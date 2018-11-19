The 25 most expensive zip codes in America

caption Atherton, California, is home to Silicon Valley’s elite. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Real estate blog Property Shark has released its annual ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the United States.

For the second consecutive year, Silicon Valley suburb Atherton took the No. 1 spot.

The median sale price in Atherton, California, was $6.7 million in 2018 – up 35% from last year.

There’s a lot of expensive real estate in California.

Property Shark released its annual ranking of the most expensive zip codes in America on Monday, and California dominates with 82% of the cities on the list.

Zip codes in New York, Washington, Florida, and Massachusetts also appeared on the list.

Property Shark’s ranking is based on median sales prices. Atherton, California‘s 94027 remains the No. 1 most expensive zip code, with a $6.7 million median home sale price – that’s up 35% from last year.

Located within striking distance of Google, Facebook, Tesla, and other tech giants’ headquarters, Atherton is home to many of Silicon Valley’s 1%.

Below, take a closer look at the top 25 most expensive zip codes in America.

25. Corona Del Mar, California (92625)

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

County: Orange County

Median sale price (2018): $2,500,000

23 (TIE). Ross, California (94957)

source Google Maps

County: Marin County

Median sale price (2018): $2,550,000

23 (TIE). Newport Coast, California (92657)

source Beach Media/Shutterstock

County: Orange County

Median sale price (2018): $2,550,000

22. Los Gatos, California (95030)

source Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz/Shutterstock

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2018): $2,580,000

21. Saratoga, California (95070)

source Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2018): $2,690,000

20. Palo Alto, California (94306)

source SmadarSonyaStrauss/Shutterstock

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2018): $2,700,000

19. New York, New York (10282)

source Getty Images Ltd. From 100 Places to Go Before They Disappear, published by Abrams.

County: New York

Median sale price (2018): $2,792,500

18. Burlingame, California (94010)

source pikappa51/Shutterstock.com

County: San Mateo County

Median sale price (2018): $2,800,000

17. Water Mill, New York (11976)

source Shutterstock

County: Suffolk County

Median sale price (2018): $2,862,500

16. Pacific Palisades, California (90272)

source Shutterstock

County: Los Angeles County

Median sale price (2018): $2,900,000

15. Medina, Washington (98039)

County: King County

Median sale price (2018): $3,050,000

14. Newport Beach, California (92662)

source Shutterstock/Gabriele Maltinti

County: Orange County

Median sale price (2018): $3,057,500

13. New York, New York (10007)

source andersphoto/Shutterstock

County: New York

Median sale price (2018): $3,075,000

12. Newport Beach, California (92661)

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

County: Orange County

Median sale price (2018): $3,150,000

11. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

source divanov/Shutterstock

County: Los Angeles County

Median sale price (2018): $3,212,500

10. Miami Beach, Florida (33109)

source Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

County: Miami-Dade County

Median sale price (2018): $3,250,000

9. Los Altos, California (94024)

source Google Maps

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2018): $3,254,500

8. Portola Valley, California (94028)

County: San Mateo County

Median sale price (2018): $3,300,000

7. Los Altos, California (94022)

source Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2018): $3,500,000

6. Palo Alto, California (94301)

source Lynn Yeh/Shutterstock

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2018): $3,755,000

5. Santa Monica, California (90402)

source TierneyMJ/Shutterstock

County: Los Angeles County

Median sale price (2018): $3,762,000

4. New York, New York (10013)

source Ryan DeBerardinis/Shutterstock

County: New York

Median sale price (2018): $3,810,000

3. Boston, Massachusetts (02199)

source Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

County: Suffolk County

Median sale price (2018): $4,772,500

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

source Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

County: Suffolk County

Median sale price (2018): $5,500,000

1. Atherton, California (94027)

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

County: San Mateo County

Median sale price (2018): $6,700,000