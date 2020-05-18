The most beautiful rivers in the US

caption The Colorado River. source benedeck/Getty Images

The Animas River in Colorado and the Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park are some of the last free-flowing, undammed rivers in the US.

The Potomac River is known as “The Nation’s River” for its importance in American history.

The Colorado River flows through seven states and the Grand Canyon.

There are over 250,000 rivers in the US. Crucial sources of food, water, power, and transportation, they’ve played an important role in American history.

They also happen to be gorgeous natural wonders.

Here are 12 stunning rivers that flow through the US.

Kenai River in Alaska is known for its distinctive turquoise color and plentiful trout.

caption The Kenai River. source Alan T Bassett/Shutterstock

The Kenai River flows through Chugach National Forest and the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. No motorized boats are allowed on the water to maintain its pristine color.

The Columbia River is the largest river in the Pacific Northwest.

caption The Columbia River. source Anderl/Shutterstock

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, where the river splits Oregon and Washington, was established by Congress in 1986.

The Hudson River is an iconic part of the New York City skyline.

caption The New York City skyline on the Hudson River. source Javier Renes/Shutterstock

The Mohican Native American tribe called the Hudson “Muhheakunnuk,” meaning “Great Waters Constantly in Motion.” Today, the river is named for English Explorer Henry Hudson, who sailed it in 1609.

The Rio Grande River is the fifth-longest river in the US.

caption The Rio Grande River flows through the Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park, Texas. source CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock

The Rio Grande River forms the border between Texas and Mexico. In Texas’ Big Bend National Park, the river passes through the 1,500-foot-high walls of the Santa Elena Canyon.

The Colorado River is known as the “Lifeline of the Southwest.”

caption The Colorado River. source benedeck/Getty Images

The Colorado River flows through seven states: Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, and California. It also forms part of the border between Mexico and Arizona.

The Snake River travels through Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

caption Grand Teton National Park over the Snake River in Wyoming. source Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock

The name Snake River comes from the Snake, or Shoshone, Native American tribe. The river drops from an elevation of 9,800 feet in northwestern Wyoming to 340 feet above sea level in Washington, making it useful for powering hydropower dams.

The Animas River in Colorado is one of the last undammed, free-flowing rivers in the US.

caption The Animas River. source Layne V. Naylor/Shutterstock

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad travels along the river for a scenic ride.

The Bighorn River in Montana and Wyoming is popular fishing destination.

caption The Bighorn River. source Butler Stock Photography/Shutterstock

The Yellowtail Dam, completed in 1967, turned the wild river into a haven for rainbow and brown trout.

At 2,350 miles long, the Mississippi River is the second-longest river in the US.

caption The St. Louis skyline along the Mississippi River. source Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

Early explorers used the Mississippi River to explore more of the northern and central parts of what is now the US. The river is still used to move markets today – barges transport 175 million tons of freight each year, according to the National Park Service.

The Potomac is known as “The Nation’s River” because of its prominence in American history.

caption Rapids on the Potomac River in Maryland. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

George Washington lived along the Potomac, and the Battle of the Chesapeake in 1781 was a crucial naval victory over a British fleet in the American Revolution. It was also part of the Underground Railroad that slaves used to escape to freedom. Congress established the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail in 1983.

Yellowstone River is known for its gorgeous scenery in Yellowstone National Park.

caption The Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park. source Jess Kraft/Shutterstock

The river flows through Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota. It’s the longest undammed river left in the continental US.

Congress designated the Merced River in Yosemite National Park as a National Wild and Scenic River in 1987.

caption Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park in California. source canadastock/Shutterstock

The Merced River flows through the Yosemite Valley, where swimming and boating are popular attractions. For now, Yosemite is offering a virtual tour of the river.