A cheat sheet to the most important elections other than the presidential race taking place in 2020

Control of the US presidency is far from the only thing on the ballot this year.

All 435 US House seats, 33 US Senate seats, 11 governorships, dozens of other powerful statewide offices, and thousands of legislators in 84 state legislative chambers are up for re-election this year.

Here are the most important elections other than the presidential race you need to know about.

The high-stakes presidential contest between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden is heating up as election day looms less than six months away – but control of the presidency is far from the only thing on the ballot this year.

In addition to the battle for the White House, there are thousands of crucial US Senate, US House, state-level, and local races taking place this November that will shape the balance of power across the United States for years to come.

And in many cases, the least glamorous offices and most overlooked officials have the most power in shaping the policies that most influence Americans’ lives – especially at the state level.

Control over the US Congress will be essential for both parties either to pass – or thwart – the next president’s legislative agenda, including federal coronavirus recovery initiatives.

At the state level, the dozens of statewide officials and state legislators, who introduce, pass, and implement far more legislation than Congress, will help decide how their states combat the COVID-19 outbreak and recover economically from the crisis.

US Senate

In the 2018 midterms, Republicans netted two seats in the US Senate, expanding their majority to a 53-47 lead (the Senate has 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats), and consolidated Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s power over the body.

Accounting for a likely loss of a seat in Alabama, Democrats will need to recapture five seats (four if Biden wins the presidency) to win back control of the chamber.

If Biden is elected president, he’ll need a Democratic-controlled US Senate – and McConnell in the minority – to have any hope of passing any of his legislative priorities, including the kind of sweeping policy changes his team is eyeing as part of a coronavirus recovery package.

Winning back the Senate will be no easy feat. But both Trump’s declining favorability and the severe economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has vastly expanded the Senate map for Democrats and put a number of previously out of reach seats in play, as Insider’s Eliza Relman recently reported.

Most vulnerable Democrat:

Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama achieved the unthinkable by winning a special election against controversial and scandal-plagued Judge Roy Moore in 2017. But he’ll face a much tougher go this fall either against former Sen. Jeff Sessions or former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville with presidential-level turnout and President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.

Most vulnerable Republican seats:

US House of Representatives

Democrats pulled off a huge victory in the House in the 2018 midterm elections, flipping 40 previously GOP-held House seats and allowing Democrats to both pursue important legislative initiatives and impeach Trump.

There are currently 234 Democrats, 198 Republicans, one Libertarian, and two vacancies (both in safe Republican seats) in the House, meaning that Republicans will need to win back 20 seats to re-capture the majority this year.

In addition to the national environment becoming more difficult for Republicans as the coronavirus crisis drags on, the GOP has failed to recruit high-quality challengers to go up against many of the freshman Democrats who flipped competitive seats in 2018 or match them in fundraising.

Because of those structural factors, most analysts say that Republicans are unlikely to win back the chamber altogether. But there are still plenty of competitive seats on the table that present opportunities for both parties.

Here’s a look at some of the most competitive Democratic and Republican-held seats in the House of Representatives – listed in no particular order – according to experts at the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Most vulnerable Democrats:

Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota’s 7th congressional district, which Trump won by 30 percentage points in 2016.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York’s 22nd district in the Syracuse area.

Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma’s fifth district, which Trump won by 13 percentage points

Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina’s first district, which Trump won by 13 percentage points

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s second congressional district, which Trump carried by nearly eleven percentage points in 2016.

Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small of New Mexico’s second district.

Rep Max Rose of New York’s 11th congressional district.

Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah’s fourth congressional district.

Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia’s second congressional district.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia’s seventh district.

Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia’s sixth district.

Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey’s third district.

Rep. TJ Cox of California’s 21st congressional district.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Iowa’s 1st congressional district.

Iowa’s second congressional district, represented by retiring Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack.

Most vulnerable Republican seats:

Governors and other statewide officials

There are 11 Governors up for re-election in 2020, but just two competitive races.

In Montana, where current Gov. Steve Bullock is terming out, there will be a highly contested race, which the Cook Political Report rates as a toss-up.

Current GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte, who currently represents the state’s at-large congressional district, Attorney General Tim Fox, and State Senator Albert Olszewski are vying for the Republican nomination while Lt. Governor Mike Cooney and non-profit leader Whitney Williams are competing for the Democratic nomination in the state’s June 2 primary.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is also up for re-election in North Carolina, which is set to be a crucial battleground in the electoral college, against GOP Lt. Governor Dan Forest, who is considered a much weaker candidate than Cooper.

In addition to the gubernatorial elections, there are nine lieutenant gubernatorial elections, 10 attorney general elections, and dozens of other races for powerful statewide officials including secretaries of state, treasurers, auditors, education officials, and more in 28 states, according to Ballotpedia.

State legislatures

The vast majority of most US policymaking takes place in state legislative chambers, which,w whille often overlooked, have come under the spotlight during the current pandemic.

This year, control of 86 state legislative chambers and thousands of seats in 43 states will be on the ballot. These bodies will tackle not only the response and recovery to the coronavirus crisis, but also the redistricting of congressional and state legislative district boundaries after the 2020 census.

While Republicans have dominated state legislative politics for decades, Democrats have started to gain back some ground, winning back 400 seats since the 2016 election. As of 2020, Republicans control 52% of state legislative seats and 60% of state legislative chambers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

These are the main legislative chambers Democrats are aiming to flip and Republicans are hoping to hold this year, several Democratic and Republican strategists working on state legislative races told Insider: