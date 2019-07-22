The most expensive rental in the Hamptons costs $1 million per month — and it includes a private spa and a baseball field. Take a look inside.

caption This is the most expensive rental in the Hamptons, according to Out East. source Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

The most expensive home for rent in the Hamptons is located in Bridgehampton, New York and costs $1 million to rent for a month, according to real-estate listing platform Out East.

In 2012, Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed in the home, Out East confirmed to Business Insider.

The property boasts outrageous amenities including a two-lane bowling alley and a baseball field.

The most expensive rental in the Hamptons this summer will set you back a cool $1 million a month, according to real-estate listing platform Out East.

The Hamptons, a series of beach towns dotting eastern Long Island, New York, is known to be a popular vacation spot for America’s wealthiest.

Located in Bridgehampton, New York, 612 Halsey Lane is also known as “The Sandcastle.” The home is popular among A-listers, including Beyonce and Jay-Z, who stayed there in 2012, according to Out East.

The 11.5-acre property spans 21,000 square feet and boasts outrageous amenities including a two-lane bowling alley and a baseball field.

If you’re not looking to spend a million dollars this summer, the home can be rented for $550,000 for two weeks.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Bridgehampton, New York is a popular vacation spot for celebrities including Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Bethenny Frankel.

source Shutterstock

612 Halsey Lane is the most expensive rental available in the Hamptons, according to Out East.

source Google Maps

The 11.5-acre property costs $1 million to rent from August through Labor Day.

The main residence spans 17,000 square feet …

… and includes a library, a 10-seat theater, and 2,000 square feet of covered porches. According to the listing, the kitchen is replete with a walk-in refrigerator and a wine room.

caption The kitchen area. source Photos Courtesy of Out East listing via Saunders & Associates

The main residence includes 11 bedrooms …

… 10 full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms.

Amenities throughout the property include a two-lane bowling alley …

… a basketball court …

… a private spa …

… and a 10-seat theater.

Outdoors, there’s a tennis court …

… a baseball field …

… and a pool.

The property also includes a separate apartment with two bedrooms, and a pool house.

