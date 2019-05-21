The 25 most expensive cities around the world to rent a two-bedroom apartment

caption A two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco will cost you $3,600 a month. source Pius Lee/Shutterstock

Deutsche Bank released its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report, highlighting the average monthly rent for a typical two-bedroom apartment.

Hong Kong is the world’s most expensive city to rent a two-bed apartment in, while San Francisco is the most expensive in the US.

Four US cities ranked in the top 25 most expensive cities to rent in.

If you’re looking to save money on housing, you probably shouldn’t live in Hong Kong.

It’s home to the world’s most expensive rent, according to Deutsche Bank’s 2019 edition of its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report. The report highlights the cost of living in 50 global cities, including the average monthly rent for a typical two-bedroom apartment. To determine this specific data, the report sourced prices from Expatistan, a site that tracks cost-of-living expenses in over 200 countries.

Hong Kong and San Francisco are the only two cities on the list where the average two-bedroom rent exceeds $3,000. San Francisco is one of four US cities that make the list of the top 25 global cities with the most expensive rent, along with New York, Boston, and Chicago.

Worldwide, rent in Dubai saw the biggest decline from the past year, while rent in Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Zurich saw the biggest rent increases.

Below: See the the most expensive cities in the world to rent a two-bedroom apartment. All monthly average rent is in US dollars, and the percentage change refers to the increase or decrease in rent from 2018 to 2019.

25. Milan, Italy

Monthly rent: $1,395

Percentage change: 5%

24. Shanghai, China

Monthly rent: $1,432

Percentage change: 7%

23. Frankfurt, Germany

Monthly rent: $1,471

Percentage change: 12%

22. Stockholm, Sweden

Monthly rent: $1,484

Percentage change: -4%

21. Chicago, US

Monthly rent: $1,527

Percentage change: 7%

20. Auckland, New Zealand

Monthly rent: $1,533

Percentage change: –7%

19. Vancouver, Canada

Monthly rent: $1,556

Percentage change: -3%

18. Dubai, UAE

Monthly rent: $1,576

Percentage change: -12%

17. Wellington, New Zealand

Monthly rent: $1,581

Percentage change: -1%

16. Toronto, Canada

Monthly rent: $1,602

Percentage change: 7%

15. Helsinki, Finland

Monthly rent: $1,612

Percentage change: -7%

14. Oslo, Norway

Monthly rent: $1,808

Percentage change: -7%

13. Copenhagen, Denmark

Monthly rent: $1,809

Percentage change: -2%

12. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Monthly rent: $1,854

Percentage change: -1%

11. Singapore

Monthly rent: $1,893

Percentage change: -4%

10. Tokyo, Japan

Monthly rent: $1,903

Percentage change: 9%

9. Sydney, Australia

Monthly rent: $1,969

Percentage change: -4%

8. Dublin, Ireland

Monthly rent: $2,018

Percentage change: -1%

7. Boston, US

Monthly rent: $2,201

Percentage change: 2%

6. London, UK

Monthly rent: $2,338

Percentage change: -3%

5. Paris, France

Monthly rent: $2,455

Percentage change: -1%

4. Zurich, Switzerland

Monthly rent: $2,538

Percentage change: 9%

3. New York City, US

Monthly rent: $2,909

Percentage change: 2%

2. San Francisco, US

Monthly rent: $3,631

Percentage change: -1%

1. Hong Kong

Monthly rent: $3,685

Percentage change: -1%