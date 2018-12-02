The most expensive house for sale in New Jersey is a sprawling $29.5 million estate with a private English-style pub, and it’s only 25 miles from NYC

caption It’s only 25 miles outside of NYC, but you’d never guess it from looking at the grounds. source Special Properties Real Estate Services

The most expensive home for sale in New Jersey is a $29.5 million mansion in Mahwah.

The sprawling estate sits on a 46-acre property that includes an outdoor infinity pool, horse paddocks, an indoor riding arena, a soccer field, a basketball court, and a 20-stall barn.

The lavish interior includes an English-styled pub, a home movie theater, another pool, and a 1,400-bottle wine cellar.

It’s only about 25 miles from Manhattan.

The most expensive home in New Jersey is a sprawling, $29.5 million estate that includes an outdoor infinity pool, an English-style pub and private movie theater, an indoor riding arena, a soccer field, and other lavish amenities.

And it’s only about 25 miles from New York City.

“It’s a breathtaking sanctuary within 30 minutes of Manhattan,” Vicki Gaily, listing agent and founder of Special Properties Real Estate Services, told Business Insider.

The property, called the River Oak Farm, sits on 46 acres of land in Mahwah that includes athletic fields, horse paddocks, hiking trails, ponds, and mountain views of the Manhattan skyline. Mahwah was recently ranked as one of the best places to live in New Jersey.

The current homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, describes the property as “46 acres of complete privacy and seclusion” and “the perfect retreat for those who wish to escape the hustle and bustle of Manhattan” in an email.

Although it’s the most expensive home in New Jersey, the Mahwah house is listed for a whopping $215.5 million less than the most expensive home in the country, a $245 million mansion in Los Angeles that costs 960 times more than a typical US home.

Here’s a look at the New Jersey property.

River Oak Farm is a sprawling estate in Mahwah, New Jersey, that includes an outdoor infinity pool, an indoor riding arena, a soccer field, a basketball court, a 20-stall barn, and other lavish amenities.

It’s about 25 miles from upper Manhattan in New York City.

The 10-bedroom home sits on 46 acres of land. The main living floors open up to three outdoor terraces that offer scenic views of horse paddocks, athletic fields, rolling hillsides …

… and the Ramapo River, which flows nearby.

An outdoor infinity pool overlooks the expansive property.

There’s room for six cars in the main house’s garage.

The interior of the house features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows …

… and luxe touches like this 300-year-old Murano glass chandelier.

The house “is appointed to be a home, not a designer’s showroom,” the homeowner says. “Each room promotes comfort and relaxation while living in understated elegance.”

The homeowner added that every detail of the property was “intended toengender inner peace and serenity.”

There are several fireplaces throughout the home, including in the master bedroom.

There’s also a private hot tub off the master suite.

The home is equipped for hosting and entertaining …

… with an Old English-styled pub …

… and a home movie theater.

The Tuscany-styled wine cellar holds up to 1,400 bottles.

In addition to designing for entertaining, “peace and relaxation were dominant themes when designing this one-of-a-kind home,” the homeowner said.

Listing agent Vicki Gaily called it a “breathtaking sanctuary.”

If an outdoor infinity pool isn’t enough, there’s also an indoor pool.

A staff apartment and carriage house includes three bedrooms, two kitchens, and 2.5 bathrooms.

The home is ideal for horse lovers, with its 20-stall barn …

… and indoor riding arena.

