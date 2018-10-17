18 US colleges where students have the most fun

caption University of Florida Gators fans know how to have fun. source Reuters

College is an amazing time to grow as a person, meet lifelong friends, and make memories that will last a lifetime. With that in mind, Niche recently released its round-up of the best colleges in America for a variety of categories. Although class size and professors are important, Niche’s 2019 ranking of student life are worth taking a look at too.

Based on student reviews and statistics from the US Department of Education, the top schools are considered to be positive, fun and home to a vibrant campus community. These are critical factors considering that, at the end of the day, the environment you’re in can make or break your experience.

Curious how your school measured up or wondering which college you should attend? Read on to find out which colleges in America that have the best student life, according to Niche.

The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor has the best student life in the country.

caption The acceptance rate is 29%. source Getty Images

“I absolutely love the University of Michigan. Everyone is so friendly and they want you to engage more on campus. The dorms are better than most other colleges I’ve heard of and the dining is amazing. There’s a student organization for everyone, no matter what you enjoy doing in your free time. Michigan can connect you to companies all over the world and has numerous study abroad opportunities. The teachers care about how their students are doing in class and are passionate about what they teach. I will be attending my first football game in the Big House this Fall semester and I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines! I recommend Michigan to anyone and everyone!” – University of Michigan student

Close by, University of Wisconsin at Madison is highly ranked.

caption The acceptance rate is 53%. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

“Growing up in the state, I worried that I was too close to home and would be unable to make new friends or find new, exciting opportunities if I went to the University of Wisconsin. Boy, was I wrong! The University of Wisconsin has given me the best undergraduate experience I could ever have asked for and I am now the happiest I have ever been. From the diverse, inclusive students and staff on campus, to the fun sporting game days, to the interesting and stimulating classes and extracurricular opportunities, this school truly has it all.” – University of Wisconsin at Madison student

Heading south, the University of Georgia at Athens comes in third.

caption The acceptance rate is 54%. source Scott Cunningham/Stringer/Getty Images

“This university is perfect for students hoping to have fun while at college. There are multiple avenues for one to de-stress, whether it be the exciting football games in Sanford Stadium or having a good time with friends at a Dawgs After Dark event. Academics meld well with the multitude of things to do in Athens. There is always something to do and always something that fits your taste. There are so many new faces on campus and you will for sure make lifelong friendships while at UGA! Overall, this university was perfect for someone like me: someone who wanted to focus on her studies but still have the opportunity to socialize and just have fun!” – University of Georgia at Athens student

The University of California Los Angeles brings the sun and the fun.

“I love my school so much! There are so many clubs and organizations on campus that everyone can find something they like. Dancing clubs and culture clubs are pretty popular. Greek life is relatively a big scene, but it’s completely OK if you’re not into parties. Everyone’s pretty chill. Parties are usually on Thursdays. Academics here is amazing! Most of my professors are funny, caring and involved in teaching. All my professors are super helpful and have extended office hours the week before midterms and finals. There are many research opportunities and internships open every quarter.

Our basketball team is awesome and students get free stuff and sometimes a free chick-fill-A sandwich after the game. Football games are also pretty fun to watch, especially the USC game (The rivalry is real, tho we’re way better at everything but football). Totally worth the money and time. Overall, my life at UCLA is 10/10. Bruins work hard, party hard. I can’t even imagine myself at somewhere else!” – University of California Los Angeles student

Located in a super hip city, it’s no wonder students are having a blast at the University of Texas at Austin.

caption The acceptance rate is 40%. source Facebook/University of Texas at Austin

“I love attending the University of Texas at Austin. It is a great school that has many great opportunities for students. However, there are many students so class sizes may be bigger. Many of the colleges are among the top rated across the nation. The school spirit is amazing. It is located near downtown which has many amazing shopping and restaurants/bars.” – University of Texas at Austin student

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is known for more than its excellent academics.

caption The acceptance rate is 8%. source Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)/Facebook

“I think MIT is a great school! The professors really care, and the environment is full of learning. Many describe MIT as ‘drinking from a firehose,’ but I think that in my case the firehose was shooting out awesomeness and knowledge.” – Massachusetts Institute of Technology student

The University of Southern California knows how to have a good time.

caption The acceptance rate is 17%. source Flickr/Neon Tommy

“This place is nothing short of paradise. The placement within Los Angeles is perfect, and the staff and teachers are amazing. The academics are challenging and there are great support systems throughout the university. There is a large push for diversity across campus and recently a movement to be inclusive of all genders and orientations across campus. The school is definitely the best school I’ve ever been to.” – University of Southern California student

Virginia Tech combines school spirit with parties and student events.

caption The acceptance rate is 71%. source Facebook / Jim Stroup / Virginia Tech

“Virginia Tech is great! It has a wonderful atmosphere and is a wonderful college! It has so many different educational options. Student life and the campus are two wonderful things about Tech!” – Virginia Tech student

Forget the Gateway Arch, Washington University in St. Louis is where the real fun is.

caption The acceptance rate is 71%. source Washington University

“I love it there! I would not change anything about the school. The academics are perfectly rigorous, the food and dorms are amazing, and the people there are all very unique and interesting. I truly feel that the university takes a personalized interest in each and every student and wants to see all of them succeed.” – Washington University in St. Louis student

Penn State goes big for football.

“Penn State is amazing. I know I made the right choice for many reasons. I have an amazing group of supportive and hilarious friends, the academics are appropriately challenging, and there is always something to do. Football games are always something to look forward to because the whole school comes together to represent Penn State as a whole. There is an opportunity for everyone to do something they like, no matter their interest. No matter it is getting so competitive… everyone wants the resources and environment that Penn State fosters!” – Penn State student

The University of Virginia is beautiful and exciting.

caption The acceptance rate is 56%. source University of Virginia/Facebook

“The University of Virginia is the perfect combination of academic and social opportunities. UVa offers a wide range of great courses with good teachers and you’re constantly pushed to do your best. The competitive atmosphere between students fosters hard work and diligence but does not go so far as to create a divide between students. At UVa there is a club, activity or organization for everyone and students take pride in participation. When they say that UVa is ‘work hard, play hard’ they aren’t kidding. It is definitely a lot of fun, but succeeding at the University of Virginia takes a lot of hard work, time management and motivation.” – University of Virginia student

Stanford provides a stunning campus on the edge of Silicon Valley.

caption The acceptance rate is 5%. source Facebook / Stanford Football

“Amazing. If given the chance, choose this school. The amount of activities and liveliness of the university provided a relaxing sensation despite having to work intensely and be challenged by classes. The classes themselves are also rather intense, and you do need to seek out assistance, and there are plenty of resources available for such.” – Stanford University student

The University of Florida at Gainesville brings the heat.

caption The acceptance rate is 46%. source Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

“The University of Florida has provided me with the experience to not only growth in an academic perspective but also in my personal development. Through its rigorous academic elements and the high level of competition, this institution has allowed me to develop critical thinking skills that have made a difference in my everyday life. The diversity found in campus including clubs, greek life, and ethnicity have change the way that I perceived my community and has let me to become more involved with my surroundings. Although there’s always room for improvement, I believe the University of Florida provides every student in campus with a great opportunity to achieve their goals and continue their path in striving for excellence. I will forever be grateful to be a part of the GATOR NATION!” – University of Florida at Gainesville student

At The Ohio State University, school spirit is everything.

“OSU provides a little bit of everything for everyone. Tons of diverse backgrounds from thousands of students, great athletics and fans, good social scene in a vibrant city!” – The Ohio State University student

Yale provides a community for everyone from drama to law majors.

“Great college. Felt like I made a great choice to attend Yale. Teachers are excellent and are interested in teaching. Students are very friendly and the atmosphere is very conducive to learning. Enjoying the sporting community, the arts atmosphere and the student life. Very easy to get around campus and feel very safe. Weather has been great thus far. I feel challenged in my classes and i have to work hard to stay ahead. Great class opportunities. Flexibility in choosing major and easy to talk to professors about college goals.” – Yale University student

Again, showing the Ivy Leagues know how to have fun, Harvard ranks high.

caption The acceptance rate is 5%. source Jannis Tobias Werner / Shutterstock.com

“The best university in the world, period. The quality of the people at Harvard from professors to your classmates is simply tremendous. Every day at Harvard is a learning experience from the best and brightest in the world. Harvard will give you a valuable opportunity to learn and grow as a human being while forging lifelong friendships with amazing people.” – Harvard University student

Enjoying the Midwest culture is the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

caption The acceptance rate is 60%. source University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign/Facebook

“I loved my first year at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign! Not only was I challenged academically, but the school really pushes students to be involved and well-rounded individuals! The friends I have made are all equally as smart and driven people, which makes me strive harder to do and be more! The environment fostered by the University truly promotes excellence in every way, shape, and form.” – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may be quaint but it knows how to party.

caption The acceptance rate is 27%. source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

“UNC is a really big school that doesn’t usually feel like a big school (unless you walk through the quad between 12 and 1 p.m.). There is always something to do on campus and the university does of a good job of making students feel at home. I have really enjoyed my time at UNC so far.” – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.