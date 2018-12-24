The 10 most expensive San Francisco neighborhoods in 2018, ranked

- source
- The San Francisco housing market is so expensive that it’s now commonly referred to as being in a crisis.
- PropertyShark and Business Insider teamed up to take a look at the top 10 most expensive San Francisco neighborhoods in 2018.
- The median home sale price in the top 10 neighborhoods ranged from $2 million to $4.4 million.
The San Francisco housing market is notoriously expensive.
In fact, as Business Insider previously reported, rent is so high that four-person households making under $117,400 qualify for low-income housing and even tech workers are abandoning the city in search of lower prices.
To take a look at how prices compare across the city, Business Insider teamed up with PropertyShark and ranked the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in the city by median sale price.
The median sale prices in San Francisco’s most expensive neighborhoods range from $2 million to $4.4 million. A look at the most expensive neighborhoods in LA, meanwhile, reveals a far broader gap: The median sale price ranges from $3.2 million all the way up to $10.6 million.
Below, check out the most expensive neighborhoods in San Francisco in 2018, ranked from least expensive to most.
10. Monterey Heights
Median sale price: $2,007,750
9. Parnassus Heights
Median sale price: $2,050,000
8. Lone Mountain
Median sale price: $2,180,000
7. Ingleside Terrace
Median sale price: $2,200,000
6. Clarendon Heights
Median sale price: $2,480,000
5. Forest Hill
Median sale price: $2,690,000
4. Ashbury Heights
Median sale price: $2,700,000
3. Saint Francis Wood
Median sale price: $2,725,000
2. Sea Cliff
Median sale price: $3,875,000
1. Presidio Heights
Median sale price: $4,497,500