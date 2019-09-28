An $18 million townhouse with its own carriage house is the most expensive home for sale in Brooklyn — here’s a look inside

caption An exterior shot of the back of the townhouse. source Brown Harris Stevens

A five-story, $18 million townhouse in Brooklyn is the most expensive home for sale in the borough, StreetEasy confirmed to Business Insider.

The 8,500-square-foot, two-family home is located on Remsen Street in Brooklyn Heights, a historic neighborhood in New York City known for its high price tags and stunning brownstones.

According to Brownstoner, in 2008, the townhome sold for $10.8 million. That price made it, at the time, the most expensive home ever sold in the neighborhood, as well as one of the priciest residential properties ever sold in the borough.

According to the listing website, the five-story home is broken up into different living spaces. There is a four-floor main residence, plus a separate one-bedroom, garden-level unit. There’s also a one-bedroom carriage house that sits behind the townhouse.

Brooklyn Heights is a historic neighborhood in New York City known for its high price tags and stunning brownstones. According to Zillow, as of August, the neighborhood’s median home value was $1,736,600.

This isn’t the first time the townhouse has set a record. According to a report by Brownstoner, the home was sold for $10.8 million in 2008. It was the most expensive home ever sold in the neighborhood at the time.

The five-story home, according to Curbed, dates back to the 19th century.

Currently, it is broken up into different living sections.

The main house consists of the top four floors and boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. In addition to the four floors, there is a one-bedroom, garden-level unit that leads out to the back garden.

Here’s a close-up of the main kitchen …

… and of one of the bedrooms.

The main house also includes a large study, which is located on the fifth floor.

Down in the basement, there is a pool table, a foosball table, and a jukebox.

And, on the top of the townhouse, residents have access to a large rooftop deck.

Behind the townhouse and through the garden is a one-bedroom carriage house, which is also included in the purchase. The middle level of the home serves as a garage, while the top level is a one-bedroom unit with an open kitchen.

There is even a lower level which includes another living area and a half bath.

Behind the lower-level living area is a glass-enclosed rain shower.

Here’s a close up of the glass-enclosed rain shower.

Over the past few years, Brooklyn has been catching up to Manhattan’s pricey real-estate deals. Just consider actor Matt Damon who, as reported by Variety, shelled out over $16 million for a penthouse in Brooklyn Heights in December of 2018. The purchase, according to StreetEasy, won the title of the highest recorded price ever paid for a home in Brooklyn.

However, the title may not be Damon’s for long.

In October 2018, Business Insider reported that a $20 million penthouse at Quay Tower, also located in Brooklyn Heights, went into contract. However, the status of that penthouse is still unknown.

Business Insider reached out to the listing agents for an update on the deal but did not immediately get a response.