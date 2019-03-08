Step inside the most expensive home for sale in the Seattle area — a $45 million waterfront mansion that’s minutes from Bill Gates’ house and once housed a $317 million art collection

- source
- A $45 million ultra-modern mansion is the most expensive home in the Seattle area.
- The home sits on the shores of Lake Washington in affluent Hunts Point, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
- The 9,420-square-foot, three-bedroom mansion includes 300 feet of prime waterfront, a private boat dock, and a rooftop deck complete with a fireplace and native plant garden.
- It once housed a legendary $317 million art collection.
Los Angeles is typically known for its sprawling, multi-million-dollar mansions, but it’s not the only city that has them.
In Washington state, an ultra-modern waterfront mansion is selling for $45 million, making it the most expensive home currently for sale in the Seattle area. It sits on the shores of Lake Washington in Hunts Point, a small town about a 20-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
The peninsula community also neighbors Medina, a wealthy Seattle suburb that’s home to billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.
The house belonged to Barney A. Ebsworth, a travel entrepreneur and legendary art collector who kept pieces by Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, and more in the Hunts Point house. The collection was auctioned off after Ebsworth’s death in April 2018 for more than $317 million.
Tere Foster of Compass holds the listing.
Here’s a look inside the ultra-modern home.
A $45 million mansion on the shores of Lake Washington is the most expensive home for sale in the Seattle area.
The ultra-modern home is in Hunts Point, a small affluent town on Lake Washington.
Hunts Point is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
It also neighbors Medina, another wealthy Seattle suburb that’s home to billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.
The $45 million home sits on 3.25 acres on the shores of the lake …
… and comes with its own private boat dock.
The 9,420-square-foot, three-bedroom mansion was designed by Seattle architect Jim Olson in 2003.
It belonged to Barney A. Ebsworth, a travel entrepreneur and legendary art collector who owned pieces by Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, and more. His collection was auctioned off after his death in April 2018 for more than $317 million.
Some of the artwork can be seen in the listing photos, even though it has since been auctioned off.
Inside, the home’s walls are reportedly finished with Venetian plaster.
The house was designed with art collections in mind, with climate controls, high ceilings, plenty of light, and a gallery wing.
The house includes a chef’s kitchen, a separate catering kitchen …
… and a formal dining room.
The master suite includes a bathroom with a Japanese soaking tub.
Outside, several outdoor living spaces offer views of the lake.
On the rooftop is a deck with a fireplace and native plants.
The home faces west and includes 300 feet of waterfront land.
The grounds are filled with trees and landscaped gardens …
… and the home seems to intertwine with nature.
“This understated house on the east shore of Lake Washington defers both to its wooded site and to one of the nation’s premier collections of modern American Art,” architect Olson wrote on his website. “The resulting design weaves the two themes together — art into the home and the house into nature — into a comfortable place to live.”
The most expensive home ever sold in the Seattle area was a house in Medina that went for $26.75 million in early 2018.
If it sells at its asking price, this Hunts Point mansion would beat that record by more than $18 million.
