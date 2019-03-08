Step inside the most expensive home for sale in the Seattle area — a $45 million waterfront mansion that’s minutes from Bill Gates’ house and once housed a $317 million art collection

caption A rooftop deck with a fireplace and native plant garden overlooks Lake Washington. source Compass

A $45 million ultra-modern mansion is the most expensive home in the Seattle area.

The home sits on the shores of Lake Washington in affluent Hunts Point, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Seattle.

The 9,420-square-foot, three-bedroom mansion includes 300 feet of prime waterfront, a private boat dock, and a rooftop deck complete with a fireplace and native plant garden.

It once housed a legendary $317 million art collection.

Los Angeles is typically known for its sprawling, multi-million-dollar mansions, but it’s not the only city that has them.

In Washington state, an ultra-modern waterfront mansion is selling for $45 million, making it the most expensive home currently for sale in the Seattle area. It sits on the shores of Lake Washington in Hunts Point, a small town about a 20-minute drive from downtown Seattle.

The peninsula community also neighbors Medina, a wealthy Seattle suburb that’s home to billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Read more: See inside the secretive Seattle suburb that’s home to Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, where streets are lined with opulent waterfront mansions behind tall gates and security cameras

The house belonged to Barney A. Ebsworth, a travel entrepreneur and legendary art collector who kept pieces by Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, and more in the Hunts Point house. The collection was auctioned off after Ebsworth’s death in April 2018 for more than $317 million.

Tere Foster of Compass holds the listing.

Here’s a look inside the ultra-modern home.

A $45 million mansion on the shores of Lake Washington is the most expensive home for sale in the Seattle area.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The ultra-modern home is in Hunts Point, a small affluent town on Lake Washington.

source Compass

Source: Compass, Curbed

Hunts Point is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Seattle.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

It also neighbors Medina, another wealthy Seattle suburb that’s home to billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

caption Bill Gates’ home in Medina. source Reuters

Source: Business Insider

The $45 million home sits on 3.25 acres on the shores of the lake …

source Compass

Source: Compass

… and comes with its own private boat dock.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The 9,420-square-foot, three-bedroom mansion was designed by Seattle architect Jim Olson in 2003.

source Compass

Source: Puget Sound Business Journal

It belonged to Barney A. Ebsworth, a travel entrepreneur and legendary art collector who owned pieces by Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, and more. His collection was auctioned off after his death in April 2018 for more than $317 million.

caption People look at Edward Hopper painting ‘Chop Suey,’ part of the Barney A. Ebsworth Collection, at Christie’s auction house in Paris in September 2018. source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Realtor, Christie’s, The New York Times

Some of the artwork can be seen in the listing photos, even though it has since been auctioned off.

source Compass

Source: Compass

Inside, the home’s walls are reportedly finished with Venetian plaster.

source Compass

Source: Realtor

The house was designed with art collections in mind, with climate controls, high ceilings, plenty of light, and a gallery wing.

source Compass

Source: Realtor

The house includes a chef’s kitchen, a separate catering kitchen …

source Compass

Source: Realtor

… and a formal dining room.

source Compass

Source: Realtor

The master suite includes a bathroom with a Japanese soaking tub.

source Compass

Source: Realtor

Outside, several outdoor living spaces offer views of the lake.

source Compass

Source: Realtor

On the rooftop is a deck with a fireplace and native plants.

source Compass

Source: Realtor

The home faces west and includes 300 feet of waterfront land.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The grounds are filled with trees and landscaped gardens …

source Compass

Source: Compass

… and the home seems to intertwine with nature.

source Compass

Source: Compass

“This understated house on the east shore of Lake Washington defers both to its wooded site and to one of the nation’s premier collections of modern American Art,” architect Olson wrote on his website. “The resulting design weaves the two themes together — art into the home and the house into nature — into a comfortable place to live.”

source Compass

Source: Olson Kundig

The most expensive home ever sold in the Seattle area was a house in Medina that went for $26.75 million in early 2018.

caption A five-bedroom house in Medina sold for $26.75 million in 2018. source Google Maps

Source: Seattle Times

If it sells at its asking price, this Hunts Point mansion would beat that record by more than $18 million.

source Compass

Source: Seattle Times