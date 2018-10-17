The 31 most corrupt countries in the world

caption Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 18, 2017. source REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The World Economic Forum has released its annual corruption index as part of its Global Competitiveness Report.

Using a methodology linked to Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perception Index, the WEF ranks 140 countries out of 100 for the level of corruption within their society.

A score of 100 means a country is entirely without corruption, while 0 is the most corrupt possible. All the countries featured on this list score 30 or less.

The countries seen as most corrupt tend to be in Africa, Central America, and the Middle East, in societies with weak legal and governmental systems and widespread poverty.

For instance, Yemen, which is in the middle of a brutal civil war, is ranked as the most corrupt nation by the Global Competitiveness Report. A handful of the world’s 20 largest economies also make it onto the list, however.

Check out the world’s most corrupt nations below.

T29. Iran — 30.0

caption Iran’s special forces march during the annual Army Day parade near the Khomeini shrine in south Tehran. source Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters

T29. Ukraine — 30.0

caption Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near the town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, September 18, 2014. source REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

T29. The Gambia — 30.0

caption Gambia’s Army forces are seen in a stadium in Banjul, Gambia source Thomson Reuters

T22. Russia — 29.0

source Matthew Stockman / Getty

T22. Paraguay — 29.0

source Reuters/Stringer

T22. Mexico — 29.0

T22. Laos — 29.0

caption Laos girls, in ancient dress, stand under umbrellas as they parade during the Songkran festival on April 15, 2008, in Luang Prabang, Laos. The Songkran Festival runs from April 13 – April 15 and is the traditional start of the Thai New Year. April 13 is Maha Songkran day which marks the end of the old year, April 15 is Wan Thaloeng Sok which is the start of the New Year. The festival is also known as the water festival as it is believed to cleanse the sins of the previous year. source Chumsak Kanoknan/Getty Images

T22. Kyrgyzstan — 29.0

source Reuters

T22. Dominican Republic — 29.0

source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

T22. Honduras — 29.0

caption People take part in a march to demand the resignation of Honduras’ President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa July 3, 2015. source REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

T19. Guatemala — 28.0

source Reuters/Stringer

T19. Bangladesh — 28.0

source Andrew Biraj/Reuters

T19. Mauritania — 28.0

source REUTERS/Joe Penny

T19. Lebanon — 28.0

caption Lebanese flag flies outside of Tripoli source Jerry Lampen/ Reuters

T19. Kenya — 28.0

caption Kenya policemen beat a protester during clashes. source Goran Tomasevic/Reuters

T17. Guinea — 27.0

caption Children scavenge at a public dump in Malabo January 28, 2012. source Reuters

T17. Nigeria — 27.0

source Getty Images

T14. Uganda — 26.0

source Flickr/Tore

T14. Nicaragua — 26.0

source Reuters/Oswaldo Rivas

T11. Cameroon — 25.0

caption A member of a civilian vigilante group holds a hunting rifle while a woman pumps water into jerrycans in Kerawa, Cameroon, March 16, 2016. Kerawa is on the border with Nigeria and is subject to frequent Boko Haram attacks. source REUTERS/Joe Penney

T11. Mozambique — 25.0

caption Mozambique’s national flag is seen in Maputo November 21, 2005. source Thomson Reuters

T8. Haiti — 22.0

caption Demonstrators hold signs and shout as Trump motorcade passes in West Palm Beach, Florida source Thomson Reuters

T8. Burundi — 22.0

caption Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza waves as he arrives for the celebrations to mark Burundi’s 55th anniversary of the independence at the Prince Louis Rwagasore stadium in Bujumbura, Burundi July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana source Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters

T8. Zimbabwe — 22.0

caption Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 18, 2017. source REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

T5. Democratic Republic of Congo — 21.0

caption Democratic Republic of the Congolese soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) walk in line after the army took over an ADF rebel camp, near the town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 20, 2018. source Reuters

T5. Cambodia — 21.0

caption A man holds a Cambodian flag opposite the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 13, 2018. source REUTERS/Samrang Pring

T5. Tajikistan — 21.0

caption People walk along the street as a motorcade ferrying U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry drives past on November 3, 2015 in Dushanbe. Kerry is travelling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits 5 Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool source Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

4. Chad — 20.0

caption A Chadian soldier rides atop a pickup truck next to a bag of rocket-propelled grenades in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. source Emmanuel Braun/Reuters

3. Angola — 19.0

source Reuters/Claudia Daut

2. Venezuela — 18.0

caption A masked Venezuelan protester stands in front of a burning barricade during riots in Caracas, March 1, 2004. source REUTERS/Jorge Silva

1. Yemen — 16.0