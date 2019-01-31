6 incredibly comfortable loungers and joggers we change into the moment we get home

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Soft, stretchy, and well-fitting loungers are the not-so-secret secret to staying comfortable at home.

The Insider Picks team has a few favorites that are incredibly comfortable and look composed enough to wear outdoors for walks and quick errands.

The brands that make them are Tommy John, MeUndies, Sheex, Under Armour, and Roots.

These loungers average around $70, but we think they’re worth every penny.

There was a time, a dark time long ago, when I would wear jeans all day – yes, even once I got home and didn’t have to. Ever since I realized there are pant options 100 times more comfortable than even my most comfortable pair of jeans, I try not to dwell on this haunted past.

Having discovered loungers and joggers made from the softest, stretchiest fabrics and realized the error of my ways, I am no longer foolish enough to keep my outdoor pants on after walking through the door. You can bet the moment I change into my smooth and cozy loungers that I will not be going back outside. Or, if I do, I could care less about what other people think. They’re probably just jealous that my pants look so comfortable.

My colleagues own comfortable lounge pants that make them feel the same way, a soft-burning appreciation for $70-$100 bottoms that turns into a fiery speech whenever they have to explain that yes, these lounge pants are worth every penny.

Tommy John Lounge Jogger

source Tommy John

“Does Tommy John ever get it wrong?” That’s the question our team is constantly asking ourselves. If its new Women’s Lounge Joggers are any indication, though, then no. Tommy John says they’re made of an innovative stretch material that always keeps its shape, and so far, I can validate that claim. The fabric is also still super soft after its first washing. Additional details like tapered legs, side pockets, and tagless label make this pair of lounge pants an instant favorite. I look forward to going home and putting them on. –Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

As Ellen already hinted, every piece I’ve ever tried from Tommy John elicits the same bemused chuckle: They’ve done it again. The company’s feather-light, super-soft underwear, camisoles, and tank tops are all standouts in my closet – and these joggers are some of the best. The side pockets, tagless label, and tapered fit are all perks, but the real highlight is the tri-blend fabric – unbelievably soft, airy, and hasn’t stretched out yet. It’s hard to wear another pair to bed. –Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

I had never tried anything from Tommy John, but my coworkers had raved about how comfortable all of their Tommy John loungewear is – they were onto something. These joggers are super soft, lightweight, and have a nice, tapered fit. They feel like pajamas, but look presentable enough to wear out of the house, which I did and was pretty happy about. –Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

MeUndies Lounge Pant (Men’s)

source MeUndies

MeUndies makes incredibly comfortable loungewear. I’m not even a big lounge pant or pajama bottom guy, but MeUndies’ are thin enough that I don’t mind walking around in them. And they’re stylish enough that I’ve worn them on quick walks to my local bodega. –Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

Sheex Modern Jogger

source Sheex

I agree that Tommy John’s women’s joggers are amazing, but you probably already get the idea, so I’ll put in a good word for my other favorite pair of joggers, made by a company known for its innovative performance fabric bedding and sleepwear.

The Sheex slim-fit joggers are lighter and thinner than most so you can wear them during warmer days without overheating. If you’re prone to overheating regardless of the weather, you’re in luck because the fabric is temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking. As you settle into your bed, couch, or giant beanbag chair, both you and your legs can breathe easy. –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

MeUndies Lounge Pant (Women’s)

source MeUndies

MeUndies makes some of the softest underwear and loungewear that I’ve come across, and most of my adult life has been spent in the pursuit of comfort. (My favorite possession is a $98 robe). The MicroModal/elastane blend is silky soft and weighty, and the cut is simultaneously sleek and loose – slim and polished enough to be alright for a morning bagel run or early morning flight. –Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Roots Slim Elastic Sweatpant

source Roots

I’ve never been very loyal to any specific brand, but Roots will be my loungewear until the day I die, and even after that because I am insisting in my will that I get buried and spend eternity in these Slim Elastic Sweatpants. These sweatpants truly have it all; they look cool enough to wear outside the house, are soft enough to fall asleep standing up, and even have elastic cuffs so you don’t have to deal with the annoyance of constantly stepping on your pant legs. –Danny Bakst, Insider Picks associate content producer

Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear Pants

source Under Armour

I’m comfortable lounging in almost anything as long as it’s not too restrictive, but the Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear Pants are by far my favorite pair. They have a bioceramic lining, which turns body heat into far infrared, a type of energy that’s been proven to help regenerate cells in your body. They give off a soothing sensation and help me deal with mild aches from a long day or soreness from the gym. -Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter