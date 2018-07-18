The 10 most eligible singles of 2018 in London, according to the dating app Hinge

London's 10 most eligible singles, according to dating app Hinge.

Hinge

You might imagine the people who have the most success with dating in a big city like London to be super-glamorous, wealthy, and in favour of the finer things.

However, that may not be the case.

Dating app Hinge has released its list of London’s 10 Most Eligible of 2018, based on the 10 people between the ages of 25 and 30 who receive the most “likes” on the app, and it turns out their interests range from memes to McDonald’s.

Scroll down to see the 10 most eligible singles in London, ranked in ascending order.

10. Sean Goodman, 27.

Hinge

Work: Petroleum Exploration Consultant at ABI

Education: University of Birmingham

City: London

Interested in: Women

See his Hinge profile here.

9. Monica Wadwa, 25.

Hinge

Work: Actress, Model, & Blogger

Education: University of Bristol

City: London

Interested in: Men

See her Hinge profile here.

8. Daniel Harvey, 30.

Hinge

Work: Project Manager

Education: Edinburgh University

City: London

Interested in: Women

See his Hinge profile here.

7. Alice Ina Jones, 29.

Hinge

Work: Account Manager at Strong Roots

Education: Trinity College Dublin

City: London

Interested in: Men

See her Hinge profile here.

6. Ankush Khanna, 26.

Hinge

Work: Singer, Songwriter, and Actor

City: London

Interested in: Men

See his Hinge profile here.

5. Erin Golding, 27.

source
Work: Marketing Executive

Education: University of Birmingham

City: London

Interested in: Men

See her Hinge profile here.

4. Adrian Jonsson, 26.

source
Work: Senior Designer at AvroKO

Education: KLC School of Design

City: London

Interested in: Men

See his Hinge profile here.

3. Emilie Arnoux, 27.

source
Work: Senior Womenswear Designer at Li & Fung

Education: Sheffield Hallam

City: London

Interested in: Men

See her Hinge profile here.

2. Nicholas Green, 29.

source
Work: Founder of Spires and Cora Gold

Education: Oxford University

City: London

Interested in: Women

See his Hinge profile here.

1. Ruth Paul, 29.

source
Work: Business & Legal Affairs Executive at the BBC

Education: Loyola Law School

City: London

Interested in: Men

See her Hinge profile here.