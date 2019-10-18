The 10 most expensive NYC neighborhoods to live in right now, ranked

- source
- Alexander Spatari/Getty Images
- Real-estate data provider PropertyShark’s latest report found that Hudson Yards is the most expensive neighborhood in New York City as of the end of the third quarter in 2019.
- The report also shows that in Q3, each of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in NYC had a median sale price over $1.4 million.
- Only two neighborhoods in Brooklyn made the top 10 while Manhattan dominated the list with eight neighborhoods.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A recent report from real-estate data provider PropertyShark reveals that, as of the end of the third quarter in 2019, each of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in New York City had a median sale price higher than $1.4 million.
According to the report, Hudson Yards is now officially New York City’s most expensive neighborhood, with a median sale price of nearly $5 million. The new $25 billion neighborhood kicked Tribeca out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in seven quarters, PropertyShark reported.
Read more: 3 more Brooklyn neighborhoods just joined NYC’s million-dollar neighborhood club – and it shows just how rapidly the city is pricing residents out
Keep reading for a list of the top 10 most expensive neighborhoods in NYC right now, ranked from lowest to highest median sale price.
10. Carroll Gardens was one of only two Brooklyn neighborhoods to make the cut.
- source
- cmart7327/Getty Images
Borough: Brooklyn
Median sale price in Q3: $1,431,250
Number of transactions: 29
9. The Flatiron District had the second-most transactions in Q3 among the top ten.
- source
- Shutterstock
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $1,440,000
Number of transactions: 84
8. The Lower East Side saw the most transactions in Q3 and its median sale price grew 87% year-over-year.
- source
- Shutterstock
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $1,497,863
Number of transactions: 119
7. Cobble Hill, the only other Brooklyn neighborhood on the list, saw a 102% year-over-year increase in median sale price.
- source
- Shutterstock
Borough: Brooklyn
Median sale price in Q3: $1,795,000
Number of transactions: 18
6. The Garment District saw the sharpest decline, with its median sale price falling 36% year-over-year.
- source
- Shutterstock
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $1,985,000
Number of transactions: 7
5. SoHo also saw a a steep drop, with its median sale price falling 35% year-over-year.
- source
- Shutterstock
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $2,000,000
Number of transactions: 25
4. Little Italy recorded the fewest transactions in Q3.
- source
- Shutterstock
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $2,100,000
Number of transactions: 5
3. Hudson Square saw an 8% year-over-year increase in median sale price.
- source
- Tdorante10/Wikimedia Commons
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $2,347,078
Number of transactions: 20
2. Tribeca fell from the top spot for the first time in seven quarters.
- source
- Shutterstock
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $2,408,255
Number of transactions: 72
1. Hudson Yards was the priciest NYC neighborhood in Q3 by a wide margin — its median sale price was more than double Tribeca’s.
- source
- Shutterstock
Borough: Manhattan
Median sale price in Q3: $4,994,792
Number of transactions: 26