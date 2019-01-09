The 11 most expensive celebrity divorces

Celebrity divorces can be expensive.

Steven Spielberg, Michael Jordan, and Mel Gibson have all had divorce settlements that have reportedly crossed $100 million.

Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced Wednesday they are splitting after 25 years of marriage and they are the wealthiest couple in the world. Bezos is valued at an estimated $137 billion.

When a celebrity couple calls it quits, there’s more than broken hearts on the line. There’s also a lot of money at stake. And if there’s no prenup involved for A-list stars, it can get pricey.

On Wednesday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced the couple is ending their 25-year marriage amicably. Bezos is the wealthiest man in the world, according to Bloomberg, with an estimated net worth of $137 billion.

It’s unclear whether or not there was any pre-nuptial agreement. If there wasn’t, the Bezos divorce may go down as the most expensive in history. And that’s after Rupert Murdoch’s divorce settlement, which reportedly cost more than $1 billion.

Keep reading to see the most expensive celebrity divorce settlements.

11. Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage.

Settlement: Reported $80 million

What went wrong: Costner and Silva met at California State University in 1975 and married two and a half years later. They announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage in 1994.

According to People, Costner reportedly had a wandering eye and Silva wasn’t a fan of his “sexy roles” and she made an ultimatum to stop doing them or quit the movie business.

“We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached,” Costner and Silva said in a statement.

During that time, Costner starred in hits “Dances with Wolves” and “The Bodyguard.”

10. Madonna and Guy Ritchie ended their relationship after being married for just under eight years.

caption Madonna and Guy Ritchie were married in 2000. Here they are in 2008 at the International Cannes Film Festival. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Settlement: $76 million to $92 million

What went wrong: The director and singer called it quits in 2008 after being married for just under eight years.

In 2011, Ritchie opened up about the divorce in “Details” magazine saying he felt like he stepped into a soap opera but that he didn’t regret his time with the singer. Madonna later told Newsweek that the spark went out in their relationship.

“It’s not as romantic as it used to be. You think, ‘This isn’t what I thought it was going to be,’ and ‘How much am I willing to sacrifice?'” Madonna said.

Madonna’s publicist told the Associated Press the divorce settlement would be at least $76 million.

9. Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison separated in 2000 after 17 years together.

caption Melissa Mathison and Harrison Ford at GQ’s Leading Men Party at The Sunset Club in 2000. source Jim Smeal / WireImage

Settlement: Between $85 million and $118 million

What went wrong: Harrison Ford and screenwriter Melissa Mathison were together for 17 years. They first met on the set of “Apocalypse Now” in 1979.

The pair separated in 2000 amid reports he was seeing a younger woman.

“We have been living apart for the past month,” the couple said in a statement released November 2000. “We sincerely hope that we can work out our differences.”

They divorced three years later. Mathison died in 2015.

8. Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving split after four years of marriage.

caption Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving in November 1986. source Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Settlement: Reported $100 million

What went wrong: A California judge refused to recognize the couple’s prenuptial agreement scrawled on a napkin and awarded Irving $100 million after the four years of marriage in 1989, according to Forbes.

Irving told the Los Angeles Times in 1994 their ambitious careers may have got the best of them.

“During my marriage to Steven, I felt like a politician’s wife,” said Irving. “There were certain things expected of me that definitely weren’t me. One of my problems is that I’m very honest and direct. You pay a price for that. But then I behaved myself and I paid a price too.”

7. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren announced their divorce in 2010 after being married for six years.

caption Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren in 2006 during the opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup in Ireland. source Harry How/Getty Images

Settlement: Reported $110 million

What went wrong: After Woods crashed his Escalade into the tree outside his Florida home in 2009, the golf star admitted to multiple affairs. The two announced their divorce in 2010 after six years of marriage.

Nordegren received a reported $110 million in the settlement, according to the New York Daily News.

6. Neil Diamond and Marcia Murphey split after 25 years of marriage.

Settlement: Reported $150 million

What went wrong: Singer Neil Diamond and then-wife Murphy divorced in March 1995 after 25 years of marriage. Forbes reported Diamond’s $300 million estate was divided up with Murphy receiving half.

In 1996, Diamond said he blamed himself for much of the relationship going south.

“I assume a lot of responsibility for what went wrong, but I was taken aback by how many friends dropped me,” he told People.

Years later, Diamond said Murphy got less than $150 million

“She got enough to live on for the rest of her life,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

5. Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy called it quits in 2016 after trying to make things work.

caption Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan married in 1989. source Reuters

Settlement: Reported $168 million

What went wrong: Michael married Juanita Vanoy during his second season with the Chicago Bulls in 1989 in a small Las Vegas wedding.

Vanoy filed for divorce in 2002, but the couple decided to try and work things out instead. At the end of 2016, the Jordans decided to split for good after 17 years together. According to People, the divorce came as a surprise to some friends since the two were seen spending time together in the days beforehand attending their son’s basketball game.

The couple’s lawyers released a statement saying the two “mutually and amicably” ended their marriage.

4. Robert Johnson and Sheila Crump ended their marriage of 33 years due to an alleged affair.

caption Robert Johnson and Sheila Crump were married in 1969. source Matthew Simmons/Getty Images; Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images for Parsons School of Design/The New School

Settlement: Reported $400 million

What went wrong: Robert L. Johnson and Sheila Crump built their fortune together over 33 years of marriage from 1969 to 2002 with BET, which Robert Johnson founded in 1980. BET sold to Viacom for $3 billion, according to Fortune.

Crump said in 2004’s “The Billion Dollar BET” that Robert had a three-year affair and at least one other.

Following the divorce, Crump married Arlington County Circuit Court Chief Judge William T. Newman, who presided over her divorce.

3. Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore separated after nearly 30 years together in 2006.

caption Robyn Moore and Mel Gibson at the 69th annual Academy Awards. source Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Settlement: Reported $425 million

What went wrong: Gibson told Deadline the pair separated in 2006 the day after he was arrested in Malibu for an investigation of driving under the influence which infamously led to Gibson’s expletive-ridden anti-Semetic tirade.

Moore filed for divorce in April 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. A month earlier, Gibson was spotted with singer-songwriter Oksana Grigorieva, who he had a child with in October of that year.

The couple’s prenup reportedly entitled Moore to half of everything Gibson earned from their marriage starting in 1980, according to People. It’s estimated Moore received about $425 million. The pair, who were married for nearly 30 years years, have seven children together.

2. Rupert Murdoch and Anna Torv split after 32 years of marriage in 1999 and Murdoch remarried 17 days later.

Settlement: Reported $1.7 billion

What went wrong: After 32 years of marriage, the Murdochs called it quits in 1999. Of the $1.7 billion in assets Rupert gave to Torv, $110 million was in cash, according to ABC News.

After the split, Rupert was married just 17 days later to 30-year-old Wendi Deng, who he met while married to Torv. Murdoch filed for divorce from Deng in June 2013.

“I think that Rupert’s affair with Wendi Deng – it’s not an original plot – was the end of the marriage,” Torv told Australian Women’s Weekly in 2001. “His determination to continue with that. I thought we had a wonderful, happy marriage. Obviously, we didn’t.”

“[He] was extremely hard, ruthless and determined that he was going to go through with this, no matter what I wanted or what I was trying to do to save the marriage. He had no interest in that whatsoever,” she added of a possible reconciliation.

1. Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos are separating after 25 years of marriage.

caption Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos arrive at Axel-Springer publisher headquarters in April 2018. source Jorg Carstensen/AFP/Getty Images

How big the settlement could be: ~$68 billion

Bezos is the richest person in the world, estimated to be worth over $137 billion, according to Bloomberg. The Bezos’ home state is in Washington, which happens to be one of nine states where residents are entitled to a 50/50 split of marital assets.

It’s unclear whether or not the couple ever signed a pre-nuptial or postnuptial agreement.

What went wrong: In a lengthy tweet, Jeff Bezos announced the world’s wealthiest couple was ending their marriage amicably after a quarter of a century. In their statement, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos shared their decision came after “a long period of loving exploration and trial separation.”

The two said they will remain friends and a family with their four children.