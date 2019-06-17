Take a look inside the most expensive lease in the US, a Bel Air mansion that rents for $1.5 million a month and has a 90-foot infinity pool

- source
- Compass
- A Los Angeles mega-mansion is up for rent for $1.5 million per month.
- It’s the most expensive lease in the US, according to Compass, which holds the listing.
- The 34,000-square-foot Bel Air home includes a 90-foot infinity pool and a wellness area with a treatment room in case the buyer wants to have medical procedures done at home.
- It was previously listed for sale for $180 million.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A Los Angeles megamansion is asking $1.5 million – per month.
The rental is the most expensive in the US, according to Compass, which holds the listing. The security deposit is $3 million.
The Bel Air home, which was built by Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon Raj Kanodia, was previously listed for sale for $180 million, according to Compass.
The 34,000-square-foot house comes with a 90-foot infinity pool, an attached guest house, and a wellness area with a treatment room in case the renter wants to have medical procedures done at home.
The property is listed by Tyrone McKillen of Compass.
Here’s a look at the $1.5 million-a-month mansion.
A 34,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Los Angeles is up for rent for $1.5 million per month.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
The mansion sits at 908 Bel Air Road in the ritzy Bel Air neighborhood, right down the street from the most expensive home for sale in the US, the $245 million Chartwell Estate.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: Google Maps, Business Insider
It’s also right next door to 924 Bel Air Road, another massive property that was once listed for $250 million but slashed its price to $150 million.
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Source: Google Maps, Business Insider
At $1.5 million per month, 908 Bel Air Road is the most expensive lease in the United States, if not the world, according to Compass.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
It was originally listed for sale for $180 million.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
The home’s 90-foot infinity pool offers views that span the mountains of the Angeles forest to Catalina Island.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
The open layout encourages a fusion of indoor and outdoor living.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
The nine-bedroom mansion has 20 bathrooms and a wellness area with a treatment room in case the renter wants to have medical procedures done at home.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
The home also comes with an expansive wine cellar and tasting room.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
The wellness facilities include a sauna, steam room, and hot tub.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
A $3 million security deposit is required to rent the home.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass
While the mansion is not formally listed for sale, the owner and the listing agents would likely consider offers if they came along, Compass told Business Insider.
- source
- Compass
Source: Compass