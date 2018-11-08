This $245 million Los Angeles mansion is the most expensive home for sale in the US — and it costs 960 times more than a typical US home

caption The estate includes a 75-foot pool and pool house. source Hilton & Hyland

A Los Angeles mansion is on the market for $245 million, making it the most expensive house for sale in the US – and about 960 times more expensive than the typical American home.

The median US home price was $255,000 as of the second quarter of 2018, according to data compiled by ATTOM Data Solutions.

Sitting on nearly 11 acres, the main home of the Chartwell Estate was designed by Sumner Spaulding in 1930, according to the listing. In the 1980s, the mansion’s interiors were renovated by designer Henri Samuel – but no recent photos have been released, keeping the inside of the home a mystery.

The expansive grounds of Chartwell include manicured gardens, a 75-foot pool, and views that span from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. There’s also a car gallery that fits 40 vehicles, a five-bedroom guest house, a tennis court, and a 12,00-bottle wine cellar. Last year, the property was listed for $350 million.

Chartwell is listed with several agents: Jeff Hyland, Drew Fenton, and Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland (a Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate), along with Jade Mills, Joyce Rey, and Alexandra Allen of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, and Drew Gitlin and Susan Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Here’s a look at the sprawling estate’s grounds.

The Chartwell Estate sits on 10.39 acres in Bel Air, Los Angeles, one of the most “prestigious residential communities in the city of Los Angeles,” according to luxury real estate firm Hilton & Hyland.

The 25,000-square-foot mansion has 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and a ballroom.

The home was built in the 1930s for civil engineer Lynn Atkinson and later purchased by late Univision billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio.

Perenchio commissioned French designer Henri Samuel to do a major renovation of the home in the 1980s to emphasize the 18th-century French neoclassical style.

The manicured gardens surrounding the home look like they belong at a French chateau.

Some might recognize the mansion from its appearance in the opening credits of CBS sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies,” which aired from 1962 to 1971.

A pool house overlooks Chartwell’s 75-foot swimming pool.

The property also includes a car gallery that fits 40 vehicles, a five-bedroom guest house, a tennis court, and a 12,000-bottle wine cellar.

The mansion’s panoramic views span from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.

At $245 million, the home is the most expensive listing in the US. It was previously listed for $350 million last year.

If it sells anywhere near its asking price, Chartwell will destroy the previous sale record in Los Angeles, which was set by a mansion in Malibu that sold for $110 million in April 2018.

