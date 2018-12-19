The most expensive homes sold in the Hamptons in 2018

caption The Hamptons are a playground for the rich. source Courtesy of Bespoke Real Estate via Out East

Home to the most expensive zip code in New York, extravagant Fourth of July parties, and multi-million dollar real estate, The Hamptons have quite the affluent reputation.

A central summer destination, it’s a playground for the rich – anyone who’s anyone, from Beyoncé to Calvin Klein, has a vacation home there. And it looks like the cost to buy one is getting even more expensive.

The current median asking price for a home in the Hamptons is $2.19 million, a 4.7% increase compared to last year, a spokesperson from Out East, a Hamptons real-estate website, told Business Insider. But that has nothing on the most expensive homes sold in the Hamptons during 2018.

Of the top 10, the cheapest home sold for more than $17 million. But the most expensive? That one went for a whopping $40 million.

See which Hamptons homes sold for the highest price this year, according to Out East.

10) 19 Chauncey Close, East Hampton — $17.28 million

From a 400-foot pond to the Atlantic Ocean, this Georgica home takes waterfront to a whole new level. At 6,100 square feet, it also includes a pool and three fireplaces.

9) 4.5-acre Mecox Bayfront, Water Mill — $18.75 million

Facing Mecox Bay, this luxury home has a dream landscape, including a tennis court, gardens, groundskeeper cottage, expansive lawns, and a gazebo.

8) 79 Surfside Drive, Bridgehampton — $18.8 million

This 2,000 square-foot oceanfront home has a contemporary design and comes with a heated pool and cabana bath.

7) 719 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton — $22.7 million

This Bridgehampton home boasts 375 feet of water frontage, including views of Sagg Pond and the ocean.

6) 240 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk — $22.8 million

Perched on the ocean with a wide deck for sunning, this Montauk home is perfect for a summer stay.

5) 121 Further Lane, East Hampton — $24 million

This 10-bedroom house offers much in the way of privacy. It also has a separate two-bedroom guest house and a pool house.

4) 477 Little Plains Road, Southampton — $24 million

Only 200 feet from the ocean, this house sits on four acres amidst rose gardens, a swimming pool, and tennis court.

3) 51 Halsey Lane, Water Mill — $26.1 million

This historic villa dates back to 1919. Recently restored, it retains its original character while balancing modern touches. Its four levels include 11 bedrooms and a six-room master suite.

2) 134 Murray Lane, Southampton — $32 million

At 7,136 square feet, this four bedroom home is prime real estate – the owner can watch the ocean waves crash on the shore from the living room window.

1) 290 Further Lane, East Hampton — $40 million

A breakfast room offers 360-degree views of the ocean, while a rooftop viewing deck boasts views of the gardens and landscaping in the most expensive home sold in the Hamptons this year. Inside, there’s an indoor spa room with a hot tub and endless current pool.

