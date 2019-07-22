The most expensive rental in the Hamptons costs $1 million per month — and it includes a private spa and a baseball field. Take a look inside.

Libertina Brandt, Business Insider US
This is the most expensive rental in the Hamptons, according to Out East.

This is the most expensive rental in the Hamptons, according to Out East.
Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

The most expensive rental in the Hamptons this summer will set you back a cool $1 million a month, according to real-estate listing platform Out East.

The Hamptons, a series of beach towns dotting eastern Long Island, New York, is known to be a popular vacation spot for America’s wealthiest.

Located in Bridgehampton, New York, 612 Halsey Lane is also known as “The Sandcastle.” The home is popular among A-listers, including Beyonce and Jay-Z, who stayed there in 2012, according to Out East.

The 11.5-acre property spans 21,000 square feet and boasts outrageous amenities including a two-lane bowling alley and a baseball field.

If you’re not looking to spend a million dollars this summer, the home can be rented for $550,000 for two weeks.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Bridgehampton, New York is a popular vacation spot for celebrities including Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Bethenny Frankel.

Shutterstock

612 Halsey Lane is the most expensive rental available in the Hamptons, according to Out East.

Google Maps

The 11.5-acre property costs $1 million to rent from August through Labor Day.

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

The main residence spans 17,000 square feet …

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

… and includes a library, a 10-seat theater, and 2,000 square feet of covered porches. According to the listing, the kitchen is replete with a walk-in refrigerator and a wine room.

The kitchen area.
Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

The main residence includes 11 bedrooms …

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

… 10 full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms.

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

Amenities throughout the property include a two-lane bowling alley …

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

… a basketball court …

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

… a private spa …

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

… and a 10-seat theater.

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

Outdoors, there’s a tennis court …

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

… a baseball field …

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

… and a pool.

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

The property also includes a separate apartment with two bedrooms, and a pool house.

Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

