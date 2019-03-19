Singapore is holding on to its title as the most expensive city in the world — but this time, it’s sharing the No. 1 spot with 2 other cities

caption Singapore holds its No. 1 position for the fifth consecutive year. source Shutterstock/joyfull

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently released their annual report, which lists the most expensive cities in the world.

This year, the No. 1 spot is occupied by a three-way tie between Singapore, Paris, and Hong Kong.

Singapore has maintained the top position for the last five years, while Paris and Hong Kong both increased their standings to share the top seat.

The Economist Intelligence Unit announced the updated standings in their annual Worldwide Cost of Living report. The report compares prices of over 160 items across 133 cities around the world to determine its final rankings.

The only European city in the top seat, Paris moved up just one place from last year, where it was ranked No. 2. The city, known for its art and cuisine, is home to two of Europe’s richest people: Bernard Arnault and François Pinault. Arnault recently made headlines for surpassing Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, while Pinault -owner of Christie’s auction house – continues to manage high-end brands such as the flourishing Gucci fashion House. The French capital is also home to some of the world’s finest shopping and luxury hotels.

Rising up from its No. 4 position in 2018 is Hong Kong. The city currently has the world’s highest concentration of super-rich people, with approximately 93 billionaires. Business Insider’s Katie Warren also reported that the southeast China location is among the world’s most expensive cities for housing for the past eight years, with a market known for both its nano apartments and mansions.

Finally, though it now shares the title, Singapore continues to uphold its first-place status – a distinction it has held for the past five years. It also remains the only city from last year’s top 10 to keep its position.

Business Insider’s Lina Batarags previously reported that its top placement is due, in part, to the cost of buying and running a car, with government permits costing up to $37,000 a piece. With its five-year streak, Singapore is on track to follow Tokyo’s lead, a city that held the No. 1 position for 12 years before Singapore surpassed it in 2014.