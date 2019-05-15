I toured the most expensive condo for sale in Miami, a $48 million ‘mansion in the sky’ with a 6,000-square-foot private terrace and a pool. Take a look inside the 3-story penthouse.

caption The penthouse offers stunning views of South Beach and downtown Miami. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The most expensive condo for sale in Miami-Dade County is a $48 million triplex penthouse in Miami Beach.

The 11,031-square-foot condo occupies three floors at the top of the 42-story Continuum tower in the South of Fifth neighborhood.

The “mansion in the sky,” as Douglas Elliman calls it, has seven bedrooms, a 6,091-square-foot private terrace with a pool, and a screening room.

It also comes with 10 parking spaces, a beach cabana, and a separate guest apartment on a lower floor.

On a recent trip to Miami, I got an exclusive tour of a $48 million three-story penthouse in Miami Beach.

It’s the most expensive condo for sale in Miami-Dade County, according to Zillow and Trulia.

The 11,031-square-foot condo, at the top of the Continuum tower in the South of Fifth neighborhood, is the personal penthouse of Ian Bruce Eichner, the real-estate developer who founded the Continuum Company, which built the 42-story tower.

The seven-bedroom luxury apartment includes a 6,091-square-foot private terrace with a pool, as well as 10 parking spaces, a beach cabana, and a separate guest apartment on a lower floor.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.

Here’s a look inside the lavish $48 million penthouse.

Continuum is a 42-story luxury tower at the southern tip of Miami Beach in Florida.

The tower’s three-story penthouse is the most expensive condo for sale in Miami-Dade County, at $48 million.

I got a tour of the penthouse on a recent trip to Miami with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. We took the elevator up to the top of the tower, where we stepped into the private grand entryway of the triplex penthouse.

The first room I saw was the expansive master suite.

Wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows filled the room with sunlight and made for beautiful views of the ocean stretching to the east.

A private terrace overlooks South Beach and downtown Miami …

… as well as Fisher Island, the richest ZIP code in the US, where the average income is $2.2 million and the beaches have sand imported from the Bahamas.

To the east was the seemingly endless blue of the Atlantic Ocean.

I stepped into the master bathroom, which features marble floors, double vanities, and large mirrors that reflect the Florida sunshine.

A marble soaking tub overlooks the ocean.

The bathroom also has a walk-in double shower and its own small terrace.

Next, I got a look at the screening room, which was decorated with several plush couches and chairs.

Then I peeked into some of the penthouse’s other bedrooms.

Each of the seven bedrooms has floor-to-ceiling windows and jaw-dropping views.

This one opens up to the same long terrace that connects to the master suite.

The light-filled living room was decorated in neutral tones with black and gold accents.

The formal dining room stuck to the white-and-marble theme.

The eat-in kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and marble countertops to match the floors …

… as well as three ovens and a built-in espresso machine.

I stepped out onto the penthouse’s main terrace and was blown away by its size.

The 6,091-square-foot outdoor space was empty during my tour, but I could imagine it fitting a barbecue area, an outdoor bar, and several spots for outdoor dining and lounging.

And finally, there was the private pool, which sits on the level above the main terrace and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

While I’ve seen some pretty swanky penthouses and condos in New York City, this one was truly on another level (pun intended) with its massive terrace, private pool, and incredible views of both the city and the ocean.

