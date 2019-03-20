The 11 most expensive celebrity homes ever purchased

caption The Playboy Mansion was sold for $100 million. source Getty

Many of the world’s biggest celebrities use their enormous wealth to treat themselves to a breathtaking mansion.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a chateau in France that cost $60 million, and was the location for their wedding in 2014.

While some celebs are veritable real estate moguls that invest their ample funds into a plethora of realty, others may just own one, incredibly expensive property.

Oprah Winfrey has a 65-acre estate in California estimated to be worth almost $100 million.

caption Oprah’s home in Montecito, California. source Getty Images/Splash News

Oprah Winfrey has a whole 65 acres all to herself at her estate in Montecito, California, which is known as the “Promised Land.”

While she purchased the 23,000-square-foot mansion for $50 million in 2001, today it’s estimated to be worth almost twice that, thanks to the addition of more land and lavish renovations.

The expansive mansion has six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 10 fireplaces, two theaters (one inside and one outside), a wine cellar, a barn, ponds and orchards, a tennis court, a lake, and a huge guesthouse with a pool. There is also a tea house, because why not?

The Playboy Mansion was sold in 2016 for $100 million.

caption The Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, California. source Getty

Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion is arguably the most notorious home in the world. The 30-room house features a game room, zoo, aviary, grotto, tennis court, basketball court, wine cellar, and a screening room with a built-in pipe organ.

Hefner originally bought it for only $1.1 million in 1971, but sold it for $100 million in 2016. Despite that being about half of his asking price, at the time it was the largest residential real estate deal in Los Angeles history.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought a Los Angeles pad that cost $88 million.

caption Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Bel Air home. source Getty Images/Google Maps

The power couple, whose combined worth Forbes put at $1.16 billion, purchased a modern mansion in Bel Air for around $88 million, which includes a full spa, a media room, and four outdoor swimming pools. The property also includes a basketball court, a 15-car garage, and staff housing.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie paid around $67 million for a chateau in the south of France.

This French chateau, called Chateau Miraval, was purchased by the then-couple in 2008, for about $67 million. In 2014 it became the location of their wedding, which took place in the remains of a Romanesque chapel on the property. The place also includes forests, olive groves, a private lake, fountains, a vineyard, and a moat.

The estate is made up of 1,200 acres, with multiple structures that were built in the 17th century. The main house alone boasts 35 rooms.

Tom Cruise has a home worth $59 million.

caption Tom Cruise’s home in Telluride, Colorado. source Getty Images/Telluride Sotheby’s International Realty

Tom Cruise’s Telluride, Colorado, home spans a whopping 298 acres, and includes forest trails, sprawling hills, and horse riding stables. It also has its own private helipad, without which Cruise’s hundreds of acres of land would most likely be impossible to navigate.

The 10,000 square foot home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a custom library, rec room, and separate guest house.

Tiger Woods’s Florida estate is worth around $54.4 million.

caption Tiger Woods’ mansion is on Jupiter Island in Florida. source Getty Images/Google Maps

Tiger Woods’ estate in Florida is on Jupiter Island, which boasts one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country. Naturally, the 12-acre property comes with its own 3.5-acre golf course, as well as a tennis court, oxygen therapy room, full gym, wine cellar, game room, media room, and two boat docks.

While he shelled out about $44.4 million for the estate, he reportedly invested another $15 million in renovations.

Ryan Seacrest’s luxurious spot cost $49 million.

caption Ryan Seacrest’s home in Hollywood Hills, California. source Getty Images/Google Maps

Ryan Seacrest bought his Hollywood Hills home from fellow celebrity Ellen DeGeneres for around $49 million. The nine-bedroom property features a 9,200-square-foot main residence, a pool, and separate guesthouses. DeGeneres had put together the compound by buying up and combining neighboring properties.

Gwen Stefani has a home worth $35 million.

caption Gwen Stefani’s home in Hollywood Hills, California. source Getty Images/Google Maps

Gwen Stefani spent $35 million on her Hollywood Hills spot, known as “The Summit,” which has seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. Jennifer Lopez even lived there from 2000 to 2004. The place also includes an infinity pool, playground, a tennis court, and a chicken coop.

Lady Gaga snagged a California mansion that cost around $23 million.

caption Lady Gaga’s home in Malibu, California. source Getty Images/Google Maps

Lady Gaga bought a mansion in Malibu that cost around $23 million in 2014. The six-acre estate has ocean views, a gym, a two-lane bowling alley, a home theater, game room, and an 800-bottle wine cellar.

It also boasts stables and a dressage ring, a saltwater swimming pool, a guest cottage, and a bocce ball court.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s mansion cost $20 million.

caption Their mansion is located in Hidden Hills, California. source Getty/Zillow

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West bought their Hidden Hills, California, mansion for $20 million in 2014, and have allegedly spent an additional $20 million in renovations, according to TMZ

The three-acre, eight-bedroom property includes eight fireplaces, two pools, a vineyard, a full music lab, and, of course, lots of closet space.

The estate is now said to be valued at $60 million.

Jennifer Lopez paid $28 million for her Bel Air mansion in 2016.

The “World of Dance” judge purchased the 8 acre estate from actress Sela Ward, who bought the property in 2003 for only $3.8 million, according to the LA Times. The property had a price tag of nearly $40 million while on the market.

The nearly 14,000-square foot mansion was built in 1940 by famed architect Samuel Marx. It includes 13 bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a 30-seat theater, and even a manmade swimming pond with a beach.