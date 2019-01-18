Here are the most important upcoming dates related to the government shutdown

caption President Donald Trump source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The partial government shutdown has become the longest in United States history.

Nearly 800,000 federal workers are furloughed or going without pay.

The government shutdown affects other areas of the US economy, not just federal workers.

As the partial government shutdown continues with what appears to be no end in sight, the effects are beginning to take a toll on citizens and the economy. The 800,000 federal workers going without paychecks are hit the hardest, while other areas of the United States economy prepares to feel the impact.

Here are some of the key upcoming dates that could be affected by the shutdown.

January 20: Deadline for food stamp payments

caption Federal workers in line for food source Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

States will have to distribute food stamp (SNAP) benefits on or prior to January 20.

January 22: House votes on funding bills

caption Freshmen Reps. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Katie Hill (D-Calif.) source Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

The Democratic-led House of Representatives has repeatedly passed funding bills, which have gone nowhere in the Senate due to President Donald Trump’s threat to veto legislation without wall funding. They will have another vote on January 22.

January 25: Federal workers will miss another paycheck

caption A protester demanding an end to the partial government shutdown source Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

Of the 800,000 federal employees who are furloughed or working without pay, they will miss another paycheck on January 25, after having missed the first one on January 11.

January 25: Federal courts start to run out of funds

caption The Supreme Court building source Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Administrative Office of the US Courts is set to run out of money on January 25. The court system will continue to function, but with a fraction of the workforce.

January 29: The State of the Union

caption Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, and former House Speaker Paul Ryan source Win McNamee/Getty Images

The State of the Union address is still scheduled for January 29, despite suggestions from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the event be called off until the shutdown is over. Whether Pelosi will cancel it outright if no progress is made is unclear.

January 28: Americans can begin to file taxes

caption Tax season is coming source DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images

Americans will be able to start filing their taxes on January 28. Despite having almost half the workforce missing, the Internal Revenue Service is confident they will be able to get hte filing season started without problems.

January 30: United States GDP report

caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter of 2018 is set to be released on January 30. The GDP could be taking a hit as a result of the shutdown.

March 1: Trade war deadline

caption Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell source Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The trade war between the United States and China has been paused for the past couple months, but the ceasefire has a harsh deadline to expire on March 1.