31 new and returning TV shows that will carry you through the rest of the year

caption Zendaya stars in HBO’s new drama “Euphoria.” source HBO

Halfway through 2019, there’s still plenty to look forward to on TV.

Beloved series like Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” are returning.

Highly anticipated new shows like HBO’s “His Dark Materials” are expected to come out this year.

Keep reading to see the shows we’re most excited to watch, from June until December.

2019 has already delivered on the promise of good TV. From the highly anticipated final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” to the critically acclaimed debut of Hulu’s “Shrill,” there have never been more quality series to dig your teeth into.

And even now, halfway through the year and with many of our favorite shows behind us, there’s still plenty to look forward to this year.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has returned for season three on Hulu.

caption Elizabeth Moss stars as Offred/June. source Elly Dassas/Hulu

The third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will see Offred attempt to subvert the government of Gilead from the inside. The first three episodes of were made available to stream on Wednesday, June 5. The season finale will premiere August 14. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Black Mirror” season five is available to stream on Netflix.

caption A still from season five, episode three, “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” source Netflix

Three new episodes of the award-winning anthology series were made available to stream on Wednesday, June 5. The new episodes feature stars like Miley Cyrus and “Avengers” actor Anthony Mackie. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Big Little Lies” season two is currently airing Sundays on HBO.

caption Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep star on the second season of “Big Little Lies.” source Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Critics and audiences agree that “Big Little Lies” is one of the best shows on the air. To make matters even more intriguing, Meryl Streep joined the cast for season two, playing the mother of Nicole Kidman’s late abusive husband. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Grown-ish” returned for its second half of season two on Freeform on June 5.

caption Yara Shahidi stars on “Grown-ish.” source Freeform

Since its premiere in 2018, the “Black-ish” spin-off has continued to deliver episodes that address timely topics in a way that’s humorous and relatable to viewers, especially young people. So far, “Grown-ish” has tackled consent, drug use, and the pressures of social media, and they’re sure to explore even more as season two progresses. Yara Shahidi also shines as Zoey Johnson, who’s finding out that adulting isn’t as fun as she thought it would be. – Olivia Singh

FX’s “Pose” returned for a second season Tuesdays in June.

caption Indya Moore stars. source FX

As INSIDER’s Kim Renfro previously wrote, this Golden Globe-nominated drama series boasts an excellent ensemble cast, bringing the fictional narrative (inspired by the acclaimed documentary “Paris is Burning”) to life with gorgeous costumes, effusive staging, and a compelling earnestness. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Los Espookys” premieres Friday on HBO.

caption The show was co-created by and stars “Portlandia” actor Fred Armisen. source HBO

HBO’s new Spanish-language series, created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, promises to offer a fresh blend of comedy, horror, and trippy visuals. – Callie Ahlgrim

The new HBO show “Euphoria” comes out on Sunday, June 16.

caption Hunter Schafer and Zendaya star on “Euphoria.” source Eddy Chen/HBO

The highly anticipated series “Euphoria” looks like a combination of E4’s high school epic “Skins,” Netflix’s “Riverdale,” and a Sofia Coppola film – not to mention that it’s executive produced by Drake, who rose to fame as a star on the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi.”

The show’s impressive cast includes Zendaya, transfeminine and queer artist Hunter Schafer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” season two breakout star Sydney Sweeney, and “The Kissing Booth” heartthrob Jacob Elordi. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Grand Hotel” will premiere June 17 on ABC.

caption “Grand Hotel” is based on the Spanish-language series of the same name, but will be in English. source Eric McCandless/ABC

ABC’s “Grand Hotel” is a remake of a Spanish-language TV show, and is set at the last family-owned hotel in Miami Beach. Expect plenty of drama from this updated, Latinx-focused take on the “Upstairs, Downstairs”-type narrative.

“Grand Hotel,” executive produced by Eva Longoria, promises to deliver tons of drama and intrigue – as well as a nuanced look into the Latinx experience. – Libby Torres

The second season of “Dark” hits Netflix on Friday, June 21.

caption The show is based in a German town. source Netflix

The first season of the binge-worthy show left a majority of at-home viewers with their minds simultaneously blown and full of questions. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Stranger Things” season three (Netflix) returns on July 4.

caption From left, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin on “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

The trailer for season three teased a summer full of adventures for the young cast – including pool hangs and a fair – but also new threats, including a new monster. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Harlots” season three (Hulu) will premiere on July 10.

caption The drama is set in 18th century England. source Hulu

“Harlots” is the single best Hulu original show, according to critics. The new season will introduce new competitors to the Wells family brothel, played by Ash Hunter and “Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Veronica Mars” finally returns for a fourth season (Hulu) on July 26.

caption Kristen Bell stars as the titular character on “Veronica Mars.” source Hulu

Last September, Marshmallows rejoiced when Kristen Bell revealed that Hulu is reviving the beloved teen crime show. – Callie Ahlgrim

Netflix partnered with the Jim Henson company to create a new prequel series to the classic 1982 “Dark Crystal” movie.

caption One of the Gelflings in “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” source Netflix

“Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is a 10-episode series coming to Netflix on August 30. By using real puppetry and practical effects combined with animation, the show will have that same unique visual language created by Jim Henson decades ago. – Kim Renfro

“Mindhunter” is set to return to Netflix for season two this summer.

caption Johnathon Groff stars. source Netflix

The hit crime drama is based on the real events of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit study of serial killers in the late 1970s. The second season will likely focus on the Atlanta child murders, which was a string of killings carried out in Georgia from 1979 to 1981. – Callie Ahlgrim

“The Righteous Gemstones” premieres on HBO in August.

caption The show follows the corrupt Gemstone family. source HBO

According to HBO’s official description, “This comedy series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.”

The brief teaser we’ve gotten so far promises a sharp satire with some of the best comedic actors in Hollywood: John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Adam Devine. – Callie Ahlgrim

“The Crown” season three (Netflix) is expected to be released this year.

caption Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies are taking over two of the lead roles on “The Crown.” source Netflix

“The Crown,” which follows the real-life story of England’s longest-ruling monarch, is one of Netflix’s most acclaimed original shows. The cast is changing for the third and fourth seasons to portray a later part of Queen Elizabeth’s life. – Callie Ahlgrim

“American Horror Story” will return for its ninth season (FX) in the fall.

caption Lady Gaga starred on season five, “American Horror Story: Hotel.” source Prashant Gupta/FX

In April, showrunner Ryan Murphy announced that the upcoming season will be known as “American Horror Story: 1984.” It will likely reflect the tradition of ’80s slasher movies, like “Friday the 13th and “Nightmare on Elm Street.” – Callie Ahlgrim

“The Good Place” is coming back for a fourth and final season (NBC) this fall.

caption The ensemble cast of “The Good Place” is largely led by Kristen Bell, who plays Eleanor Shellstrop. source NBC

The second season of “The Good Place” was one of only 10 shows that received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes in 2017. Season three continued to upend viewers’ expectations, and upcoming episodes promise even more hilarious twists and “interesting dynamics.” – Callie Ahlgrim

“Modern Family” will come to an end with season 11 (ABC) this fall.

caption Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet play a married couple. source ABC

“Modern Family,” one of the most awarded comedy series of all time, will follow up an emotional season 10 with its highly anticipated final season this year. – Callie Ahlgrim

“His Dark Materials” is coming soon to HBO.

caption Dafne Keen stars on the series. source HBO

“His Dark Materials” is an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy. The first book, “The Golden Compass,” was adapted into an underwhelming film back in 2007 – but fans expect the HBO series to delve much more deeply into the story’s complex series of parallel universes. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Peaky Blinders” (BBC and Netflix) will return for a fifth season before the end of the year.

caption Cillian Murphy stars as Tommy Shelby on “Peaky Blinders.” source Robert Viglasky/Netflix

“Peaky Blinders” is named after one of the most powerful British gangs in the early ’20s. The show has a dedicated cult following and boasts a cast of hugely talented actors like Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, “Game of Thrones” star Aiden Gillen, and “The Hunger Games” actor Sam Claflin. – Callie Ahlgrim

The final season of “The Deuce” is coming to HBO this year.

caption James Franco stars in dual roles on “The Deuce.” source Paul Schiraldi/HBO

The show follows the porn industry in New York City during the ’70s and ’80s and stars scene-stealing actors like Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and James Franco. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Dear White People” will return with season three (Netflix) in 2019.

caption Logan Browning took over Tessa Thompson’s role in the “Dear White People” movie. source Adam Rose/Netflix

The critically acclaimed show is based on Justin Simien’s hit indie film, in which students of color navigate life at a fictitious, predominantly white Ivy League school. – Callie Ahlgrim

HBO’s new miniseries “Catherine the Great” is expected to premiere in 2019.

caption Helen Mirren stars as the Russian empress on “Catherine the Great.” source Giles Keyte/HBO

As Helen Mirren said of her onscreen alter-ego, Catherine the Great “rewrote the rules of governance by a woman.” The retelling of her scandals, relationships, and reign is one of HBO’s most anticipated and promising new shows. – Callie Ahlgrim

“Mr. Robot” will come to an end with season four (USA) sometime this year.

caption Rami Malek stars as Elliot on “Mr. Robot.” source Michael Parmelee/USA Network

“Mr. Robot” creator and showrunner Sam Esmail decided to end the Emmy-winning series after four seasons, largely out of “respect for Elliot’s journey.”

“When I first created the world of ‘Mr. Robot,’ I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following. Over the past three years, it has become so much more,” Esmail said in a statement. “I have decided that conclusion is finally here.” – Callie Ahlgrim

HBO’s new six-part drama “Years & Years” will be released this year.

caption Emma Thompson stars as a British celebrity-turned-politician on “Years & Years.” source HBO

HBO’s dystopian drama “Years & Years” might hit almost too on the nose. Think: “Black Mirror” meets “Veep” meets the 2016 presidential election.

The show projects the next 15 years as a tumultuous era in Britain – rocked by anti-immigrant fears and technological advances – while a controversial, populist, celebrity-turned-politician rises to power. – Callie Ahlgrim

“GLOW” season three (Netflix) returns in 2019.

caption Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie star on “GLOW.” source Netflix

“GLOW” is loosely based on the real-life women’s wrestling and variety show “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” which aired in syndication from 1986 to 1990. The show has become known for its humor, colorful sheen, and ability to thoughtfully confront issues like female friendships, sexual harassment, motherhood, and racial stereotypes. – Callie Ahlgrim

Michael Sheen will play a serial killer this fall on Fox’s “Prodigal Son.”

caption Tom Payne and Michael Sheen star on “Prodigal Son.” source David Giesbrecht/Fox

“The Walking Dead’s” Tom Payne was killed off AMC’s zombie drama last season after frustrations with how little the show was giving him to do with his character. We’re excited to see him in a lead role, playing an ex-FBI agent who’s the son of a serial killer. His character gets brought onto a case when a killer starts murdering people in a similar way to his father. –Kirsten Acuna

“Star Trek: Picard” is set to premiere in late 2019 on CBS All Access.

caption Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” source CBS All Access

Buoyed by CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery” and the availability of all the “Star Trek” TV shows on Netflix, the space exploration franchise is enjoying a whole new popularity. Personally, I’m almost to the end of my multiple series rewatch, so I’m here for the upcoming new series starring Patrick Stewart as he reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard, the best starship captain (and now admiral) of the franchise. Sorry, Kirk. – Jethro Nededog

HBO is reviving the “Watchmen” universe with a new TV show from Damon Lindelof.

caption Regina King on HBO’s new “Watchmen” series. source Mark Hill/HBO

Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers,” “Lost”) is tackling a new superhero-ish genre for HBO. Based on a graphic novel by the same name, “Watchmen” will be not quite a sequel but also not quite a direct adaptation. Instead, writer and showrunner Lindelof is calling the new series a “remix” of the original story. Regardless of the terminology, we’re excited to see this new genre on HBO sometime this fall. – Kim Renfro

“Arrow” returns for its eighth and final season this fall on The CW.

caption Stephen Amell stars on “Arrow.” source The CW

The season seven finale of “Arrow” set up an epic conclusion for the series, which premiered on the network in 2012 and kickstarted the “Arrowverse.” Oliver Queen (played by Stephen Amell) won’t have to worry about his sister, Emiko, going into season eight, but it’ll be interesting to see how the series will play out after Emily Bett Rickards, who starred as tech-savvy Felicity Smoak, exited the show.

The final season will also pave the way for a huge five-episode crossover called “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will feature characters from “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl,” and “Batwoman” (which will premiere on the network in the fall). – Olivia Singh