Here’s the most educated town in every state

caption The most educated town in every state. source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Census Bureau

Educational attainment varies across the country.

Using data from the Census Bureau, we found the town in every state with the biggest share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree.

Different places have different levels of educational attainment.

The American Community Survey is an annual survey run by the Census Bureau to allow the government, corporate and academic researchers, and anyone who is curious about demographics to better understand the population of the US Among many other subjects, the ACS includes questions about respondents’ education levels.

Using the 2012-2017 ACS estimates for places with at least 1,000 population, Business Insider made a map showing, for each state, the town with the highest percentage of adults over 25 who have at least a bachelor’s degree.

Some of the places were college and university campuses, and we excluded those from our analysis, instead focusing on incorporated towns and cities and unincorporated Census-designated areas.

Several wealthy suburban and exurban enclaves appear on the list, like Scarsdale, New York and Chevy Chase, Maryland.