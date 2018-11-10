One company dominates the list of the 20 most expensive cars to insure

caption A Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S. source Mercedes-Benz

Car insurance premiums are important pieces of data for any prospective purchaser. A car insurance premium is the rate an owner pays to activate an insurance policy that protects them against accidents, damages, stolen vehicles, and other incidents.

The car insurance website Insure.com compared car insurance rates of more than 3,600 vehicle models across all 50 states to find out which cars are the most expensive and least expensive ones to insure. The study included using quotes from six different insurance companies and averaging these premium numbers to get a comprehensive score set.

The most expensive cars to insure are Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz cars took up the top three spots in the “most expensive” list, and they ended up being included in just under half of the 20 spots.

The main contributor to their high insurance rate is the fact that these are high-end luxury cars that carry a bunch of trendy features that are often difficult to repair following an accident.

Aside from being luxurious, another feature that can make a car model expensive to insure is if it lacks a roof. Four convertibles made the list.

“Convertibles are usually more expensive than a hardtop version and they are also more prone to theft and vandalism (it’s pretty easy to cut a soft top), which leads to more claims and higher premiums,” Mark Valet at Insure.com writes.

Take a look at the 20 most expensive cars to insure, below:

20. BMW 750l: $3,222 average premium

source BMW 7

19. Jaguar F-Type SVR: $3,2229 average premium

source Jaguar

18. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: $3,299 average premium

source FCA

17. Mercedes S560: $3,310

16. Audi RS7 Quattro Performance: $3,330

source Audi

15. BMW Alpina B6 XDrive Grand CP: $3,351

source BMW

14. Mercedes SL63 AMG: $3,369

13. Tesla Model X P100D: $3,370

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

12. Mercedes Mayback S560: $3,373

11. Audi R8: $3,421

source Audi

10. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S: $3,430

9. Mercedes SL65 AMG: $3,449

8. Nissan GTR Nismo: $3,458

source Nissan

7. BMW I8: $3,460

source BMW

6. BMW Alpina B7 XDrive: $3,465

source BMW

5. BMW M6 Gran Coupe: $3,493

source BMW

4. Porsche Panamera S: $3,545

source Porsche

3. Mercedes Maybach S650: $3,558

2. Mercedes S63 AMG: $3,670

1. Mercedes S65 AMG: $3,890