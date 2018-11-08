RANKED: The 21 most valuable soccer players in Europe right now

Neymar.

A prominent research group in Switzerland has put together a list of “estimated transfer values” for the most expensive footballers in Europe – and the veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo barely makes the list.

The FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has also been kicked out of the top five, as younger players continue to replace two of soccer’s most established superstars.

Football think tank CIES Football Observatory adopts a “scientific perspective” to its methodology, taking into consideration six factors when putting a price on the head of Europe’s top players:

  1. Player performance: The quality and consistency of their form
  2. Player performance in relation to their club: Are they the star player?
  3. International status: How established are they for their country?
  4. Contract: Players with longer deals are more expensive
  5. Age: Younger players command higher fees
  6. Position: Goal scorers are more expensive than goalkeepers

Without further ado, here are the 21 most valuable footballers in England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A, and France’s Ligue 1, ranked in ascending order.

21: Luis Suárez, FC Barcelona — €110.6 million ($127 million)

20: Bernardo Silva, Manchester City — €112.2 million ($127.8 million)

19: Sadio Mané, Liverpool FC — €122.8 million ($141 million)

18: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus FC — €123.6 million ($142 million)

17: Paul Pogba, Manchester United — €130.5 million ($150 million)

16: Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City — €130.8 million ($150.1 million)

15: Eden Hazard, Chelsea FC — €142.7 million ($163.8 million)

14: Roberto Firmino, Liverpool FC — €146 million ($167.5 million)

13: Leroy Sané, Manchester City — €150 million ($172 million)

12: Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City — €150.4 million ($172.6 million)

11: Paulo Dybala, Juventus — €155.6 million ($178.6 million)

10: Antoine Griezmann, Atlético Madrid — €157.7 million ($181 million)

9: Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur — €163.4 million ($187.4 million)

8: Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United — €164.3 million ($188.3 million)

7: Raheem Sterling, Manchester City — €164.6 million ($188.7 million)

6: Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona — €170.6 million ($195.6 million)

5: Philippe Coutinho, FC Barcelona — €171.3 million ($196.5 million)

4: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC — €173 million ($198.5 million)

3: Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain — €197 million ($226 million)

2: Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur — €197.3 million ($226.5million)

1: Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain — €216.5 million ($248.6 million)