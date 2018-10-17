The 31 most corrupt countries in the world

By
Will Martin, Business Insider US
-
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 18, 2017.

caption
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 18, 2017.
source
REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The World Economic Forum has released its annual corruption index as part of its Global Competitiveness Report.

Using a methodology linked to Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perception Index, the WEF ranks 140 countries out of 100 for the level of corruption within their society.

A score of 100 means a country is entirely without corruption, while 0 is the most corrupt possible. All the countries featured on this list score 30 or less.

The countries seen as most corrupt tend to be in Africa, Central America, and the Middle East, in societies with weak legal and governmental systems and widespread poverty.

For instance, Yemen, which is in the middle of a brutal civil war, is ranked as the most corrupt nation by the Global Competitiveness Report. A handful of the world’s 20 largest economies also make it onto the list, however.

Check out the world’s most corrupt nations below.

T29. Iran — 30.0

caption
Iran’s special forces march during the annual Army Day parade near the Khomeini shrine in south Tehran.
source
Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters

T29. Ukraine — 30.0

caption
Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near the town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, September 18, 2014.
source
REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

T29. The Gambia — 30.0

caption
Gambia’s Army forces are seen in a stadium in Banjul, Gambia
source
Thomson Reuters

T22. Russia — 29.0

source
Matthew Stockman / Getty

T22. Paraguay — 29.0

source
Reuters/Stringer

T22. Mexico — 29.0

source
Diego Grandi/Shutterstock

T22. Laos — 29.0

caption
Laos girls, in ancient dress, stand under umbrellas as they parade during the Songkran festival on April 15, 2008, in Luang Prabang, Laos. The Songkran Festival runs from April 13 – April 15 and is the traditional start of the Thai New Year. April 13 is Maha Songkran day which marks the end of the old year, April 15 is Wan Thaloeng Sok which is the start of the New Year. The festival is also known as the water festival as it is believed to cleanse the sins of the previous year.
source
Chumsak Kanoknan/Getty Images

T22. Kyrgyzstan — 29.0

source
Reuters

T22. Dominican Republic — 29.0

source
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

T22. Honduras — 29.0

caption
People take part in a march to demand the resignation of Honduras’ President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa July 3, 2015.
source
REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

T19. Guatemala — 28.0

source
Reuters/Stringer

T19. Bangladesh — 28.0

source
Andrew Biraj/Reuters

T19. Mauritania — 28.0

source
REUTERS/Joe Penny

T19. Lebanon — 28.0

caption
Lebanese flag flies outside of Tripoli
source
Jerry Lampen/ Reuters

T19. Kenya — 28.0

caption
Kenya policemen beat a protester during clashes.
source
Goran Tomasevic/Reuters

T17. Guinea — 27.0

caption
Children scavenge at a public dump in Malabo January 28, 2012.
source
Reuters

T17. Nigeria — 27.0

source
Getty Images

T14. Uganda — 26.0

source
Flickr/Tore

T14. Nicaragua — 26.0

source
Reuters/Oswaldo Rivas

T11. Cameroon — 25.0

caption
A member of a civilian vigilante group holds a hunting rifle while a woman pumps water into jerrycans in Kerawa, Cameroon, March 16, 2016. Kerawa is on the border with Nigeria and is subject to frequent Boko Haram attacks.
source
REUTERS/Joe Penney

T11. Mozambique — 25.0

caption
Mozambique’s national flag is seen in Maputo November 21, 2005.
source
Thomson Reuters

T8. Haiti — 22.0

caption
Demonstrators hold signs and shout as Trump motorcade passes in West Palm Beach, Florida
source
Thomson Reuters

T8. Burundi — 22.0

caption
Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza waves as he arrives for the celebrations to mark Burundi’s 55th anniversary of the independence at the Prince Louis Rwagasore stadium in Bujumbura, Burundi July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
source
Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters

T8. Zimbabwe — 22.0

T5. Democratic Republic of Congo — 21.0

caption
Democratic Republic of the Congolese soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) walk in line after the army took over an ADF rebel camp, near the town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 20, 2018.
source
Reuters

T5. Cambodia — 21.0

caption
A man holds a Cambodian flag opposite the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 13, 2018.
source
REUTERS/Samrang Pring

T5. Tajikistan — 21.0

caption
People walk along the street as a motorcade ferrying U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry drives past on November 3, 2015 in Dushanbe. Kerry is travelling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits 5 Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
source
Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

4. Chad — 20.0

caption
A Chadian soldier rides atop a pickup truck next to a bag of rocket-propelled grenades in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015.
source
Emmanuel Braun/Reuters

3. Angola — 19.0

source
Reuters/Claudia Daut

2. Venezuela — 18.0

caption
A masked Venezuelan protester stands in front of a burning barricade during riots in Caracas, March 1, 2004.
source
REUTERS/Jorge Silva

1. Yemen — 16.0

caption
An armed Houthi follower attends a rally against Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa June 14, 2015. Houthi forces and their army allies in Yemen seized the capital of a large desert province on the border with Saudi Arabia on Sunday, residents said, an important victory for the group ahead of peace talks in Geneva on Monday.
source
Reuters