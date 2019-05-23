I toured the most expensive condo for sale in a Billionaires’ Row skyscraper in NYC, a $58.5 million residence that spans the entire 87th floor. Here’s what it looks like inside.

caption The view of Central Park from One57. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The most expensive unit for sale at 157 W 57th Street, known as “One57,” is a four-bedroom, full-floor residence for $58.5 million.

One57 is one of several supertall luxury residential skyscrapers rising along Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan.

The 87th-floor condo includes a 57-foot-long great room that faces Central Park.

I got an exclusive tour of the $58.5 million condo, and the unbeatable views were one of the main draws.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York City is no stranger to pricey penthouses perched at the top of towering skyscrapers.

But these days, the buildings are getting taller and the bar for luxury is being raised even higher. A bevy of supertall luxury residential towers are rising on Billionaires’ Row, an area in Manhattan just south of Central Park that’s home to some of the most expensive residences in the world.

157 W 57th Street, known as “One57,” is one of these Billionaires’ Row towers, many of which are still under construction. One57 was completed in 2014.

The first 39 floors of One57 are taken up by the Park Hyatt hotel, while the 95 condos occupy the rest of the tower.

One57 briefly held the record for the most expensive home ever sold in New York City when Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell bought the $100 million penthouse back in 2018. That record was shattered in January 2019 when billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin paid $238 million for a penthouse at 220 Central Park South, a neighboring Billionaires’ Row skyscraper.

On One57’s 87th floor condo is a full-floor, four-bedroom residence on the market for $58.5 million. It’s the most expensive condo for sale in the building, and the highest remaining unit available, according to listing agent Kyle Blackmon.

Here’s a look inside the $58.5 million Billionaires’ Row condo.

On a recent spring afternoon, I took the train up to Midtown Manhattan to check out 157 W 57th Street, the luxury skyscraper on Billionaires’ Row known as “One57.”

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

One57 is one of a bevy of supertall luxury towers rising on Billionaires’ Row, an area in Manhattan just south of Central Park that has some of the most expensive homes in the world. Many are still under construction, but One57 was completed in 2014.

source Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Condos on Billionaires’ Row have broken sales records. In 2014, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell bought the $100.5 million penthouse at One57, which was the most expensive home ever sold in NYC at the time. In January 2019, billionaire Ken Griffin shattered that record when he paid $238 million for a penthouse in the nearby 220 Central Park South.

caption Ken Griffin bought a $238 million penthouse at 220 Central Park South. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

Stepping into One57’s grand entryway felt like entering a high-end hotel. The chandelier, the luxe leather furniture, and the large-scale artwork all gave a feeling of opulence.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

We took the elevator up to the 87th floor via a private keyed elevator and stepped into a stylish corridor complete with a skylight.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The condo opens into a grand entryway. The listing agent, Kyle Blackmon of Compass, gave me an exclusive tour of the luxury condo.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The massive great room features floor-to-ceiling windows facing Central Park. The north side of the residence spans 57 feet of park frontage.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The four-bedroom condo has 6,234 square feet of living space.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The great room is large enough to be broken up into several separate sitting areas.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

A formal dining room in the northwest corner can seat 12 people.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

A long hallway leads from the great room to the bedrooms. The residence would be ideal for an art collector, Blackmon told me.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The condo’s master suite is situated in the southeast corner of the floor.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The design of the building allows for the master suite to have the same unobstructed Central Park views as the great room.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

Looking out from the master bedroom’s north-facing window, it almost felt like I was floating in the middle of Central Park.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

Looking below, it was fascinating to see the older skyscrapers that are now being dwarfed by the supertall towers sprouting up on Billionaires’ Row.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows of the master bedroom offer views facing north, east, and south toward the Empire State Building.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The master suite also includes a 22-foot-wide dressing room.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The master bathroom, which is outfitted with Italian marble, comes with dual vanities and steamed showers. The glass-enclosed wet room can turn into a steam room.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The custom Waterworks Belvedere air-jet soaking tub is carved from a single chunk of marble.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The condo has three other bedrooms in addition to the master suite.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The three other bedrooms are all situated on the west side of the floor, giving them views of the Hudson River.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

Looking out of the condo’s west-facing windows, you can see the rising Central Park Tower (left) — now the tallest residential building in NYC — and 220 Central Park South (right).

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass, Business Insider

One of the bedrooms can be set up as a den or a home office.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

The chef’s kitchen comes with custom cabinetry and Miele appliances.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

In addition to a Sub-Zero wine cooler, the kitchen comes with dual built-in refrigerators.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

It also includes a smaller, informal dining area.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

After my tour, it seemed to me that those willing to drop $58.5 million on an apartment in a building like One57 are paying mostly for the views and the prestige of being able to say they live on New York City’s Billionaires’ Row.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass