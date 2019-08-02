12 dramatic moments that prove you shouldn’t skip ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

caption Ashley Iaconetti cried a lot over Jared Haibon. Now they’re engaged. source ABC and Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” just aired its shocking finale – and Chris Harrison wasn’t over-exaggerating about “Bachelor” drama this time – which means that it’s time for our favorite “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” alumni to head to the beaches of Mexico to hang out for a month and try to find love there.

While the show might paint itself as more lighthearted than its sister shows, some pretty dramatic and serious things have happened during its five seasons, and it’s become must-see television.

Keep scrolling to refresh your “BIP” knowledge.

A moment between Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson triggered a total shutdown of “BIP,” and a national conversation about the show’s attitude towards sexual misconduct, consent, and alcohol.

caption Olympios and Jackson. source Paul Hebert/ABC

Season four of “Bachelor in Paradise” almost didn’t happen after filming was derailed on the second day of shooting. Sources told news outlets that Olympios and Jackson had a sexual encounter (described in detail in TMZ), and a producer thought she was too drunk to consent and reported it.

Production was shut down, contestants were sent home, and Warner Bros. conducted an investigation. While production was shut down, Olympios issued a statement in which she identified herself as a victim. Jackson denied anything improper went down and told “Inside Edition” that his “character” had been “assassinated.”

A few weeks later, Warner Bros. announced that its investigation had concluded that there was “no charge of misconduct” and filming resumed.

Throughout the season, Jackson and Olympios sat down with Chris Harrison both separately and together. Each told their side of the story, and they reconciled on air. The show also began its second episode with a discussion between the cast and Harrison about how media, race, and other factors played into the incident and the response from the public.

After the incident, the show changed its policy towards alcohol and limited the amount that contestants can drink. It also required contestants to verbally consent on camera.

Chad Johnson lasted a single day in “Paradise” before getting removed for blacking out, insulting a fellow contestant, and cursing at Chris Harrison.

caption Johnson and Harrison at the entrance of “Paradise.” source Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Johnson was painted as the villain on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but people were amused by him more than anything else. That changed when he showed up for the third season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

On the first night he drank too much, called fellow contestant Sarah Herron a “one-armed b—-” (she was born with one arm), is assumed to have pooped his pants, according to Romper, and left the show after accusing Harrison of drinking mimosas in a robe. He then issued the now-famous declaration, “F— you, Chris Harrison.” He was then dismissed from the show.

Johnson has yet to appear on another “Bachelor” show, though he did apologize to Herron for his comments. He has also been seen wearing a T-shirt saying “F— you, Chris Harrison.”

Ashley Iaconetti cried over Jared Haibon for two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Two years later, the two got engaged.

caption Iaconetti (left) during “BIP” and Haibon and Iaconetti (right) after their engagement. source ABC and Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Iaconetti was smitten from the moment Haibon walked onto the beach during the second season of BIP, but Haibon was trying to date other people. Iaconetti caused several women to give up their pursuit of Haibon, including Clare Crawley in season two and Caila Quinn in season three, the latter of which Iaconetti called a “backstabbing w—-“ for going on a date with him.

Cut to two years later when Haibon realized that he did, in fact, love Iaconetti, and decided to try and embark on a relationship. After just a few months of dating, Haibon popped the question back where it all began, on the beach in Mexico, while Iaconetti’s ex from “Bachelor Winter Games” was watching. They’re set to be married this month.

Dean Unglert came onto “BIP” as a fan favorite, but left far less popular after having seemingly led on both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.

caption Schulman and Unglert (left) and Lombard (right). source Paul Hebert/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Before the aforementioned “BIP” shutdown during season four, Schulman and Unglert had formed a connection and been on a date. Then, during the shutdown, the two traveled to Schulman’s home state of Kentucky together, making it seem like they were in a relationship.

When Lombard entered the beach, rather than tell Schulman that he wanted to see other people or tell Lombard that he was taken, he tried to date both of them at the same time, which hurt Schulman so much that she left the show altogether.

More drama was revealed at the reunion when both Lombard and Schulman admitted to speaking to Unglert after filming had wrapped – so the love triangle had continued even after the show ended.

Michelle Kujawa engaged in an affair with a crew member, who jumped off a 25-foot balcony to try to avoid getting caught.

caption Michelle Kujawa. source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The first season of “Bachelor in Paradise” provided us with some notable drama. Kujawa had been a contestant on Jake Pavelka’s season of “The Bachelor” and was eliminated during the first episode of “Bachelor Pad” four years prior, so this was her third run on a “Bachelor” show.

Kujawa chose to leave the show before the first rose ceremony because she simply wasn’t feeling a connection with anyone there. She had one final night in Mexico before catching a flight the next morning.

It was ultimately revealed that Kujawa had spent the night with an audio guy on the show, Ryan Putz. Rather than get caught with Kujawa, Putz attempted to jump off the balcony. The only problem? The balcony was 25 feet high, and Putz broke both of his feet during the jump – and lost his job.

Jordan Kimball had a lot of feelings about his nemesis David Ravitz getting his love interest Jenna Cooper a giant stuffed dog. He dealt with them by throwing the dog into the ocean.

caption Kimball and the stuffed animal in question. source ABC

Kimball is one of the funnier “Bachelorette” contestants in recent history, and we had high hopes that he’d provide both laughs and drama on his season of “BIP.” He certainly delivered.

From the minute that Cooper walked onto the beach, Kimball was smitten, and made it pretty clear that he was all-in on her. Cooper, though, didn’t have the same feelings and wanted to pursue other relationships in addition to the one with Kimball.

This all came to a head on her birthday when Kimball’s “Bachelorette” nemesis, David “The Chicken” Ravitz, chose to give Cooper a giant stuffed animal as a present. This caused Kimball to suffer a giant meltdown, and he dragged the stuffed dog into the ocean to get rid of it.

Two words: Scallop Fingers.

caption Wells Adams mocking Christen Whitney’s nickname. source ABC and Paul Hebert/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Contestant Christen Whitney made a big impression during season four of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but she’ll always be remembered for her nickname, Scallop Fingers, and the hilarious story behind it.

According to fellow contestant and dolphin enthusiast Alexis Waters, a group of girls from Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” went out to dinner together, and Whitney ordered scallops. She didn’t finish them and got her leftovers packed up to take them to go.

According to Waters, however, Whitney later couldn’t wait to eat her leftovers and ate the scallops with her hands, smacking Waters “with her scallop fingers” after the latter made a joke.

Soon and unbeknownst to her, everyone began calling Whitney Scallop Fingers, or Scallops for short, until Raven Gates slipped up and called Whitney the name to her face and uncomfortably had to explain.

Haley and Emily Ferguson, aka The Twins, each had meltdowns when they discovered that no one wanted to go on dates with them.

caption The Fergusons. source ABC

The twins showed up on the second-to-last day of filming “BIP” season four, and were upset that almost everyone was coupled off in “serious” relationships.

Where they may have lost fans, however, was when they started throwing temper tantrums, insulting contestants, and leaving while screaming “F— everyone here.”

Kirk DeWindt blindsided Carly Waddell and dumped her after an entire season of coupledom.

caption Waddell and DeWindt. source Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

During the second season of “BIP,” a few couples emerged as solidly in love: Jade and Tanner, Cassandra and Justin, and, until the final episode of the show, Kirk and Carly.

Throughout the whole season, DeWindt and Waddell had stayed out of the fray and were a low-key couple (for “Bachelor” standards) – that is until the couples were asked to decide whether they wanted to go to a Fantasy Suite or break up instead.

Rather than continue their relationship, DeWindt shocked Waddell and viewers by ending the relationship. Waddell was devastated, and even wrote a song about it called “Blindsided.”

Though they ended the season in a good place, Kamil Nicalek chose to break up with Annaliese Puccini on stage during the reunion.

caption Nicalek and Puccini. source Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Oh, Annaliese … she had been experiencing a rough go of it before Nicalek arrived at “Paradise” and thought she had the real deal when the two began dating. They even went to the Fantasy Suite together at the end of the season.

While Puccini was planning future trips with Nicalek, however, and the two had been giving long distance a try, Nicalek was not feeling it. He chose to tell Puccini about his change of heart on stage at their live TV reunion.

Puccini was so upset that she walked off stage, and Nicalek got some disapproving looks from his fellow cast members.

Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes left “Paradise” in a relationship, but broke up soon after the show stopped filming. Hayes was accused of cheating at the reunion.

caption Stanton and Hayes. source Paul Hebert/Getty Images

All season long, Hayes had been pining for Stanton, so when the two finally got together, fans assumed that they were in it for the long haul. They broke up during the last episode of the show, but were spotted back together after it had wrapped – so were they back on?

Apparently not – during the reunion it was revealed that Hayes had allegedly been spotted with another woman: the Ferguson twins backed up the claim themselves.

Juelia Kinney, Joe Bailey, Samantha Steffen, and Nick Peterson were involved in what can only be described as a love rectangle.

caption Kinney and Bailey, Steffen and Bailey, and Steffen and Peterson. source ABC

Nothing explains the truly wild time that is “Bachelor in Paradise” better than this sequence of events. Kinney was beginning to develop feelings for Bailey, who appeared to be reciprocating. Unfortunately, Bailey was openly telling the cameras that he was saying whatever Kinney wanted to hear to secure a rose, so he could stick around until Steffen arrived.

When Steffen inevitably arrived, Bailey cruelly dumped Kinney and started pursuing Steffen, who also appeared to be reciprocating. The two had texted prior to the season’s beginning, and Bailey was clearly smitten. Except – surprise – Steffen was only saying whatever Bailey needed to hear until Peterson showed up.

Yes, Steffen had also been speaking to Peterson for a month before the show began filming, and once he arrived, Steffen dumped Bailey. The two ended up staying together after the show, but broke up a few months later.