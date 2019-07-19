Inside the most expensive property for sale in the Hamptons, which is listed for $150 million and costs 75 times more than the swanky area’s median home

caption 1080 Meadow Lane has an asking price of $150 million. source Photos courtesy of Out East listing via Sotheby’s International Realty

You can live among New York’s wealthiest in the Hamptons – if you have hundreds of millions to spare.

The Hamptons, a series of beach towns dotting eastern Long Island, New York, are known to be vacation spots for America’s wealthiest.

The most expensive home for sale in the Hamptons is currently listed at $150 million, according to the real-estate listing platform Out East. That’s 75 times more expensive than the Hamptons’ median asking price of $1,995,000.

Located in Southampton, New York, 1080 Meadow Lane has been on the market for $150 million for the past two years.

To put that price point into perspective, the Hamptons’ second-most expensive home for sale on Out East is listed at $53.9 million.

The Southampton property spans nearly 14 acres and offers around 700 feet of oceanfront property that stretches across three lots.

Keep reading for a look at the property.

Southampton, New York is a popular destination for the wealthy. It is called home by celebrities like Brooke Shields, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Calvin Klein.

source Shutterstock

1080 Meadow Lane in Southampton is the most expensive home for sale in the Hamptons.

source Google Maps

It is on the market for $150 million.

The property spans nearly 14 acres across three lots.

It includes a 12,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom main house, a tennis house, a pool house, and golf houses.

It also includes two golf greens …

… and a pool and spa.

The home boasts 700 square feet of oceanfront property and three private walkways to the beach.

It has been listed at the same price for the past two years.

