The 25 most expensive zip codes in America

- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
- Real estate blog Property Shark has released its annual ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the United States.
- For the second consecutive year, Silicon Valley suburb Atherton took the No. 1 spot.
- The median sale price in Atherton, California, was $6.7 million in 2018 – up 35% from last year.
There’s a lot of expensive real estate in California.
Property Shark released its annual ranking of the most expensive zip codes in America on Monday, and California dominates with 82% of the cities on the list.
Zip codes in New York, Washington, Florida, and Massachusetts also appeared on the list.
Property Shark’s ranking is based on median sales prices. Atherton, California‘s 94027 remains the No. 1 most expensive zip code, with a $6.7 million median home sale price – that’s up 35% from last year.
Located within striking distance of Google, Facebook, Tesla, and other tech giants’ headquarters, Atherton is home to many of Silicon Valley’s 1%.
Below, take a closer look at the top 25 most expensive zip codes in America.
25. Corona Del Mar, California (92625)
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
County: Orange County
Median sale price (2018): $2,500,000
23 (TIE). Ross, California (94957)
- source
- Google Maps
County: Marin County
Median sale price (2018): $2,550,000
23 (TIE). Newport Coast, California (92657)
- source
- Beach Media/Shutterstock
County: Orange County
Median sale price (2018): $2,550,000
22. Los Gatos, California (95030)
- source
- Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz/Shutterstock
County: Santa Clara County
Median sale price (2018): $2,580,000
21. Saratoga, California (95070)
- source
- Sundry Photography/Shutterstock
County: Santa Clara County
Median sale price (2018): $2,690,000
20. Palo Alto, California (94306)
- source
- SmadarSonyaStrauss/Shutterstock
County: Santa Clara County
Median sale price (2018): $2,700,000
19. New York, New York (10282)
- source
- Getty Images Ltd. From 100 Places to Go Before They Disappear, published by Abrams.
County: New York
Median sale price (2018): $2,792,500
18. Burlingame, California (94010)
- source
- pikappa51/Shutterstock.com
County: San Mateo County
Median sale price (2018): $2,800,000
17. Water Mill, New York (11976)
- source
- Shutterstock
County: Suffolk County
Median sale price (2018): $2,862,500
16. Pacific Palisades, California (90272)
- source
- Shutterstock
County: Los Angeles County
Median sale price (2018): $2,900,000
15. Medina, Washington (98039)
County: King County
Median sale price (2018): $3,050,000
14. Newport Beach, California (92662)
- source
- Shutterstock/Gabriele Maltinti
County: Orange County
Median sale price (2018): $3,057,500
13. New York, New York (10007)
- source
- andersphoto/Shutterstock
County: New York
Median sale price (2018): $3,075,000
12. Newport Beach, California (92661)
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
County: Orange County
Median sale price (2018): $3,150,000
11. Beverly Hills, California (90210)
- source
- divanov/Shutterstock
County: Los Angeles County
Median sale price (2018): $3,212,500
10. Miami Beach, Florida (33109)
- source
- Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock
County: Miami-Dade County
Median sale price (2018): $3,250,000
9. Los Altos, California (94024)
- source
- Google Maps
County: Santa Clara County
Median sale price (2018): $3,254,500
8. Portola Valley, California (94028)
- source
- Flickr / bior
County: San Mateo County
Median sale price (2018): $3,300,000
7. Los Altos, California (94022)
- source
- Sundry Photography/Shutterstock
County: Santa Clara County
Median sale price (2018): $3,500,000
6. Palo Alto, California (94301)
- source
- Lynn Yeh/Shutterstock
County: Santa Clara County
Median sale price (2018): $3,755,000
5. Santa Monica, California (90402)
- source
- TierneyMJ/Shutterstock
County: Los Angeles County
Median sale price (2018): $3,762,000
4. New York, New York (10013)
- source
- Ryan DeBerardinis/Shutterstock
County: New York
Median sale price (2018): $3,810,000
3. Boston, Massachusetts (02199)
- source
- Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock
County: Suffolk County
Median sale price (2018): $4,772,500
2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)
- source
- Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
County: Suffolk County
Median sale price (2018): $5,500,000
1. Atherton, California (94027)
- source
- Melia Robinson/Business Insider
County: San Mateo County
Median sale price (2018): $6,700,000