A sprawling ranch outside of Park City just sold for $32.5 million and became the most expensive home sale in Utah’s history. Take a look inside.

caption Riverbend Ranch sold for $32.5 million in November and became Utah’s most expensive home sale. source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Riverbend Ranch just sold to Nikola Motor CEO Trevor Milton for $32.5 million and became Utah‘s most expensive home sale.

The 2,670-acre estate is half an hour from Park City, Utah, and features a helipad.

The house boasts nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an in-home movie theater.

In September, Forbes valued Milton’s ownership of Nikola Motor at $1.1 billion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Riverbend Ranch, a 2,670-acre estate outside of Park City, Utah, just became the most expensive home sale in Utah’s history.

Engel & Völkers advisor Paul Benson, who brokered the sale, told Business Insider that the estate sold for $32.5 million to Nikola Motor CEO Trevor Milton. Nikola Motor, which produces hydrogen-electric trucks, recently received a $250 million investment, Forbes reported in September. Forbes valued Milton’s ownership of Nikola Motor at $1.1 billion.

A Park City ski chalet that sold for $22.5 million earlier this year previously held the record for most expensive home sale in Utah.

Milton purchased the Riverbend Ranch from Vinny Smith, former Quest Software CEO and current head of Toba Capital.

Take a look inside:

Riverbend Ranch is located a half-hour’s drive from Park City, Utah. The property sprawls across 2,670 acres.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

The Weber River runs through the estate.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

The house is 16,800 square feet …

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

… and boasts nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

Its interior features hand-planed hickory flooring …

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

… floor-to-ceiling walnut bookcases …

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

… and hand-forged custom ironwork.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

Most of the woodwork was created on an Amish Farm using reclaimed wood supplied by an Idaho schoolhouse.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

Pocket doors connect the living area to a riverfront stone patio complete with fire pit and spa.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

There is also an outdoor fireplace, dining area and lounge.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

Luxury amenities include an in-home movie theater, tennis court and helipad.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers

And a garage that could fit many, many cars and ATVs.

source Courtesy Engel & Völkers

Source: Engel & Völkers