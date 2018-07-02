The 10 most eligible singles of 2018 in London, according to the dating app Hinge

- source
You might imagine the people who have the most success with dating in a big city like London to be super-glamorous, wealthy, and in favour of the finer things.
However, that may not be the case.
Dating app Hinge has released its list of London’s 10 Most Eligible of 2018, based on the 10 people between the ages of 25 and 30 who receive the most “likes” on the app, and it turns out their interests range from memes to McDonald’s.
Scroll down to see the 10 most eligible singles in London, ranked in ascending order.
10. Sean Goodman, 27.
Work: Petroleum Exploration Consultant at ABI
Education: University of Birmingham
City: London
Interested in: Women
9. Monica Wadwa, 25.
Work: Actress, Model, & Blogger
Education: University of Bristol
City: London
Interested in: Men
8. Daniel Harvey, 30.
Work: Project Manager
Education: Edinburgh University
City: London
Interested in: Women
7. Alice Ina Jones, 29.
Work: Account Manager at Strong Roots
Education: Trinity College Dublin
City: London
Interested in: Men
6. Ankush Khanna, 26.
Work: Singer, Songwriter, and Actor
City: London
Interested in: Men
5. Erin Golding, 27.
Education: University of Birmingham
City: London
Interested in: Men
4. Adrian Jonsson, 26.
Work: Senior Designer at AvroKO
Education: KLC School of Design
City: London
Interested in: Men
3. Emilie Arnoux, 27.
Work: Senior Womenswear Designer at Li & Fung
Education: Sheffield Hallam
City: London
Interested in: Men
2. Nicholas Green, 29.
Work: Founder of Spires and Cora Gold
Education: Oxford University
City: London
Interested in: Women
1. Ruth Paul, 29.
Work: Business & Legal Affairs Executive at the BBC
Education: Loyola Law School
City: London
Interested in: Men