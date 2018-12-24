The 10 most expensive San Francisco neighborhoods in 2018, ranked

source canadastock/Shutterstock

The San Francisco housing market is so expensive that it’s now commonly referred to as being in a crisis.

PropertyShark and Business Insider teamed up to take a look at the top 10 most expensive San Francisco neighborhoods in 2018.

The median home sale price in the top 10 neighborhoods ranged from $2 million to $4.4 million.

The San Francisco housing market is notoriously expensive.

In fact, as Business Insider previously reported, rent is so high that four-person households making under $117,400 qualify for low-income housing and even tech workers are abandoning the city in search of lower prices.

To take a look at how prices compare across the city, Business Insider teamed up with PropertyShark and ranked the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in the city by median sale price.

The median sale prices in San Francisco’s most expensive neighborhoods range from $2 million to $4.4 million. A look at the most expensive neighborhoods in LA, meanwhile, reveals a far broader gap: The median sale price ranges from $3.2 million all the way up to $10.6 million.

Below, check out the most expensive neighborhoods in San Francisco in 2018, ranked from least expensive to most.

10. Monterey Heights

Median sale price: $2,007,750

9. Parnassus Heights

source Smith Collection/Gado/Contributor

Median sale price: $2,050,000

8. Lone Mountain

Median sale price: $2,180,000

7. Ingleside Terrace

Median sale price: $2,200,000

6. Clarendon Heights

source Getty images/Andrew Holt

Median sale price: $2,480,000

5. Forest Hill

Median sale price: $2,690,000

4. Ashbury Heights

Median sale price: $2,700,000

3. Saint Francis Wood

Median sale price: $2,725,000

2. Sea Cliff

Median sale price: $3,875,000

1. Presidio Heights

Median sale price: $4,497,500