The most expensive home for sale in Paris is a massive $280 million mansion right next to the Eiffel Tower, and it’s owned by 2 mysterious sisters of ‘a rich French dynasty’

caption The mansion has more than 113,000 square feet of living space. source Google Maps/Kalinka Group

A massive mansion right next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris is on the market for 250 million euros, or about $280 million.

It’s the most expensive home for sale in Paris right now, according to Kalinka Realty, which is selling the home with Sindex Development of Hong Kong.

The home has more than 113,000 square feet of living space.

It sits in the ritzy seventh arrondissement, which is home to embassies, ministry buildings, museums, and cultural sites.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 113,000-square-foot mansion in Paris is on the market for 250 million euros, or about $280 million.

It’s the most expensive home currently for sale in Paris, according to the Russia-based Kalinka Realty, which is selling the property with Hong Kong-based Sindex Development.

The massive mansion sits along the banks of the Seine River, right next to the city’s most famous landmark: the Eiffel Tower. The price recently went up from 220 million euros – about $246 million – because of buyer interest, particularly among Russian clients, Kalinka Realty told Business Insider.

“This is an ideal purchase for investment and similar offers – within walking distance from the [Eiffel] Tower and with views of it …” Tatyana Burlakovskaya, head of Kalinka International, said in the listing. “Such properties are called trophy [properties]. Possession of them is not so much a question of profit as the opportunity to get a unique asset into your collection – one of a kind.”

The owners of the mansion are reportedly two elderly sisters who are “representatives of a rich French dynasty,” according to Kalinka Realty. But the interior and other details of the home remain a mystery to the public.

Here’s a look at the $280 million mansion.

A massive mansion right next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris is on the market for 250 million euros, or about $280 million.

source Google Maps

It’s the most expensive home for sale in Paris right now, according to Russia-based Kalinka Realty, which is selling the home with Sindex Development, a Hong Kong-based company providing legal services to the seller.

The price recently went up from 220 million euros – about $246 million – because of buyer interest, particularly among Russian clients, Kalinka Realty told Business Insider.

The six-story home sits along the River Seine, right next to the Eiffel Tower and the Champs de Mars, the public green space that surrounds it.

source Google Maps

The mansion’s location at the intersection of Avenue de Suffren and Quai Branly in the ritzy seventh arrondissement is one of the most sought-after areas of Paris.

The seventh arrondissement is home to embassies and ministry buildings, as well as world-renowned museums and cultural institutions.

source Google Maps

The average price per square foot in the seventh arrondissement is about $1,235, but luxury properties can cost up to $2,787 per square foot.

According to Paris Property Group, a view of the Eiffel Tower can double or triple a property’s price.

source Google Maps/Kalinka Group

“Since the end of 2018, we’ve noticed increased interest in the 7th linked to Brexit with the return of French citizens from abroad who have a high budget at their disposal,” Dominique de Saint Priest of the Era Saint Priest agency told Paris Property Group.

The opulent mansion remains mysterious except to those elite few who may actually be prospective buyers.

source Google Maps/Kalinka Group

The owners of the mansion, reportedly two elderly sisters who are “representatives of a rich French dynasty,” have forbidden Kalinka Realty to publish photos of the interior and any additional details about the home, the company told Business Insider.

If the home sells for its asking price of $280 million, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the world.

source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

But it wouldn’t break the record – even within France. In 2015, Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince who has been at the center of human rights scandals such as the death of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, bought a 17th-century chateau just west of Paris for $300 million.