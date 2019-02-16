Here’s the most expensive town for homeowners in every US state

source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Census Bureau

Housing affordability varies widely across the United States.

Using data from the Census Bureau, we found the town in each state with the highest median monthly costs for homeowners.

How much it costs to own a house varies widely across the United States.

The American Community Survey is an annual survey run by the Census Bureau to allow the government, corporate and academic researchers, and anyone who is curious about demographics to better understand the US population. Among many other subjects, the ACS includes questions about how much people who own their homes and have a mortgage pay for housing costs each month.

Using the ACS estimates from 2013 to 2017 for places with at least 500 owner-occupied housing units with a mortgage, Business Insider made a map showing the town in each state with the highest median selected monthly owner costs, including mortgage payments, insurance, utilities, property taxes, and other fees.

The Census Bureau top-codes median monthly owner costs, which means that for places where the median is above $4,000, it does not give an exact figure in order to protect the privacy of survey respondents.

In ten states – California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington – multiple towns fell into that top-coded over-$4,000 bracket. As a tiebreaker for those states, we took the town in the over-$4,000 bracket with the highest share of homeowners with a mortgage paying $3,000 or more per month on housing costs.

Here’s a table showing each of the towns, along with their median monthly housing costs for homeowners with a mortgage: