The 25 most expensive cities around the world to rent a two-bedroom apartment

By
Hillary Hoffower, Business Insider US
-
A two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco will cost you $3,600 a month.

Pius Lee/Shutterstock

If you’re looking to save money on housing, you probably shouldn’t live in Hong Kong.

It’s home to the world’s most expensive rent, according to Deutsche Bank’s 2019 edition of its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report. The report highlights the cost of living in 50 global cities, including the average monthly rent for a typical two-bedroom apartment. To determine this specific data, the report sourced prices from Expatistan, a site that tracks cost-of-living expenses in over 200 countries.

Hong Kong and San Francisco are the only two cities on the list where the average two-bedroom rent exceeds $3,000. San Francisco is one of four US cities that make the list of the top 25 global cities with the most expensive rent, along with New York, Boston, and Chicago.

Worldwide, rent in Dubai saw the biggest decline from the past year, while rent in Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Zurich saw the biggest rent increases.

Below: See the the most expensive cities in the world to rent a two-bedroom apartment. All monthly average rent is in US dollars, and the percentage change refers to the increase or decrease in rent from 2018 to 2019.

25. Milan, Italy

tanialerro.art/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,395

Percentage change: 5%

24. Shanghai, China

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,432

Percentage change: 7%

23. Frankfurt, Germany

Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,471

Percentage change: 12%

22. Stockholm, Sweden

Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,484

Percentage change: -4%

21. Chicago, US

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,527

Percentage change: 7%

20. Auckland, New Zealand

mrcmos/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,533

Percentage change: –7%

19. Vancouver, Canada

Shutterstock/mffoto

Monthly rent: $1,556

Percentage change: -3%

18. Dubai, UAE

Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,576

Percentage change: -12%

17. Wellington, New Zealand

Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,581

Percentage change: -1%

16. Toronto, Canada

Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,602

Percentage change: 7%

15. Helsinki, Finland

Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,612

Percentage change: -7%

14. Oslo, Norway

Marina_89/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,808

Percentage change: -7%

13. Copenhagen, Denmark

S-F/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,809

Percentage change: -2%

12. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Shutterstock/photo.ua

Monthly rent: $1,854

Percentage change: -1%

11. Singapore

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,893

Percentage change: -4%

10. Tokyo, Japan

f11photo/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,903

Percentage change: 9%

9. Sydney, Australia

Taras Vyshnya/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $1,969

Percentage change: -4%

8. Dublin, Ireland

Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $2,018

Percentage change: -1%

7. Boston, US

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $2,201

Percentage change: 2%

6. London, UK

Pajor Pawel/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $2,338

Percentage change: -3%

5. Paris, France

neirfy/iStock

Monthly rent: $2,455

Percentage change: -1%

4. Zurich, Switzerland

canadastock/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $2,538

Percentage change: 9%

3. New York City, US

Atanas Bezov/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $2,909

Percentage change: 2%

2. San Francisco, US

Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $3,631

Percentage change: -1%

1. Hong Kong

Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Monthly rent: $3,685

Percentage change: -1%