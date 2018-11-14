The top 20 most charitable states

caption Which states are most charitable? source Shutterstock

Millions of Americans believe in the adage that there is no greater gift than the gift of giving.

According to the Charities Aid Foundation, the United States is the third most charitable country in the world, with 144 million people donating their time or money to charities. The US trails behind only Indonesia and India.

INSIDER used data compiled by the IRS of people who chose to itemize their taxes in the 2016 tax season and claimed a deduction for giving to charity to determine which states are the most altruistic when it comes to giving.

For reference, of those who broke down their deductions, 82% gave something to charity nationwide, but that percentage is different within each state.

Keep reading to find out which states gave back to their communities the most.

1. Alabama – 87% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $6,580.37.

2. Utah – 86% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $8,785.45.

3. Georgia – 85% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $6,862.41.

4. South Carolina – 85% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $5,472.38.

5. Mississippi – 85% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $6,033.52.

6. North Carolina – 85% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $5,159.33.

7. New Jersey – 84% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $3,651.27.

8. Arizona – 84% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $4,280.75.

9. Minnesota – 84% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $4,071.94.

10. Maryland – 83% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $4,378.57.

11. Michigan – 83% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $4,469.73.

12. Tennessee – 83% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $7,194.96.

13. Connecticut – 83% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $4,546.22.

14. New York – 83% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $5,847.67.

15. Nebraska – 83% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $4,938.91.

16. Illinois – 83% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $4,794.63.

17. Rhode Island – 83% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $2,772.98.

18. Massachusetts – 82% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $4,783.29.

19. California – 82% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $5,845.92.

20. District of Columbia – 82% of itemizers donated to charity. On average, they donated $6,606.82

