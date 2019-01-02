The 25 most charitable counties in the US, according to income tax data

In Teton County, Wyoming, the county with the highest rate of charitable contributions on this list, 2016 tax deductions for charity averaged over $45,000 per taxpayer.

In counties with the least charitable giving, deductions averaged out to less than $2000 per taxpayer, or over 22 times less money given than by those in Teton County, one of the most concentrated areas of wealth in the US.

Six of the 25 most charitable counties in the US are located in Texas, but those counties also have the smallest populations of any on the list.

Some American counties are rather stingy with their annual charitable giving, while others are so generous that the per person average annual deduction is more than many households earn in a year.

We took a look at the top 25 most charitable counties in America in terms of the average charitable contribution written off by taxpayers in 2016. Teton County, Wyoming, one of the most concentrated areas of wealth in the country, led all counties in 2016 with an average charitable deduction of over $45,000 per taxpayer.

To compose this list, we analyzed IRS income tax data from 2016, the most recent year for which such information is available. Studying the numbers reveals more than simply which counties in America are the most generous in terms of charitable giving; it also shows that high levels of charitable giving is common all across the nation, with generous donors found in the north, south, east, and west.

Here are the 25 most charitable counties in the United States, ranked by their average charitable deduction per taxpayer.

25. Cache County, Utah

caption Logan, Utah. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $183,361,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 13,830

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,258.21

24. Holmes County, Ohio

caption Millersburg, Ohio. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $25,061,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 1,870

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,401.60

23. Eddy County, New Mexico

caption Carlsbad, New Mexico. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $46,145,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 3,400

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,572.06

22. Lamoille County, Vermont

caption Stowe, Vermont. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $33,826,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 2,460

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,750.41

21. Fulton County, Georgia

caption Atlanta, Georgia. source photo.ua/Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,285,300,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 159,200

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,354.90

20. Hemphill County, Texas

caption Canadian, Texas. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $3,736,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 260

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,369.23

19. Indian River County, Florida

caption Vero Beach, Florida. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $228,663,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 15,700

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,564.52

18. La Salle County, Texas

caption Cotulla, Texas. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $4,906,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 330

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,866.67

17. Shackelford County, Texas

caption Albany, Texas. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,540,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 170

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,941.18

16. Union County, South Dakota

caption Elk Point, South Dakota. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $29,518,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 1,970

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,983.76

15. Whitfield County, Georgia

caption Dalton, Georgia. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $110,737,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 7,310

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,148,70

14. McKenzie County, North Dakota

caption Watford City, North Dakota. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $10,223,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 670

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,258.21

13. Midland County, Texas

caption Midland, Texas. source Joe Raedle/Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $217,400,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 14,110

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,407.51

12. San Francisco County, California

source Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,263,301,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 141,670

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,975.87

11. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

caption Boston, Massachusetts. source Shutterstock/Rsphotograph

Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,277,965,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 79,940

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,986.55

10. Glasscock County, Texas

caption Garden City, Texas. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,297,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 80

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,212.50

9. Monroe County, Florida

caption Key West, Florida. source iStock / Rauluminate

Total written off as charitable contribution: $153,821,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 9,390

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,381.36

8. Collier County, Florida

caption Naples, Florida. source Shutterstock.com

Total written off as charitable contribution: $825,792,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 49,550

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,665.83

7. Carlisle County, Kentucky

caption Bardwell, Kentucky. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $6,937,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 410

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,919.51

6. Pitkin County, Colorado

caption Aspen, Colorado. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $55,643,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 2,880

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $19,329.49

5. McMullen County, Texas

caption Tilden, Texas. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,203,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 60

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $20,050

4. New York County, New York

caption Manhattan, New York. source Reuters/Gary Hershorn

Total written off as charitable contribution: $7,618,170,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 309,690

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $24,599.32

3. Santa Clara County, California

caption San Jose, California. source Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $8,578,812,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 317,460

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $27,023.28

2. Benton County, Arkansas

caption Rogers, Arkansas. source Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,005,746,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 27,000

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $36,308.52

1. Teton County, Wyoming

source Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $163,959,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 3,600

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $45,544.17