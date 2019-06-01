9 of the most expensive cars to own

source Porsche

The most expensive cars to own include vehicles that have high insurance rates and require expensive maintenance, repairs, and fueling costs.

They include vehicles from BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz.

The average vehicle costs its owner $8,849 per year, according to an annual study by the Automobile Association of America.

That factors in all the costs associated with owning a vehicle, including maintenance and repairs, insurance, and fuel costs.

Seeking out a car that’s cheap to own can save you thousands of dollars over the entire period of ownership. Your yearly vehicle ownership costs may be significantly lower if you drive a fuel-efficient sedan, for example. And if keeping expenses down is a priority for you, you’re probably going to want to avoid the cars on this list.

When considering buying a new car, you need to look beyond the sticker price and consider the true cost of ownership, weighing in all the likely expenses you’ll incur each year.

Here are nine of the most expensive cars to own – including one record-breaking vehicle – according to experts at JD Power.

BMW 7 Series cars cost $103,688 over five years of ownership

source BMW

A 2019 BMW 7 Series will cost the average driver more than $2,000 each year in fuel alone, and over the course of five years, its total ownership cost will exceed $100,000.

Mercedes-Benz SL Class cars cost $111,671 over the course of five years

source Mercedes-Benz

Using Edmunds’ True Cost to Own tool, you’ll find that a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class car will cost the average driver $111,671 over half a decade, with much of the expense coming in steep depreciation.

Range Rovers cost $115,170 over five years of ownership

source Jaguar Land Rover

According to the experts from Edmunds, a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover will cost you more than $115,000 over the course of five years, well surpassing the vehicle’s base 2019 MSRP price of $89,500.

Nissan GT-Rs will cost $118,095 over five years

source Nissan

Motor1.com calls the 2019 Nissan GT-R one of the most expensive cars to insure, approximating an average insurance cost just over $3,900 for most drivers. That expense contributes to its total five-year cost of ownership, which is $118,095.

Mercedes-Benz G Class SUVs cost $142,471 over five years

source Mercedes-Benz

Largely because of high fuel costs and annually increasing maintenance expenses, a Mercedes-Benz G Class vehicle will cost most drivers in excess of $142,400 in total expenses over a half decade of ownership, according to Edmunds.

BMW ALPINA B7s cost $169,068 over five years

source BMW

Significant depreciation – including as much as $36,933 in the first year and $18,052 in the second year – contributes to the exorbitant cost of owning a BMW ALPINA B7, which runs up to $169,068 over the course of five years.

The Porsche 911 costs $171,032 over the first five years of ownership

source Porsche

A 2019 Porsche 911 Coupe GT3 RS will cost its owner just over $171,000 in five years of ownership, and that’s despite relatively minimal likely repair costs. Much of the expense comes from depreciation.

The Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans costs more than $250,000 in five years for insurance alone

source Bugatti

With only 20 Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans produced for the 2019 model year, it’s unlikely you’ll need to deal with its true ownership costs, but if you had the $3.6 million to spend on one, you would have to plan for annual insurance costs of just over $50,250, according to Motor1.com.

There’s only one Bugatti La Voiture Noire, and someone bought it for $18.9 million

source Newspress

Not to be outdone by the cost of its own Chiron, this year, to mark its 110th anniversary, automaker Bugatti released the La Voiture Noire, or The Black Car. They only produced one of the 1,500-horsepower vehicles, which was recently sold to a private buyer for $18.9 million, making it the most expensive new car of all time and surely a fantastically expensive car to own.