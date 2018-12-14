The 27 most iconic photos of the royal family in 2018

caption Prince Harry kisses his new wife Meghan Markle as they leave Windsor Castle on their wedding day in May. source Getty

2018 was a busy year for the British royal family.

Whether they were official portraits or moments where the royals were caught off-guard, there are certain photos from the past year that will always be remembered.

From the Duchess of Cambridge holding a beaming Prince Louis to Harry and Meghan’s first kiss as a married couple, here are the most iconic photos of the royal family in 2018.

It’s been quite the year for the royal family.

Two weddings, two births, and a 70th birthday meant there was lots to celebrate in the British monarchy in 2018, and with every engagement, there were plenty of photo opportunities.

Here are the best, funniest, and most iconic photos of the royal family from the past 12 months.

February: The Queen sits on the FROW at London Fashion Week.

caption The queen at London Fashion Week source Getty

In February, the Queen surprised the fashion industry and the wider public by making an appearance at London Fashion Week.

Her Majesty was, naturally, on the front row next to Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour for Richard Quinn’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.

February: The ‘Fab Four’ make their first official appearance as a squad.

caption Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum source Getty

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke of Cambridge attended the first annual Royal Foundation Forum.

It was their first official appearance as a foursome, leading them to be known as the “fab four.”

April: Prince Louis is born.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reveal Prince Louis to the world for the first time. source Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, on April 23 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital. The young royal is fifth in line to the throne.

April: The Duchess of Cambridge is clearly immediately smitten with her newborn.

caption Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson’s favourite photo of the Duchess of Cambridge source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson follows the royal family pretty much everywhere they go in his role as Getty’s royal photographer.

This sweet moment from Prince Louis’ birth was his favourite shot of the Duchess of Cambridge this year.

April: The two princes exchange smiles.

caption Princes William and Harry exchange smiles. source Getty

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry were caught exchanging smiles while attending the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre in London.

May: Princess Charlotte sticks her tongue out as she arrives at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

caption Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out source Getty

This year, three-year-old Princess Charlotte emerged as one of the cheekiest members of the royal family, regularly pulling faces and waving for the cameras.

In one of her finest moments, upon arriving in Windsor for the wedding of her uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, Princess Charlotte was caught sticking her tongue out.

May: Pageboy Brian Mulroney steals the show.

caption Page boy Brian Mulroney was stoked to be part of the royal wedding source YouTube / ABC15 Arizona

Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney’s twin boys were pageboys at the royal wedding, both carrying the bride’s veil. It was seven-year-old Brian’s priceless reaction in particular that stole the show, with many people on social media expressing a similar sentiment: we are all Brian Mulroney.

May: Meghan Markle walks down the aisle of St George’s Chapel.

caption Meghan Markle walks down the aisle of St George’s Chapel source Getty

Illuminated by the sun shining in from up high, Meghan Markle looked positively angelic as she walked down the aisle of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at her wedding to Prince Harry.

May: Harry and Meghan stifle laughs during Bishop Curry’s address.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle giggle during Bishop Curry’s address at their wedding. source Getty

Bishop Curry’s enthusiastic address was one of the most memorable moments of Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Many members of the congregation were spotted struggling to contain their laughter, not least the bride and groom.

May: Zara Tindall’s facial expression during the preacher’s sermon.

caption Zara Tindall’s facial expression during Bishop Curry’s sermon and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding caused much amusement. source YouTube / CBC News

Heavily pregnant Zara Tindall became one of the unexpected social media stars of the royal wedding thanks to her facial expression during Bishop Curry’s sermon.

“Zara Tindall wins best facial for ‘WTF is going on y’all’,” wrote one person on Twitter.

However Tindall has since explained that she was “so uncomfortable” at the time: “She [Lena, the baby] was quite active during the whole service,” Tindall explained. “She was kicking a lot.”

May: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss as newlyweds.

caption Prince Harry kisses his new wife Meghan Markle as they leave Windsor Castle on their wedding day in May. source Getty

It was the wedding of the year.

May: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex change for their evening reception.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving for their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales source Getty

The newlyweds changed into more modern outfits for the evening celebration of their wedding – the Prince of Wales hosted a private reception at Frogmore House.

June: Prince George is put in his place.

caption The royal family watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour source Getty

Seven-year-old Savannah, the elder daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips and the Queen’s first great-grandchild, hushed Prince George, then aged four, by putting her hand over his mouth during the Trooping the Colour.

July: The Queen breaks into a rare huge grin.

caption The queen attends a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. source Getty

The usually stoic and inscrutable queen couldn’t help but break into a huge smile during a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

July: Prince Louis’ is christened.

source Matt Porteous

The royal family released this picture of the Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis at his christening, and people couldn’t get enough of it.

July: Trump breaks protocol by walking in front of the Queen.

When President Trump met the Queen in July, he committed a huge faux-pas by cutting Her Majesty off and walking in front her.

Although the Queen was inscrutable as ever, we can only assume she was not amused.

July: The Duchess of Cornwall enjoys ice cream with Dame Judi Dench.

caption The Duchess of Cornwall enjoys an ice cream with Dame Judi Dench source Getty

On a summer visit to Queen Victoria’s private beach on the Isle of Wight, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Judi Dench enjoyed an iconic British ice cream, the 99, each – correctly served with a Flake chocolate, too.

October: Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank.

caption Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding source Getty

The second royal wedding of the year was between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

She was reportedly forced to delay her engagement announcement because Prince Harry’s nuptials took precedent.

October: Princess Eugenie shows off her scar in her wedding dress.

caption Princess Eugenie reveals her scar on her wedding day source Getty

At the age of 12, Princess Eugenie had major surgery to correct the curvature of her spine. She has had a scar on her back ever since, but rather than cover it up, the Queen’s granddaughter specifically wanted a wedding dress that would show it off.

October: Princess Charlotte steals the show again.

caption Princess Charlotte face-palms on the steps of St George’s Chapel at Princess Eugenie’s wedding source Getty

Princess Charlotte was a bridemaid at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, but it’s unclear whether she was happy to be there or not.

October: Prince George learns from his mistakes.

caption Prince George covers his mouth at Princess Eugenie’s wedding source Getty

Seemingly learning from June’s Trooping the Colour, Prince George covered his own mouth at Princess Eugenie’s wedding before Savannah could.

November: The royals pose for a candid portrait in celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

caption One of Prince Charles’ official 70th birthday photos source Getty/Chris Jackson

Prince Charles was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, his sons, and their families for a number of official photographs to mark the occasion of his 70th birthday.

October: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex visit Tonga.

caption Harry and Meghan visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa’onelua Convention Centre source Getty

On their autumn tour Down Under, Harry and Meghan visited Tonga and donned traditional dress.

December: A boy is so overwhelmed by the Queen that he drops to the floor and crawls away.

When theQqueen visited Coram, the UK’s oldest children’s charity, nine-year-old Nathan Grant was so overwhelmed by meeting the sovereign that he simply dropped to his knees and crawled out of the room.

December: The Duchess of Sussex cradles her baby bump during a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards.

caption Meghan Markle at the 2018 British Fashion Awards source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Markle made a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall – she was presenting the prestigious British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who designed her wedding dress.

December: The Cambridges’ release their official Christmas card.

The relaxed family snap was taken by Matt Porteous in the grounds of Anmer Hall, showing Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis having fun in the autumn sunshine.

December: Meghan and Harry used a never-before-scene snap from their wedding as their official Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a previously unseen photo from their wedding night for their first official Christmas card.

The black and white shot shows the couple with their arms wrapped round each other while watching fireworks in the grounds of Frogmore House, where their evening reception was held.