The 28 most dangerous countries in the world

Will Martin, Business Insider US
The Institute for Economics and Peace this week published the Global Peace Index 2018, which ranks major nations around the world by how safe, or unsafe, they are.

The report ranked 163 countries based on how peaceful they are. The ranking is determined by 23 factors, which include murder rate, political terror, and deaths from internal conflict.

While the safest countries tend to be highly developed nations in the west and in eastern Asia, the most dangerous places are concentrated in Africa and the Middle East – where poverty and war create a highly unstable mix.

Syria, a country plagued by a brutal seven-year-long civil war, ranks as the most dangerous country on the planet, closely followed by other war ravaged nations like Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Peace Index ranks countries from high to low, so the higher the number, the less safe the country. Check out the list of the world’s most dangerous countries below.

28. India — 2.504

REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

27. Philippines — 2.512

Reuters

26. Eritrea — 2.522

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

25. Ethiopia — 2.524

Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

24. Mexico — 2.583

Flickr/LWY

23. Palestine — 2.621

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

22. Egypt — 2.632

Shutterstock

21. Venezuela — 2.642

Reuters

20. Mali — 2.686

Reuters/Annie Risemberg

19. Colombia — 2.729

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

18. Israel — 2.764

Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images

17. Lebanon — 2.778

Kertu/Shutterstock

16. Nigeria — 2.873

ariyo olasunkanmi/Shutterstock

15. Turkey — 2.898

Murad Sezer/Reuters

14. North Korea — 2.950

Korea Summit Press Pool via Reuters

13. Pakistan — 3.079

REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

12. Ukraine — 3.113

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

11. Sudan — 3.155

10. Russia — 3.16

Reuters

9. Central African Republic — 3.236

Goran Tomasevic/REUTERS

8. Democratic Republic of Congo — 3.251

Reuters

7. Libya — 3.262

Reuters

6. Yemen — 3.305

Reuters

5. Somalia — 3.367

REUTERS/Feisal Omar

4. Iraq — 3.425

Reuters

3. South Sudan — 3.508

Flickr/Steve Evans

2. Afghanistan — 3.585

REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

1. Syria — 3.60