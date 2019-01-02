The 25 most charitable counties in the US, according to income tax data

- In Teton County, Wyoming, the county with the highest rate of charitable contributions on this list, 2016 tax deductions for charity averaged over $45,000 per taxpayer.
- In counties with the least charitable giving, deductions averaged out to less than $2000 per taxpayer, or over 22 times less money given than by those in Teton County, one of the most concentrated areas of wealth in the US.
- Six of the 25 most charitable counties in the US are located in Texas, but those counties also have the smallest populations of any on the list.
Some American counties are rather stingy with their annual charitable giving, while others are so generous that the per person average annual deduction is more than many households earn in a year.
We took a look at the top 25 most charitable counties in America in terms of the average charitable contribution written off by taxpayers in 2016. Teton County, Wyoming, one of the most concentrated areas of wealth in the country, led all counties in 2016 with an average charitable deduction of over $45,000 per taxpayer.
To compose this list, we analyzed IRS income tax data from 2016, the most recent year for which such information is available. Studying the numbers reveals more than simply which counties in America are the most generous in terms of charitable giving; it also shows that high levels of charitable giving is common all across the nation, with generous donors found in the north, south, east, and west.
Here are the 25 most charitable counties in the United States, ranked by their average charitable deduction per taxpayer.
25. Cache County, Utah
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $183,361,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 13,830
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,258.21
24. Holmes County, Ohio
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $25,061,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 1,870
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,401.60
23. Eddy County, New Mexico
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $46,145,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 3,400
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,572.06
22. Lamoille County, Vermont
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $33,826,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 2,460
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,750.41
21. Fulton County, Georgia
- source
- photo.ua/Shutterstock
Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,285,300,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 159,200
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,354.90
20. Hemphill County, Texas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $3,736,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 260
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,369.23
19. Indian River County, Florida
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $228,663,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 15,700
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,564.52
18. La Salle County, Texas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $4,906,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 330
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,866.67
17. Shackelford County, Texas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,540,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 170
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,941.18
16. Union County, South Dakota
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $29,518,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 1,970
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,983.76
15. Whitfield County, Georgia
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $110,737,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 7,310
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,148,70
14. McKenzie County, North Dakota
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $10,223,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 670
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,258.21
13. Midland County, Texas
- source
- Joe Raedle/Shutterstock
Total written off as charitable contribution: $217,400,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 14,110
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,407.51
12. San Francisco County, California
- source
- Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock
Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,263,301,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 141,670
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,975.87
11. Suffolk County, Massachusetts
- source
- Shutterstock/Rsphotograph
Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,277,965,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 79,940
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,986.55
10. Glasscock County, Texas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,297,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 80
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,212.50
9. Monroe County, Florida
- source
- iStock / Rauluminate
Total written off as charitable contribution: $153,821,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 9,390
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,381.36
8. Collier County, Florida
- source
- Shutterstock.com
Total written off as charitable contribution: $825,792,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 49,550
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,665.83
7. Carlisle County, Kentucky
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $6,937,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 410
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,919.51
6. Pitkin County, Colorado
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $55,643,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 2,880
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $19,329.49
5. McMullen County, Texas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,203,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 60
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $20,050
4. New York County, New York
- source
- Reuters/Gary Hershorn
Total written off as charitable contribution: $7,618,170,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 309,690
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $24,599.32
3. Santa Clara County, California
- source
- Shutterstock
Total written off as charitable contribution: $8,578,812,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 317,460
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $27,023.28
2. Benton County, Arkansas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,005,746,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 27,000
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $36,308.52
1. Teton County, Wyoming
- source
- Shutterstock
Total written off as charitable contribution: $163,959,000
Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 3,600
Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $45,544.17