The 25 most fun states in America, ranked by entertainment, affordability, and nightlife

WalletHub recently revealed the most fun states in America.

To determine the rankings, they compared all 50 states against two key categories: entertainment and recreation, and nightlife.

From New York to California, see which states made the cut.

WalletHub recently revealed the most fun states in America by comparing all 50 states against two key categories: entertainment and recreation, and nightlife.

From weather and movie costs, to the number of restaurants and amusement parks per capita, WalletHub looked at 26 metrics in these two categories, grading each on a 100-point scale. The greatest number and variety of fun and affordable options was indicated by 100 points. Some metrics, like number of attractions, were weighted more heavily than other metrics, such as number of fitness centers per capita.

WalletHub then calculated each state’s weighted average across all factors for its overall score.

From New York to California, scroll through below to see the top 25 most fun states in America.

25. Oklahoma — Oklahoma ranked first for number of casinos per capita.

24. South Dakota — This Midwestern state ranked first for state and local direct spending on parks and recreation per capita and fourth for best access to national parks.

23. Tennessee — Home to country music, this southern state ranked fifth for highest variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments.

22. New Mexico — Sunny New Mexico ranked first for ideal weather.

21. Massachusetts — This Northwestern state tied first with Minnesota for personal spending on recreation services per capita.

20. Maryland — Maryland tied with Florida, Massachusetts, and Michigan for most marinas per capita.

19. South Carolina — The Palmetto State ranked first for affordable movie costs.

18. North Carolina — Full of coastal charm, North Carolina has the best beach quality.

17. Arizona — Arizona ranked third for ideal weather.

16. Michigan — Michigan ranked first for the most golf courses and country clubs per capita as well as average beer and wine price.

15. Wisconsin — Wisconsin has the most music festivals per capita.

14. Missouri — Missouri ranked sixth for number of state fairs and events per capita.

13. Ohio — Ohio ranked fourth for number of arcades per capita.

12. Louisiana — Home to New Orleans, it’s no surprise Louisiana ranked first for the latest last call time.

11. Oregon — Oregon also ranks first for number of music festivals per capita.

10. Minnesota — Minnesota ranked fourth for the most performing arts theaters per capita.

9. Pennsylvania — Pennsylvania ranked second for the “access to bars” grade.

8. Colorado — Colorado has no shortage of terrain for winter activities, boasting the most skiing facilities per capita.

7. Texas — Texas ranked first for restaurants, amusement parks, movie theaters, and arcades per capita.

6. Washington — Washington has the best access to scenic byways.

5. Illinois — Illinois ranked second for nightlife options per capita.

4. Florida — Like Texas, Florida ranked first for restaurants, amusement parks, and arcades per capita, and ranked third for most fitness centers per capita.

3. Nevada — Home to Las Vegas, it’s no surprise that Nevada came in number one for nightlife and casinos per capita and tied first with Louisiana for time of last call.

2. New York — New York ranked first for number of attractions, restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers, and performing arts theaters per capita as well as “access to bars” grade.

1. California — A haven for film and sports, the Golden State easily ranked number one in entertainment and recreation. It also ranked first for number of attractions, restaurants, amusement parks, movie theaters, arcades, fitness centers, music festivals, and performing-arts theaters per capita.