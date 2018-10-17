The 31 most corrupt countries in the world

- caption
The World Economic Forum has released its annual corruption index as part of its Global Competitiveness Report.
Using a methodology linked to Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perception Index, the WEF ranks 140 countries out of 100 for the level of corruption within their society.
A score of 100 means a country is entirely without corruption, while 0 is the most corrupt possible. All the countries featured on this list score 30 or less.
The countries seen as most corrupt tend to be in Africa, Central America, and the Middle East, in societies with weak legal and governmental systems and widespread poverty.
For instance, Yemen, which is in the middle of a brutal civil war, is ranked as the most corrupt nation by the Global Competitiveness Report. A handful of the world’s 20 largest economies also make it onto the list, however.
Check out the world’s most corrupt nations below.
T29. Iran — 30.0
- Iran’s special forces march during the annual Army Day parade near the Khomeini shrine in south Tehran.
- Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters
T29. Ukraine — 30.0
- Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near the town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, September 18, 2014.
- REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
T29. The Gambia — 30.0
- Gambia’s Army forces are seen in a stadium in Banjul, Gambia
- Thomson Reuters
T22. Russia — 29.0
- Matthew Stockman / Getty
T22. Paraguay — 29.0
- Reuters/Stringer
T22. Mexico — 29.0
- Diego Grandi/Shutterstock
T22. Laos — 29.0
- Laos girls, in ancient dress, stand under umbrellas as they parade during the Songkran festival on April 15, 2008, in Luang Prabang, Laos. The Songkran Festival runs from April 13 – April 15 and is the traditional start of the Thai New Year. April 13 is Maha Songkran day which marks the end of the old year, April 15 is Wan Thaloeng Sok which is the start of the New Year. The festival is also known as the water festival as it is believed to cleanse the sins of the previous year.
- Chumsak Kanoknan/Getty Images
T22. Kyrgyzstan — 29.0
- Reuters
T22. Dominican Republic — 29.0
- Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
T22. Honduras — 29.0
- People take part in a march to demand the resignation of Honduras’ President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa July 3, 2015.
- REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
T19. Guatemala — 28.0
- Reuters/Stringer
T19. Bangladesh — 28.0
- Andrew Biraj/Reuters
T19. Mauritania — 28.0
- REUTERS/Joe Penny
T19. Lebanon — 28.0
- Lebanese flag flies outside of Tripoli
- Jerry Lampen/ Reuters
T19. Kenya — 28.0
- caption
- Kenya policemen beat a protester during clashes.
- Goran Tomasevic/Reuters
T17. Guinea — 27.0
- Children scavenge at a public dump in Malabo January 28, 2012.
- Reuters
T17. Nigeria — 27.0
- Getty Images
T14. Uganda — 26.0
- Flickr/Tore
T14. Nicaragua — 26.0
- Reuters/Oswaldo Rivas
T11. Cameroon — 25.0
- A member of a civilian vigilante group holds a hunting rifle while a woman pumps water into jerrycans in Kerawa, Cameroon, March 16, 2016. Kerawa is on the border with Nigeria and is subject to frequent Boko Haram attacks.
- REUTERS/Joe Penney
T11. Mozambique — 25.0
- Mozambique’s national flag is seen in Maputo November 21, 2005.
- Thomson Reuters
T8. Haiti — 22.0
- Demonstrators hold signs and shout as Trump motorcade passes in West Palm Beach, Florida
- Thomson Reuters
T8. Burundi — 22.0
- Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza waves as he arrives for the celebrations to mark Burundi’s 55th anniversary of the independence at the Prince Louis Rwagasore stadium in Bujumbura, Burundi July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
- Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters
T8. Zimbabwe — 22.0
- Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 18, 2017.
- REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
T5. Democratic Republic of Congo — 21.0
- Democratic Republic of the Congolese soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) walk in line after the army took over an ADF rebel camp, near the town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 20, 2018.
- Reuters
T5. Cambodia — 21.0
- A man holds a Cambodian flag opposite the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 13, 2018.
- REUTERS/Samrang Pring
T5. Tajikistan — 21.0
- People walk along the street as a motorcade ferrying U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry drives past on November 3, 2015 in Dushanbe. Kerry is travelling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits 5 Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
- Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
4. Chad — 20.0
- A Chadian soldier rides atop a pickup truck next to a bag of rocket-propelled grenades in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015.
- Emmanuel Braun/Reuters
3. Angola — 19.0
- Reuters/Claudia Daut
2. Venezuela — 18.0
- A masked Venezuelan protester stands in front of a burning barricade during riots in Caracas, March 1, 2004.
- REUTERS/Jorge Silva
1. Yemen — 16.0
- An armed Houthi follower attends a rally against Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa June 14, 2015. Houthi forces and their army allies in Yemen seized the capital of a large desert province on the border with Saudi Arabia on Sunday, residents said, an important victory for the group ahead of peace talks in Geneva on Monday.
- Reuters