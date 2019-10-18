The 10 most expensive NYC neighborhoods to live in right now, ranked

caption SoHo is one of the priciest neighborhoods in New York City. source Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

A recent report from real-estate data provider PropertyShark reveals that, as of the end of the third quarter in 2019, each of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in New York City had a median sale price higher than $1.4 million.

According to the report, Hudson Yards is now officially New York City’s most expensive neighborhood, with a median sale price of nearly $5 million. The new $25 billion neighborhood kicked Tribeca out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in seven quarters, PropertyShark reported.

Read more: 3 more Brooklyn neighborhoods just joined NYC’s million-dollar neighborhood club – and it shows just how rapidly the city is pricing residents out

Keep reading for a list of the top 10 most expensive neighborhoods in NYC right now, ranked from lowest to highest median sale price.

10. Carroll Gardens was one of only two Brooklyn neighborhoods to make the cut.

source cmart7327/Getty Images

Borough: Brooklyn

Median sale price in Q3: $1,431,250

Number of transactions: 29

9. The Flatiron District had the second-most transactions in Q3 among the top ten.

source Shutterstock

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $1,440,000

Number of transactions: 84

8. The Lower East Side saw the most transactions in Q3 and its median sale price grew 87% year-over-year.

source Shutterstock

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $1,497,863

Number of transactions: 119

7. Cobble Hill, the only other Brooklyn neighborhood on the list, saw a 102% year-over-year increase in median sale price.

source Shutterstock

Borough: Brooklyn

Median sale price in Q3: $1,795,000

Number of transactions: 18

6. The Garment District saw the sharpest decline, with its median sale price falling 36% year-over-year.

source Shutterstock

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $1,985,000

Number of transactions: 7

5. SoHo also saw a a steep drop, with its median sale price falling 35% year-over-year.

source Shutterstock

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $2,000,000

Number of transactions: 25

4. Little Italy recorded the fewest transactions in Q3.

source Shutterstock

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $2,100,000

Number of transactions: 5

3. Hudson Square saw an 8% year-over-year increase in median sale price.

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $2,347,078

Number of transactions: 20

2. Tribeca fell from the top spot for the first time in seven quarters.

source Shutterstock

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $2,408,255

Number of transactions: 72

1. Hudson Yards was the priciest NYC neighborhood in Q3 by a wide margin — its median sale price was more than double Tribeca’s.

source Shutterstock

Borough: Manhattan

Median sale price in Q3: $4,994,792

Number of transactions: 26