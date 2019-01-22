caption San Jose, California is one of the most expensive places in the world to settle down. source Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

The 15th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey has revealed the most expensive cities to live in around the world.

The study looked at 309 housing markets in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, and the US.

It uses the “mean multiple” approach – the median house price divided by the median household income.

The survey shows that the most “severely unaffordable major housing markets” are currently in Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Scroll down to see the 10 most expensive cities to live in around the world in 2019, ranked my mean multiple in ascending order.

10. San Francisco, California, US — 8.8

9. Auckland, New Zealand — 9.0

8. Tauranga-Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand — 9.1

7. Los Angeles, California, US — 9.2

6. San Jose, California, US — 9.4

5. Santa Cruz, California, US — 9.6

4. Melbourne, Australia — 9.7

3. Sydney, Australia — 11.7

2. Vancouver, Canada — 12.6

1. Hong Kong, China — 20.9