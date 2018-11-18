The top 26 states where rich people give away the most money

caption New York is the ninth most charitable state in the US. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some US states are more charitable than others.

We ranked the states by how much residents making over $500,000 donated to charity in 2016, based on IRS data.

Vermont is on the less charitable end of the spectrum, while Wyoming is the most charitable state.

Wealthy people live in every state in the US – but some states are more charitable than others.

The IRS publishes data about the number of people who itemize their tax returns every year, and how many people claim which deductions by state and by income bracket.

To arrive at the rankings, we looked at the people who itemized and made between $500,000 and $1 million, and more than $1 million in the year 2016 (the most recent one for which we have data). We looked at how many claimed the itemized deduction for charitable giving. The IRS also indicates how much money was claimed to be donated. Using that information, we could figure out the average claimed donation per $500,000+ income tax return per state.

Here, in ascending order, are the top 26 most charitable states plus Washington DC.

26: Illinois

caption Chicago, Illinois. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $62,328.16 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

25: Texas

caption Dallas, Texas. source mandritoiu/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $64,512.10 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

24: Vermont

caption Montpelier, Vermont. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $65,926.79 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

23: Oregon

caption Portland, Oregon. source Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $67,626.74 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

22: Washington, DC

caption Washington, DC. source Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $69,388.23 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

21: Colorado

caption Denver, Colorado. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $69,734.32 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

20: Massachusetts

caption Boston, Massachusetts. source Shutterstock/Danica Chang

Average annual charitable contribution: $72,307.18 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

19: Nebraska

caption Lincoln, Nebraska. source Christopher Boswellshutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $72,662.40 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 97%

18: Kansas

caption Wichita, Kansas. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $77,161.41 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 97%

17: Alabama

caption Montgomery, Alabama. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $77,645.15 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 97%

16: New Hampshire

caption Manchester, New Hampshire. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $ 79,648.31 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

15: Oklahoma

caption Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. source Gau Meo/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $79,671.18 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

14: Montana

caption Missoula, Montana. source Shutterstock/Keegan Connell

Average annual charitable contribution: $79,762.65 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

13: Missouri

caption St. Louis, Missouri. source Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $82,633.40 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

12: Tennessee

caption Nashville, Tennessee. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $83,978.81 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

11: Idaho

caption Boise, Idaho. source Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $84,818.72 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

10: Florida

caption Miami, Florida. source Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average annual charitable contribution: $87,203.13 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

9: New York

caption New York, New York. source Stig Ottesen/Unsplash

Average annual charitable contribution: $88,230.77 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

8: California

caption Los Angeles, California. source Chones/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $ 89,606.70 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 92%

7: Nevada

caption Reno, Nevada. source Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $97,608.10 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 92%

6: Utah

caption Salt Lake City, Utah. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $115,864.14 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

5: Georgia

caption Atlanta, Georgia. source SeanPavonePhoto / iStock

Average annual charitable contribution: $118,556.79 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

4: Washington

caption Seattle, Washington. source Shutterstock/emperorcosar

Average annual charitable contribution: $145,061.53 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

3: South Dakota

caption Sioux Falls, South Dakota. source Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $149,203.57 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 97%

2: Arkansas

caption Little Rock, Arkansas. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $203,171.10 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

1: Wyoming

caption Jackson, Wyoming. source Jerry Sanchez/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $ 223,438.62 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%