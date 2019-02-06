A glass mansion in Miami has set 2 real-estate records in the past 7 years — here’s a look inside the $50 million estate

- source
- A waterfront Miami estate has set the real-estate record for single-family home sales twice in the past seven years.
- In 2012, the property at 3 Indian Creek Island Road sold for $47 million; on February 5, it broke its own record by selling for $50 million.
- The 2-acre estate sits on the edge of a golf course on a private island and has 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a 100-foot pool.
A waterfront estate an hour north of Miami has now broken a real-estate record not once, but twice.
The sale was closed by Tal Alexander and Oren Alexander of The Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman on February 5 for a total of $50 million. It previously sold for $47 million in 2012, at which time it became the most expensive single-family home ever sold in the Miami area.
The 10-bedroom home at 3 Indian Creek Island Road sits on two acres of land on a private island. The identity of the new buyer has not been disclosed.
Notably, the house did not break the Miami residential real-estate record at large. That’s still held by Ken Griffin’s $60 million purchase of a two-floor condo in Faena House in 2015.
Here’s a look at the glass mansion and its two-acre property.
The record-breaking estate is on Indian Creek Island, about an hour’s drive northeast of Miami.
The house sits on the edge of a golf course on a private, 40-property island that’s also home to billionaire businessman and investor Carl Icahn.
It’s situated on a lush, two-acre piece of waterfront land.
The 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom home was built in the style of a private resort …
… and is flush with modern amenities, including a 3D movie theater, a recording studio, and vertical gardens.
In addition to a 100-foot swimming pool …
… the property also includes a private cabana …
… as well as a spa, six wet bars, and a Jacuzzi.
The 20,000-square-foot house is largely made of glass, including its waterfront gym.
Last but not least, the house opens up to a private beach area …
… which has pink sand that’s been directly imported from the Bahamas.
