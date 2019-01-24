The 25 most charitable counties in the US, according to income tax data

  • In Teton County, Wyoming, the county with the highest rate of charitable contributions on this list, 2016 tax deductions for charity averaged over $45,000 per taxpayer.
  • In counties with the least charitable giving, deductions averaged out to less than $2000 per taxpayer, or over 22 times less money given than by those in Teton County, one of the most concentrated areas of wealth in the US.
  • Six of the 25 most charitable counties in the US are located in Texas, but those counties also have the smallest populations of any on the list.

Some American counties are rather stingy with their annual charitable giving, while others are so generous that the per person average annual deduction is more than many households earn in a year.

We took a look at the top 25 most charitable counties in America in terms of the average charitable contribution written off by taxpayers in 2016. Teton County, Wyoming, one of the most concentrated areas of wealth in the country, led all counties in 2016 with an average charitable deduction of over $45,000 per taxpayer.

To compose this list, we analyzed IRS income tax data from 2016, the most recent year for which such information is available. Studying the numbers reveals more than simply which counties in America are the most generous in terms of charitable giving; it also shows that high levels of charitable giving is common all across the nation, with generous donors found in the north, south, east, and west.

Here are the 25 most charitable counties in the United States, ranked by their average charitable deduction per taxpayer.

25. Cache County, Utah

Logan, Utah.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $183,361,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 13,830

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,258.21

24. Holmes County, Ohio

Millersburg, Ohio.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $25,061,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 1,870

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,401.60

23. Eddy County, New Mexico

Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $46,145,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 3,400

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,572.06

22. Lamoille County, Vermont

Stowe, Vermont.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $33,826,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 2,460

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $13,750.41

21. Fulton County, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia.
photo.ua/Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,285,300,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 159,200

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,354.90

20. Hemphill County, Texas

Canadian, Texas.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $3,736,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 260

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,369.23

19. Indian River County, Florida

Vero Beach, Florida.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $228,663,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 15,700

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,564.52

18. La Salle County, Texas

Cotulla, Texas.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $4,906,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 330

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,866.67

17. Shackelford County, Texas

Albany, Texas.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,540,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 170

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,941.18

16. Union County, South Dakota

Elk Point, South Dakota.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $29,518,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 1,970

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $14,983.76

15. Whitfield County, Georgia

Dalton, Georgia.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $110,737,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 7,310

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,148,70

14. McKenzie County, North Dakota

Watford City, North Dakota.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $10,223,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 670

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,258.21

13. Midland County, Texas

Midland, Texas.
Joe Raedle/Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $217,400,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 14,110

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,407.51

12. San Francisco County, California

Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $2,263,301,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 141,670

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,975.87

11. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts.
Shutterstock/Rsphotograph

Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,277,965,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 79,940

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $15,986.55

10. Glasscock County, Texas

Garden City, Texas.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,297,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 80

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,212.50

9. Monroe County, Florida

Key West, Florida.
iStock / Rauluminate

Total written off as charitable contribution: $153,821,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 9,390

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,381.36

8. Collier County, Florida

Naples, Florida.
Shutterstock.com

Total written off as charitable contribution: $825,792,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 49,550

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,665.83

7. Carlisle County, Kentucky

Bardwell, Kentucky.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $6,937,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 410

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $16,919.51

6. Pitkin County, Colorado

Aspen, Colorado.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $55,643,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 2,880

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $19,329.49

5. McMullen County, Texas

Tilden, Texas.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,203,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 60

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $20,050

4. New York County, New York

Manhattan, New York.
Reuters/Gary Hershorn

Total written off as charitable contribution: $7,618,170,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 309,690

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $24,599.32

3. Santa Clara County, California

San Jose, California.
Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $8,578,812,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 317,460

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $27,023.28

2. Benton County, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas.
Wikimedia Commons

Total written off as charitable contribution: $1,005,746,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 27,000

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $36,308.52

1. Teton County, Wyoming

Shutterstock

Total written off as charitable contribution: $163,959,000

Taxpayers who took a charitable deduction: 3,600

Average per taxpayer who took a charitable deduction: $45,544.17