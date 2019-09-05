These were the most delayed airports in the US this summer

Flight delays are an inevitable part of travel, but some airports this summer saw more delays than others.

Factors ranging from severe weather in some areas, to airline operational problems, to mechanical and even alleged labor issues, led to more than one-third of all flights being delayed at some airports this summer.

Passenger advocacy company AirHelp compiled a list of the 10 most delayed US airports this summer – take a look to see which performed the worst.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Summer travel can be a lot of fun, but the logistics of crowded airports and delayed flights can add a degree of stress to any vacation.

Unfortunately for Americans traveling this summer, some of the country’s biggest airports saw what felt like a constant stream of delays – in some cases, with more than one-third of all flights leaving well behind schedule.

AirHelp – a passenger advocacy company that helps people claim compensation for flight delays – sourced flight data from all around the US and ranked the most delayed major airports.

For the comparison, AirHelp included any flight that left more than 15 minutes after it was scheduled, or that was cancelled, as “delayed.” The data collected were from June 1-July 31 – complete August data were not available yet – and focused on major commercial airports. A representative for the company said that data were pulled from “a variety of reliable sources such as government agencies, airport databanks, flight-tracking vendors, historical resources and commercial data brokers.”

Scroll down which US airports had the most delays. If you were on a delayed flight this summer, you can check AirHelp’s eligibility tool to see if you might be owed compensation from the airline.

See also: Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22.

10. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

caption A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) source David McNew/Getty Images

LAX has a 77.5% on-time performance

9. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Atlanta’s on-time performance was 76.7%

8. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

While all three major New York City-area airports made the top 10, JFK had the best on-time performance: 73.7%. Despite being on the list, that’s actually fairly impressive considering that one of JFK’s runways was shut down for repairs this summer.

7. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Charlotte Douglas Airport was just behind JFK with a 73.3% on-time rate.

6. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

source REUTERS

Houston’s major international airport had a rough summer, with a 71% on-time performance rate.

5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Dallas/Fort Worth had a tough time getting flights out on time this summer for a few reasons. Frequent storms led to weather-related delays, while American Airlines – for which DFW is a hub – had problems with delays stemming from myriad maintenance and alleged labor issues. The airport’s on-time departure rate was just 68.5%.

4. Denver International Airport (DEN)

Denver also had a rough summer, with just 66.1% of its departures leaving on-time

3. New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Travelers flying from LaGuardia faced plenty of inconveniences this summer. Between construction causing 45-minute delays getting to some terminals, and severe weather throughout the Northeastern US all summer, LaGuardia had an on-time percentage of just 66.0%.

2. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

source Mark Matousek / Business Insider

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport also had a rough summer, with just 64.9% of flights departing on schedule.

1. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

While both LaGuardia and JFK were impacted by this summer’s frequent thunderstorms, Newark Liberty International Airport bore the worst of the delays. Only 63.9% of flights departed the airport on-time.