Take a look inside the most expensive lease in the US, a Bel Air mansion that rents for $1.5 million a month and has a 90-foot infinity pool

caption The $1.5 million-a-month rental is the most expensive lease in the US. source Compass

A Los Angeles mega-mansion is up for rent for $1.5 million per month.

It’s the most expensive lease in the US, according to Compass, which holds the listing.

The 34,000-square-foot Bel Air home includes a 90-foot infinity pool and a wellness area with a treatment room in case the buyer wants to have medical procedures done at home.

It was previously listed for sale for $180 million.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Los Angeles megamansion is asking $1.5 million – per month.

The rental is the most expensive in the US, according to Compass, which holds the listing. The security deposit is $3 million.

The Bel Air home, which was built by Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon Raj Kanodia, was previously listed for sale for $180 million, according to Compass.

The 34,000-square-foot house comes with a 90-foot infinity pool, an attached guest house, and a wellness area with a treatment room in case the renter wants to have medical procedures done at home.

The property is listed by Tyrone McKillen of Compass.

Here’s a look at the $1.5 million-a-month mansion.

A 34,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Los Angeles is up for rent for $1.5 million per month.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The mansion sits at 908 Bel Air Road in the ritzy Bel Air neighborhood, right down the street from the most expensive home for sale in the US, the $245 million Chartwell Estate.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps, Business Insider

It’s also right next door to 924 Bel Air Road, another massive property that was once listed for $250 million but slashed its price to $150 million.

source Berlyn Photography

Source: Google Maps, Business Insider

At $1.5 million per month, 908 Bel Air Road is the most expensive lease in the United States, if not the world, according to Compass.

source Compass

Source: Compass

It was originally listed for sale for $180 million.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The home’s 90-foot infinity pool offers views that span the mountains of the Angeles forest to Catalina Island.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The open layout encourages a fusion of indoor and outdoor living.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The nine-bedroom mansion has 20 bathrooms and a wellness area with a treatment room in case the renter wants to have medical procedures done at home.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The home also comes with an expansive wine cellar and tasting room.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The wellness facilities include a sauna, steam room, and hot tub.

source Compass

Source: Compass

A $3 million security deposit is required to rent the home.

source Compass

Source: Compass

While the mansion is not formally listed for sale, the owner and the listing agents would likely consider offers if they came along, Compass told Business Insider.

source Compass

Source: Compass