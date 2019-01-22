The 10 most expensive cities to live in around the world in 2019

By
Alison Millington, Business Insider US
-
San Jose, California is one of the most expensive places in the world to settle down.

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

  • The 15th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey has revealed the most expensive cities to live in around the world.
  • The study looked at 309 housing markets in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, and the US.
  • It uses the “mean multiple” approach – the median house price divided by the median household income.

The most expensive cities to live in around the world in 2019 have been revealed in the 15th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

The study analysed 309 housing markets (and 91 major markets with populations over a million) in eight countries – Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, and the US.

To produce the ranking, it looked at data from the third quarter of 2018 using the “mean multiple” approach – the median house price divided by the median household income.

The survey shows that the most “severely unaffordable major housing markets” are currently in Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Scroll down to see the 10 most expensive cities to live in around the world in 2019, ranked my mean multiple in ascending order.

10. San Francisco, California, US — 8.8

source
Pius Lee/Shutterstock

9. Auckland, New Zealand — 9.0

source
Secret Escapes

8. Tauranga-Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand — 9.1

source
travellight / Shutterstock

7. Los Angeles, California, US — 9.2

source
Sean Pavone/shutterstock

6. San Jose, California, US — 9.4

source
Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

5. Santa Cruz, California, US — 9.6

source
Dale Cruse/Flickr

4. Melbourne, Australia — 9.7

source
kitsada wetchasart/Shutterstock

3. Sydney, Australia — 11.7

source
Photo by Simon Rae on Unsplash

2. Vancouver, Canada — 12.6

source
Viktor Birkus/Shutterstock

1. Hong Kong, China — 20.9

source
Getty Images