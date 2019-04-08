The most expensive house in Napa Valley is a $22.5 million luxury farmhouse surrounded by vineyards. Take a look inside the modern California estate.

caption The home sits in the heart of California wine country. source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

The most expensive home in Napa Valley is a $22.5 million modern luxury farmhouse.

Set on about three acres in California’s prime wine country, the estate includes a main residence, a guest house, and a three-car garage.

Outside is an expansive lawn, a grill and al fresco dining area, a pool, and ancient oak and olive trees.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The most expensive home in Napa Valley is a contemporary luxury farmhouse surrounded by vineyards, asking $22.5 million.

The current owners are J. Gary Shansby, the founder of a Mexican tequila brand, and his wife, OJ, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The house, which includes a pool and guest house, is surrounded by vineyards, including the Rudd Oakville Estate, Plump Jack, Gargiulo, Groth, B Cellars, Silver Oak, and Opus One, Robert Mondavi, and Screaming Eagle.

Ginger Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Here’s a look at the Northern California property.

California businessman J. Gary Shansby and his wife, OJ, are selling a contemporary, luxury farmhouse in Oakville, California, for $22.5 million.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

That makes the three-bedroom house the most expensive home for sale in Napa Valley.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Oakville is a small community in the heart of wine country, about 60 miles north of San Francisco. Surrounding vineyards include the Rudd Oakville Estate, Plump Jack, Gargiulo, Groth, B Cellars, Silver Oak, and Opus One, Robert Mondavi, and Screaming Eagle.

source Google Maps

Source: Sotheby’s, Google Maps

The manicured grounds include a rose and dahlia garden. By the pool is a one-bedroom guest house with a full kitchen, bathroom, and living room.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The single-level home was designed by Bay Area celebrity architect Sandy Walker.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The late Barbara Colvin designed the interiors, which are meant to exemplify the indoor/outdoor lifestyle of Napa Valley’s wine country. The house has vaulted Douglas fir ceilings, a library, and of course, a wine cellar.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The home is designed in a contemporary farmhouse style.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

OJ and Gary Shansby previously set a Napa County and Sonoma County real-estate record when they sold their last house for more than $30 million to the former chief executive of Citigroup, Sanford Weill.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Their Oakville home was built in 2013, and this is the first time it’s gone on the market. Each of the three bedrooms has its own en suite bathroom.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The home merges indoor and outdoor living.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

There’s plenty of outdoor living space to enjoy the mild California weather …

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… not to mention the stunning views of vineyards and rolling hills.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The house is surrounded by ancient oak and olive trees.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

If the listing photos are any indication, the buyers of the Napa Valley home will experience some truly spectacular sunsets.

source Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The home’s $22.5 million price tag is still a far cry from the $110 million mansion that sold in 2018 and set the record for the most expensive sale ever in another expensive California county — Los Angeles county.

source Google Maps

Source: Business Insider