The 15 most expensive homes sold in the US over the past decade, ranked

caption The Playboy Mansion. source GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Business Insider teamed up with Jonathan Miller, the president and CEO of the real estate and consulting firm Miller Samuel Inc., to gather a list of the 15 most expensive home sales the US has seen since November 2009.

Home sales on the list include single-family homes and condos and range from $99 million to nearly $240 million.

Of the 15 homes that made the list, 14 of them are located in either Florida, New York, or California.

The US has long been home to jaw-dropping real estate with expensive price tags.

Jonathan Miller, the president and CEO of real estate and consulting firm Miller Samuel Inc., has spent the past few years compiling all the sales of single-family homes and condos at or above $50 million in the US. He shared his list with Business Insider so that we could round up the 15 most expensive residential sales the country has seen over the past 10 years.

From a number of $100 million mansions to one nearly $240 million penthouse, 14 out of the 15 homes that made the list are located in either Florida, New York, or California – three states with notoriously expensive housing markets.

The only sale that didn’t take place in those markets was a 50-acre property in Greenwich, Connecticut; that home sold for $120 million in 2014.

15. This massive estate in Palm Beach, Florida, sold for $99,130,000 in 2019.

caption Aerial view of 60 Blossom Way. source Google Earth

The estate, which is located at 60 Blossom Way, was completed in 2000 and bought by its previous owner in 2017 for $77,060,000.

According to a report by the Palm Beach Daily News, the property spans 3.7 acres and boasts about 320 feet of beachfront access.

T11. This 25,000-square-foot mansion in Los Altos Hills, California, sold in 2011 for $100 million.

This mansion on La Paloma Road, called Palo Alto Loire Chateau, was built to mirror an 18th-century French chateau.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, at the time of the purchase, the home featured indoor and outdoor pools, a ballroom, and a wine cellar.

T11. This mansion in Holmby Hills — a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California — sold in 2016 for $100 million.

source GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Also known as the Playboy Mansion, 10236 Charing Cross Road was originally listed for $200 million in January 2016.

As Business Insider previously reported, the property was sold a few months later (for half its asking price) to the next-door neighbor who, at the time of the sale, expressed interest in connecting the two properties.

T11. This property in Malibu, California, sold in 2019 for $100 million.

source Google Earth

This property, 27600 Pacific Coast Highway, is located along the legendarily scenic state highway. It includes two guest houses, a tennis court, a spa house, a two-story library, a theater, a gym, and a pool, along with other amenities.

It fell just $10 million short of matching the most expensive home sale in Malibu.

T11. This 10-bedroom mansion in Holmby Hills — a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California — sold in 2016 for $100 million.

source Google Earth

As Business Insider previously reported, this mansion, which is located at 301 North Carolwood Drive, was built on speculation and originally listed for $150 million.

The home spans 38,000 square feet and includes everything from private hiking trails to a movie theater complex.

10. A penthouse in Manhattan, New York, sold in 2014 for $100,471,452.

caption A view of One57 from the sky. source Evan Joseph/Extell Development

This penthouse is located on the 89th and 90th floors of One57, a residential skyscraper in the Midtown area referred to as Billionaire’s Row.

It spans 11,000 square feet and boasts six bedrooms. Up until 2019, it was the most expensive home ever sold in New York City.

T8. A compound in Malibu, California, sold in 2018 for $110 million.

source Google Earth

As Business Insider previously reported, this beachfront home is located on Carbon Beach, also called “Billionaire’s Beach,” which is known for its multimillion-dollar homes and ultra-wealthy residents.

The home, which was designed by Richard Meier, includes a main residence and a guest house.

T8. Three properties on Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton, New York, sold in a single sale in 2016 for $110 million.

source Google Earth

Before this sale, the three properties – 93, 97, and 101 Lily Pond Lane – were bought in 2014 for $93.9 million.

According to a report by the New York Post, the properties total 6.4 acres and include 284 feet of oceanfront access.

7. An oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida, sold in 2019 for $110,250,000.

source Douglas Elliman

This 13-bedroom property, also known as La Follia, is located at 1295 S. Ocean Blvd, only half a mile from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

As Business Insider previously reported, it was originally listed in 2018 for $135 million. The property includes 210 feet of private beach, lush gardens, and a private boat dock.

6. A 9-acre estate in Woodside, California, sold in 2012 for $117,500,000.

source Google Earth

Until 2019, this home, which is located at 360 Mountain Home Road, was the most expensive residence ever sold in California.

As Business Insider previously reported, the off-market deal took place in November 2012.

5. A massive mansion in Holmby Hills — a ritzy neighborhood in Los Angeles, California — sold in 2019 for $119,750,000.

source Google Earth

Also known as The Manor, this home, which is located at 594 S. Mapleton Drive, is the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles Times.

4. A 51-acre estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, sold in 2014 for $120 million.

source Google Earth

Known as Copper Beech Farm, this property, which is located at 499 Indian Field Road, was originally listed in May 2013 for $190 million.

According to a report by Forbes, the price was cut by $50 million in September 2013, and then dropped another $10 million before it closed for $120 million in 2014.

It’s the only home on this list in a state that’s not California, Florida, or New York.

3. Four oceanfront properties in Palm Beach, Florida, sold in 2013 for a total of $129,600,000.

source Google Earth

These four properties are located at 20, 30, 40 and 50 Blossom Way.

According to a report by The Real Deal, the buyer owns all the properties along that street. The report also states that many of the properties have been demolished.

2. A massive estate in East Hampton, New York, sold in 2014 for $137 million.

source Google Earth

This 18-acre property, located at 60 Further Lanes, was the most expensive home ever sold in the US until 2019.

The sale price was first mistakenly reported as $147 million by several publications in 2014 (though either amount qualified it as the priciest real estate in the country at the time of the sale).

1. The penthouse atop 220 Central Park South, a residential tower in Manhattan, New York, sold in January 2019 for $239,958,219.

source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

This New York City penthouse spans the 50th through the 53rd floor of 220 Central Park South. It currently holds the title as the most expensive home ever sold in the US.

Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin bought the property in a record-breaking sale.