The 7 most-hated YouTube videos of all time

source YouTube

‘YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls the Rewind’ is on track to be the fastest and most-disliked video in the site’s history.

The annual video put out by YouTube was released six days ago and, as of Wednesday morning, already has over nine million dislikes – less than a million likes behind the current first-place holder, Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ music video.

In an effort to understand what makes audiences band together to dislike a video, we took a look at the 7 most-hated YouTube videos.

In the last six days since the video was released, ‘YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls the Rewind‘ has over 114 million views and 9.1 million dislikes, putting it on track to become the fastest and most-disliked video in the site’s history.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ featuring Ludacris currently holds the first-place title for most-disliked video, at 9.8 million dislikes.

‘YouTube Rewind’ features hundreds of its biggest stars and celebrities, though people are criticizing the video, and YouTube itself, for not including some creators who experienced strings of controversy. Vlogging duo and brothers Logan and Jake Paul were excluded, as was Felix “Pewdiepie” Kjellberg, a gaming commentator and comedian. The video appears to be an attempt for the company to keep advertisers on its side following a rather rocky 2018. However, this year’s attempt, as previously reported by Business Insider, shows “a clear schism between the expectations and reality of YouTube.”

Logan Paul, one of YouTube’s more popular and notable stars, was left out of the video, probably because of his controversial year that began when he posted footage of a dead body he discovered inside Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’. Paul’s ‘So Sorry’ video, a one-minute-long apology about the viral video, is YouTube’s 11th most-disliked video, at 2.2 million dislikes.

So what makes a video so hated to begin with? What makes YouTube viewers join forces and collectively bash something someone (probably) put loads of work into?

Let’s take a look at the most-downvoted YouTube videos of all time, shall we?

7. Rebecca Black – Friday

caption “It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday.” — Rebecca Black source YouTube

With 127 million views and 3.7 million dislikes, Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’ comes in at #7. But let’s cut Black a break: 2011 was a weird time. For example, Nick Jonas was wearing a purity ring and Kim Kardashian was still seen out in public wearing leopard print. If anything, Black’s song was an anthem of the times, one everyone still knows all the words to (let’s be honest). She has even come into her own as a singer and songwriter, despite the viciousness she faced from this video’s release.

Fun, fun, fun!

6. Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

caption Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in ‘Despacito’ source YouTube

If you were alive in the summer of 2017 (or alive now), you may be able to understand why this video has 3.6 million dislikes (and 5.7 billion views). It played on nearly every speaker – from clubs to cabs and restaurants to bridal showers… over and over and over again. It’s one of those songs that by the mere mention begins to play in your head. Can you hear it now?

5. PewDiePie – Can this video get 1 million dislikes?

caption PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, in the ‘Can this video get 1 million dislikes?’ video. source PewDiePie/YouTube

This was YouTuber PewDiePie’s attempt to encourage followers to dislike his own video. And it worked. The video has 15 million views and trails behind the Call of Duty trailer with 3.76 million dislikes. The video starts with PewDiePie on the phone (for well over a minute), continues with him drinking a bottle of vodka and then proceeding to ride an orange octopus through a neighborhood. Perhaps it may just be one those “in the know” things dedicated fans and followers understand.

4. Official ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ Reveal Trailer

caption The trailer video for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare source YouTube/Call of Duty

The trailer for the first “Call of Duty” game to head to space is nearly three years old and has 41 million views and 3.77 million dislikes. Many of the older commenters express concern over the game’s quality, plotline, and overall direction the game had taken. But as of late, the comments section is filled with users comparing its dislikes to that of ‘YouTube Rewind 2018’ – and as user Hurley the Dog 2003 put it, “Well it is still better than watching youtube rewind 2018 am i right.”

3. Jake Paul – It’s Everyday Bro (Song) feat. Team 10

caption Jake Paul in his video ‘It’s Everyday Bro’ featuring Team 10. source Jake Paul/YouTube

This video is clearly trying too hard, and maybe that’s why it has over 4 million dislikes. There’s a mansion in the hills! There’s teenage boys with bad skin! A pretty girl! And shocker… a Lamborghini! With 223 million views and over 2 million likes, it’s obvious people keep coming back for the ridiculousness of it all (and not to mention Jake is a much more popular YouTube star than his brother, Logan).

2. Youtube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls the Rewind

caption Will Smith in ‘YouTube Rewind 2018’ source YouTube

Ditto what’s said above. You’d think this video would be YouTube gold. Over 100 stars and celebs? I mean… it even kicks off with Will Smith overlooking a valley. As of Wednesday, the video had over 114 million views and 9.1 million dislikes. And those numbers keep ticking up every minute.

The fact that the video fails to mention, or even feature, some of the site’s more controversial characters and creators is what is making this video so unpopular. Some commenters are even calling it ‘cringeworthy.’

1. Justin Bieber – Baby ft. Ludacris

caption Justin Bieber in ‘Baby’ featuring Ludacris. source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Who doesn’t love a prepubescent Biebs? Apparently 9.8 million people – that’s the number of dislikes the pop star’s music video has. (Remember Bieber started off as a YouTube star himself!) In this eight-year-old video, Bieber doesn’t quite have the dance moves he has now.

Interestingly enough, the number of dislikes is changing not just daily, but hourly. One commenter wrote two days ago, “I just Un-disliked this video! I’m sure you know why” while another said, “Even this is better than YouTube rewind 2018.”