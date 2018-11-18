The top 26 states where rich people give away the most money

By
Katie Warren, Business Insider US
-
New York is the ninth most charitable state in the US.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Wealthy people live in every state in the US – but some states are more charitable than others.

The IRS publishes data about the number of people who itemize their tax returns every year, and how many people claim which deductions by state and by income bracket.

To arrive at the rankings, we looked at the people who itemized and made between $500,000 and $1 million, and more than $1 million in the year 2016 (the most recent one for which we have data). We looked at how many claimed the itemized deduction for charitable giving. The IRS also indicates how much money was claimed to be donated. Using that information, we could figure out the average claimed donation per $500,000+ income tax return per state.

Here, in ascending order, are the top 26 most charitable states plus Washington DC.

26: Illinois

Chicago, Illinois.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $62,328.16 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

25: Texas

Dallas, Texas.
mandritoiu/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $64,512.10 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

24: Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $65,926.79 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

23: Oregon

Portland, Oregon.
Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $67,626.74 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

22: Washington, DC

Washington, DC.
Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $69,388.23 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

21: Colorado

Denver, Colorado.
f11photo/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $69,734.32 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

20: Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts.
Shutterstock/Danica Chang

Average annual charitable contribution: $72,307.18 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

19: Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska.
Christopher Boswellshutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $72,662.40 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 97%

18: Kansas

Wichita, Kansas.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $77,161.41 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 97%

17: Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $77,645.15 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 97%

16: New Hampshire

Manchester, New Hampshire.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $ 79,648.31 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

15: Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Gau Meo/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $79,671.18 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

14: Montana

Missoula, Montana.
Shutterstock/Keegan Connell

Average annual charitable contribution: $79,762.65 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

13: Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri.
Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $82,633.40 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

12: Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $83,978.81 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

11: Idaho

Boise, Idaho.
Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $84,818.72 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

10: Florida

Miami, Florida.
Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average annual charitable contribution: $87,203.13 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

9: New York

New York, New York.
Stig Ottesen/Unsplash

Average annual charitable contribution: $88,230.77 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

8: California

Los Angeles, California.
Chones/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $ 89,606.70 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 92%

7: Nevada

Reno, Nevada.
Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $97,608.10 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 92%

6: Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah.
f11photo/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $115,864.14 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

5: Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia.
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock

Average annual charitable contribution: $118,556.79 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 96%

4: Washington

Seattle, Washington.
Shutterstock/emperorcosar

Average annual charitable contribution: $145,061.53 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 94%

3: South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $149,203.57 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 97%

2: Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $203,171.10 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%

1: Wyoming

Jackson, Wyoming.
Jerry Sanchez/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $ 223,438.62 Percentage of people making $500,000+ who donate: 95%