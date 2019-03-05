Take a look inside the most expensive hotel room in the world, a 2-story sky villa designed by Damien Hirst that runs $100,000 per night

caption A view of Las Vegas Strip from the Empathy Suite balcony, including Hirst-designed dotted pillars and a private Jacuzzi. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

The newly unveiled Empathy Suite, designed by artist Damien Hirst, is the most expensive hotel room in the world at $100,000 per night with a minimum two-night stay.

Located off the Las Vegas Strip in the Palms Casino Resort, the two-story sky villa features two luxury master bedrooms, a 13-seat bar, and six standalone Hirst art installments.

The suite was unveiled on March 1 with a private party hosted by Hirst.

It is one of six recently renovated villas at Palms, part of a $690 million remodel for the property.

The world’s most expensive hotel room doubles as an art gallery.

Featuring work by world-renowned – and oftentimes controversial – contemporary artist Damien Hirst, the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort is now available for booking. At $100,000 per night, the Empathy Suite tops last year’s high-ranking Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Hotel; the Geneva hotel charged $80,000 per night for its top accommodation.

Read more: The world’s 10 most expensive hotel suites

The two-bedroom, 2.5-bath villa features several original installations by Hirst.

Hirst is known for boundary-pushing collections, ranging from formaldehyde preservations to carefully arranged pill bottles. In 2017, his work filled the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana in Venice, two art museums funded by billionaire art collector François Pinault.

The Empathy Suite was formerly known as the Hugh Hefner Suite, and in 2012, CNN Travel ranked the suite No. 5 on a list of most expensive hotel rooms. Originally $40,000 per night, the new luxury renovations have spurred a $60,000 price increase.

All six of Palms’ sky villas were renovated as a part of $690 million upgrade to the hotel, which was first established in 2001 and is now owned by the Fertitta brothers of Station Casino. Other villas range from $25,000 to $50,000 a night.

Keep reading for a complete look at the exclusive suite, from the Hirst-designed balcony pool to the in-house bar.

The Empathy Suite is the new crown jewel of the Palms Casino Resort …

caption Palms recently underwent a $690 million renovation. source Wirepec / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… located just off the infamous Las Vegas Strip.

source Google Maps

Source: Palms Casino Resort, Google Maps

The hotel includes 1,200 rooms across three towers, several restaurants, a concert theater, and, of course, a casino.

source Google Maps

Source: Palms Casino Resort, Google Maps

The Empathy Suite is located in the resort’s middle building, known as the Fantasy Tower.

caption The Fantasy Tower (center) contains all of the resort’s luxury villas and suites. The tower was completed in 2005, not including recent renovations. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

The suite’s designer, Damien Hirst, is a well-known contemporary artist whose work first appeared in the late 1980s.

caption Butterflies and spiral patterns commonly appear in Hirst’s work. source REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Source: Gagosian Gallery

On March 1, six of his art installments were unveiled in Palms Casino Resort’s newest sky villa, also designed by Hirst.

caption Guests order drinks from the sky villa’s bar on March 1, 2019. source David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

Source: Palms Casino Resort

Damien Hirst hosted the party …

caption Hirst (center) with the Fertitta brothers, who own the hotel and casino. source David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… which included several celebrity guests, such as chef Gordon Ramsay and architect Peter Bentel.

caption Gordan Ramsay (left) and Peter Bentel (right) at Hirst’s launch party. source David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

Bentel’s firm, Bentel & Bentel, is responsible for projects including MoMa and Yale University cafes, and the Garden Terrace Room at New York Botanical Gardens.

Source: Palms Casino Resort

Upon check-in to the Empathy Suite, guests receive 24-hour butler service, chauffeured car service, a private art tour of the hotel property, and a $10,000 credit to use at the hotel.

caption The living room in the Empathy Suite. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

At 9,000 square feet, the villa features plenty of seating space throughout its two floors to entertain up to 52 people.

caption Another view of the suite’s living room, with additional seating. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

The center point of the villa is a 13-seat curved bar, below one of six standalone Hirst art pieces.

caption “Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time” (2018) hangs above the bar. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

Guests can walk from the bar out to the balcony …

source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… which includes a Hirst-inspired pool overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard.

source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

Both of the master bedrooms include California king beds, along with glass windows that overlook either the lower level of the suite …

source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… or the lights of the Las Vegas Strip.

source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

The bathrooms are just as luxurious …

source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… complete in gray marble with Hirst-style accents.

caption A total of 104 inlaid stone butterflies in the marble floors are scattered throughout the Empathy Suite. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

Pill wall-covering designed by Hirst is featured throughout the villa.

caption Pill wall-covering in one of the villa’s 2.5 bathrooms. Pills are a recurring motif in Hirst’s work. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

The villa includes a game room complete with a pool table …

source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… and butterfly embroidery decorates the villa’s massage chairs. The suite also includes a gym.

caption One of two massage rooms in the villa, one per master bedroom. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

The dining room seats eight people comfortably …

source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… with additional space in the media room nearby.

caption Couch seating around the television in the media room. source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

The large windows include Hirst-inspired decals …

source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… to complement Hirst’s original artwork …

caption “Vegas” (2018) source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

… which can be found scattered throughout the villa.

caption “Winner/Loser” (2018) source Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort

Source: Palms Casino Resort

Hirst gained recognition in 1991 for his first art installment utilizing animals preserved in formaldehyde.

caption Hirst in front of “The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living,” made from a 14-foot tiger shark. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

Source: Gagosian Gallery, Reuters

The technique soon became a series called “Natural History” and included a variety of animals preserved through taxidermy over 22 years.

caption “Mother and Child Divided” in the Tate Modern in London, 2012. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

Source: Gagosian Gallery, Reuters

Hirst’s work has appeared alongside other notable contemporary artists such as Jeff Koons and was recently displayed at several Venice galleries. The Palazzo Grassi art museum hosted Hirst’s exhibition during the summer of 2017.

caption Koons (left) and Hirst (right) in 2016. source REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Source: Gagosian Gallery

His artwork can also be found in restaurants, including a pharmacy-themed restaurant of his own creation. Pieces of the now-closed restaurant sold at Sotheby’s auction.

caption “Molecular Structure” at Sotheby’s auction in 2004. source REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Source: Reuters, Business Insider