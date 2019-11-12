4 of the most expensive watches at America’s biggest luxury watch event, including the $800,000 Breguet that Cristiano Ronaldo was seen wearing

caption Jaquet Droz Tropical Bird Repeater. source Jaquet Droz

WatchTime New York is the largest luxury watch event in America.

The event is attended by high-end watch retailers, casual buyers, and collectors alike.

The timepieces on display can range from tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Among the most expensive watches displayed at the event were a Breguet model that Cristiano Ronaldo recently wore and an Armin Strom watch inspired by a medieval European clock tower.

America’s largest luxury watch event took place on October 25 and 26 in New York City.

A total of 37 brands were presenting their high-end timepieces at WatchTime New York 2019, an annual showing hosted by watch magazine WatchTime. These included centuries-old watchmakers like Omega and Breguet, as well as younger independent brands like Romain Gauthier, Armin Strom, and Tulloch, the latter of which made its worldwide debut as a company at the event.

While some of the most inexpensive watches went for $16,500, many were priced well into the six-figure range. To keep prices in context, a vintage Patek Philippe sold at auction on Saturday went for a record-smashing $31 million.

Here’s a look at four of the priciest timepieces that were on display at WatchTime’s annual event.

1. Armin Strom Minute Repeater Resonance

source Armin Strom

Released in a limited collection of just 10 pieces, this watch celebrates the 10th anniversary of Armin Strom.

The company also touts it as the world’s first and only resonance chiming wristwatch, offering two complications – resonance and minute repeater – in one timepiece.

According to press materials, the watch was inspired by the Zytglogge, a watch tower that’s been standing in Bern’s center for more than eight centuries.

source Armin Strom

The Armin Strom Minute Repeater Resonance is valued at $350,000, a spokesperson for WatchTime told Business Insider.

2. Jaquet Droz Tropical Bird Repeater

source Jaquet Droz

Touted by the company as “the only one of its kind in the world,” this 2018 model is inspired by a tropical landscape.

It features delicately hand-crafted birds and scenery.

source Jaquet Droz

The Jaquet Droz Tropical Bird Repeater is valued at $661,500, a spokesperson for WatchTime told Business Insider.

3. Greubel Forsey Double Tourbillon 30° Technique

source Greubel Forsey

This watch model is being sold in a limited collection.

Only 11 pieces were made.

source Greubel Forsey

The Greubel Forsey Double Tourbillon 30° Technique in Blue Ceramic is valued at $695,000, a spokesperson for WatchTime told Business Insider.

4. Breguet Double Tourbillon

source Breguet

The “Grande Complication” platinum watch has twin rotating tourbillons and a bezel paved with 107 baguette-cut diamonds.

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen wearing this particular timepiece in a September Instagram post, a spokesperson for WatchTime told Business Insider.

source Breguet

A spokesperson for WatchTime told Business Insider that the Breguet Double Tourbillon is valued at $800,000, making it among the event’s priciest watches.