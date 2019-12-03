Take a look inside one of the most expensive ski chalets in the Alps, a 7-bedroom Austrian property that rents for over $540,000 during the holiday season

caption Chalet N is among the most expensive ski chalet rentals in the Alps. source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

For some, half a million dollars is a mortgage; for the one percent among us, it’s a weeklong vacation in the Alps over the holidays.

From St. Moritz in Switzerland to Lech and Zurs in Austria, celebrities and royalty flock to Europe’s alpine ski resorts year after year to enjoy fresh powder away from the masses.

Among the most expensive ski chalet rentals in the Alps is Chalet N, a 7-suite ski chalet located in the carless luxury ski resort of Oberlech, Austria. This holiday season, the chalet rented for $540,000 per week during the Christmas and New Years’ booking period, Olga Gross, Business Development Director for luxury ski chalet listings site Chaletowners, told Business Insider. Through the end of March 2020, the property rents for a cool $330,000 per week, or approximately $47,000 per day, she said.

The property comes with a 24-7 butler, private chef, indoor pool, and helicopter airport transfer upon request. Take a look inside.

Chalet N, a luxury ski chalet in the Austrian Alps, costs $330,000 per week to rent during peak ski season.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

The property offers private airport transfers, helicopter airport transfers upon request, and a dedicated chauffeur throughout the week.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Chalet N is located in Oberlech, a ski-in, ski-out resort known for its exclusivity and beauty.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

The chalet consists of seven spacious suites with bedroom, living and dressing areas.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

Each incorporates local materials and neutral tones in its alpine design.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

In total, the chalet sleeps 18 people.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

It’s also home to a variety of wellness areas, including a massage room, two saunas, a salt cave, an outdoor hot tub …

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

… and a massive indoor pool.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

Guests have little to worry about. A 24-7 butler is on hand to help coordinate ski trips, transportation, catering, and pretty much anything else.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

Breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner are included and prepared by a private chef.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

The rental also features a Champagne reception and selection of complimentary drinks.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com

For further imbibing, the chalet’s cellar is stocked with a dizzying amount of premium wine available at an extra charge.

source Klaus Lorke / Courtesy Chaletowners

Source: Chaletowners.com